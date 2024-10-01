High School

Vote: Who should be Georgia's High School Softball Player of the Week? (10/1/2024)

Here are 10 candidates for your voting consideration for the High School on SI Georgia Softball Player of the Week

Gary Adornato

Sandy Creek's Breana Hopkins.
Sandy Creek's Breana Hopkins. / Breana Hopkins X Page

It was another great week of action on Georgia high school softball diamonds with thrilling finishes and outstanding individual performances.

Here is the latest group of nominees for Georgia High School Softball Player of the Week.

Congratulations to last week's winner: MC Stanley of Marist.

SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 6. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:

Breana Hopkins, Sandy Creek

Hopkins pitched a gem in the win over Fayette County. She threw seven shutout innings with no walks and 18 strikeouts. 

Taylor Shead, Lithonia

The freshman did it all in the win over Salem. At the plate she went 3-3 with two doubles, a triple, four RBIs and two stolen bases. She also picked up the win on the mound going three innings and only giving up three hits. 

Caroline Stanton, Buford

Stanton earned her seventh win on the season as she three a no hitter with seven strikeouts on senior night. 

Dallas Hill, Creekside

Hill went 3-3 with two home runs and a double that brought in five RBIs in the win over Mays, this increased her home run total to 15.

Addie Edwards, Heritage

Edwards remained perfect on the season with her record now sitting at 14-0. She was deadly in the circle versus Northwest Whitfield as she went five shutout innings with nine strikeouts and lowered her ERA to 0.53.

Megan Whitt, Seckinger

Whitt went 2-2 with a home run versus Cherokee Bluff and that wasn’t all for the week. In the game versus Milton, she went 2-4 with two home runs and six RBIs. 

Gracyn Fuller, First Presbyterian Day

Fuller picked up her 15th win on the season after pitching five innings, only allowing one hit and striking out 10 batters. 

Anna Mary Talcott, Tattnall Square Academy 

Talcott had two good games last week helping her team go 2-0. Against First Presbyterian Day, she had a home run and four RBIs and versus Piedmont Academy, she went 2-3 with two home runs and five RBIs. 

MC Stanley, Marist

Stanley has been on fire as of late, in her last three games she has gone 9-10 with four home runs, 14 RBIs and her team has gone 3-0. 

Aubrey McConkey, Armuchee

McConkey earned her 13th win of the season against Fannin County. She did so in great fashion, matching her season high with 13 strikeouts in nine innings and only allowed one run.

Published
Gary Adornato
GARY ADORNATO

Gary Adornato began covering high school sports with the Baltimore Sun in 1982, while still a mass communications major at Towson University, and in 2003 became one of the first journalists to cover high school sports online while operating MIAASports.com, the official website of the Maryland Interscholastic Athletic Association. Later, Adornato pioneered market-wide coverage of high school sports with DigitalSports.com, introducing video highlights and player interviews while assembling an award-winning editorial staff. In 2010, he launched VarsitySportsNetwork.com which became the premier source of high school media coverage in the state of Maryland. In 2022, he sold VSN to The Baltimore Banner and joined SBLive Sports as the company's East Coast Managing Editor.

Home/Georgia