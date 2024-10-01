Vote: Who should be Georgia's High School Softball Player of the Week? (10/1/2024)
It was another great week of action on Georgia high school softball diamonds with thrilling finishes and outstanding individual performances.
Here is the latest group of nominees for Georgia High School Softball Player of the Week.
Congratulations to last week's winner: MC Stanley of Marist.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Breana Hopkins, Sandy Creek
Hopkins pitched a gem in the win over Fayette County. She threw seven shutout innings with no walks and 18 strikeouts.
Taylor Shead, Lithonia
The freshman did it all in the win over Salem. At the plate she went 3-3 with two doubles, a triple, four RBIs and two stolen bases. She also picked up the win on the mound going three innings and only giving up three hits.
Caroline Stanton, Buford
Stanton earned her seventh win on the season as she three a no hitter with seven strikeouts on senior night.
Dallas Hill, Creekside
Hill went 3-3 with two home runs and a double that brought in five RBIs in the win over Mays, this increased her home run total to 15.
Addie Edwards, Heritage
Edwards remained perfect on the season with her record now sitting at 14-0. She was deadly in the circle versus Northwest Whitfield as she went five shutout innings with nine strikeouts and lowered her ERA to 0.53.
Megan Whitt, Seckinger
Whitt went 2-2 with a home run versus Cherokee Bluff and that wasn’t all for the week. In the game versus Milton, she went 2-4 with two home runs and six RBIs.
Gracyn Fuller, First Presbyterian Day
Fuller picked up her 15th win on the season after pitching five innings, only allowing one hit and striking out 10 batters.
Anna Mary Talcott, Tattnall Square Academy
Talcott had two good games last week helping her team go 2-0. Against First Presbyterian Day, she had a home run and four RBIs and versus Piedmont Academy, she went 2-3 with two home runs and five RBIs.
MC Stanley, Marist
Stanley has been on fire as of late, in her last three games she has gone 9-10 with four home runs, 14 RBIs and her team has gone 3-0.
Aubrey McConkey, Armuchee
McConkey earned her 13th win of the season against Fannin County. She did so in great fashion, matching her season high with 13 strikeouts in nine innings and only allowed one run.