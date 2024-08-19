Vote: Who should be SBLive's North Georgia high school football Player of the Week (8/19/2024)?
The long wait for the return of Georgia high school football is finally over as the 2024 season got underway over the weekend and there were several outstanding individual performance throughout North Georgia.
Who had the best performance? You get to decide by casting your vote in the poll below.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25th. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Jitt Carr, Monroe Area: Purple Hurricanes senior running back Jitt Carr was virtually unstoppable in their 49-20 win over Loganville to open the season. Carr carried the ball 24 times for 335 yards and scored two touchdowns in the win.
Ben Brown, Wesleyan: Wolves senior quarterback made the most of his season debut, tossing six touchdown passes in a win over Commerce. He finished his night with upwards of 300 yards passing.
RJ Knapp, Jackson County: Panthers junior quarterback RJ Knapp did it all in their 31-2 win over Flowery Branch to open the season. Knapp threw for 262 yards and four touchdowns, and also rushed for 59 yards on the ground in the win.
Kingston Herrod, South Forsyth: Making his debut as the War Eagles starting running back, sophomore Kingston Herrod made the most of it, rushing for 194 yards on 21 carries and scoring two touchdowns in a 40-13 win over South Cobb.
MJ Dowdy, Winder-Barrow: Bulldoggs junior running back MJ Dowdy played a key role in their 43-20 win over East Jackson to open up the season. Dowdy rushed 20 times for a game-high 185 yards and scored two touchdowns in the win.
Daniel Smith, Mill Creek: Stepping into a starting role in 2024, Hawks senior running back Daniel Smith looks great in a 56-26 win over Lambert to open the season. Smith carried the ball 14 times for 196 yards and scored two touchdowns in the win.
Emaad Howard, Walnut Grove: Warriors running back Emaad Howard proved all of the scoring for the offense Friday night in their win over Discovery. The senior rushed the ball 18 times for 166 yards and scored all four of their touchdowns.
Luke Metz, Mill Creek: Senior linebacker Luke Metz turned in a brilliant performance in their season-opening win against Lambert. He finished with a game-high 16 tackles (13 solo) and recorded a sack in the win.
Leshawn Stuckey, Banneker: Trojans linebacker Leshawn Stuckey was dominant in their 22-21 win over Osborne to open up the season. The senior finished with a game-high 15 tackles (11 solo), forced two fumbles and recovered one in the win.
Luke Allgood, Social Circle: Redskins linebacker Luke Allgood was all good against Oglethorpe County Friday night, recording a game-high 14 tackles and a sack in a 48-41 win.
Russell Richmond, Archer: Senior defensive back Russell Richmond was all over the field for the Tigers in their loss to North Cobb. He finished his night with 12 tackles to lead the team.
DJ Jacobs, Blessed Trinity: Sophomore linebacker DJ Jacobs was dominant in their 24-0 shutout of St. Pius. He finished with a game-high 13 tackles and recorded three sacks in the win.