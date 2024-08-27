Vote: Who should be SBLive's North Georgia high school football Player of the Week (8/27/2024)?
The 2024 Georgia high school football is off to a great start and we're tracking all of the great performance from across the state each week. Here is this week's list of top performers from North Georgia and we invite you to help determine which performance was best by voting in our Player of the Week poll.
Who had the best performance? You get to decide by casting your vote in the poll below.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Leshawn Stuckey of Banneker.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Kaden Thompson, Cherokee Bluff
Bears senior wide receiver Kaden Thompson was nearly unstoppable against Apalachee after hauling in four touchdown passes. He finished his night with five receptions for 97 yards and four scores.
Jayden Johnson, Stephenson
Jaguars running back Jayden Johnson rushed for a game-high 148 yards on just 12 carries and scored two touchdowns in a 51-21 win over Arabia Mountain.
Bryson Campbell, Athens Christian
Senior wide receiver Bryson Campbell hauled in seven passes for 154 yards and scored three touchdowns in a 56-12 win over Heritage in Week 2. He also intercepted a pass on defense for the Eagles.
Ezekiel Theodoris, Norcross
Albeit a losing effort, Norcross standout Ezekiel Theodoris did everything he could in a 21-10 loss to Mill Creek. He recorded a game-high 18 tackles, including four for a loss.
Hunter Campbell, Centennial
Knights senior quarterback Hunter Campbell put the team on his back in a 39-36 win over Duluth last Friday night. He threw for 277 yards and three touchdowns, and rushed for a fourth in the win.
Devon Caldwell, Hebron Christian
Standout junior running back Devon Caldwell was a force against Fellowship Christian last Friday night, rushing for a game-high 157 yards and scoring four touchdowns in a 38-18 win.
Brayden Tyson, Brookwood
Sophomore running back Brayden Tyson couldn’t be stopped in a 48-20 win over Shiloh. He rushed for 292 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries.
Caleb Hill, Sandy Creek
Patriots quarterback Caleb Hill was lights out in a 54-22 win over McIntosh. He completed 14 of his 18 pass attempts for 296 yards and threw five touchdown passes in the win.
Hezekiah Millender, Clarke Central
Gladiators senior quarterback Hezekiah Millender was lights out in a thrilling 37-36 win over Oconee County. He threw for 249 yards and four touchdowns and added another 75 yards on the ground in the win.
Chantz Bouknight, East Paulding
Raiders senior quarterback Chantz Bouknight was a force to be reckoned with in a 43-23 win over North Paulding. He passed for 140 yards and two scores, and also rushed for 150 yards and three scores to finish his night with five total touchdowns.
Emaad Howard, Walnut Grove
Senior running back Emaad Howard picked right back up where he left off in Week 2 and was dominant, rushing for a game-high 305 yards and four touchdowns in a 48-19 win over Loganville.
Xavier Hill, Harrison
Senior running back Xavier Hill came up huge for the Hoyas in a 35-34 win over Wheeler. He rushed for a team-high 142 yards and scored three touchdowns to help lead them to a 1-point win.
Deuce Geralds, Collins Hill
Eagles star junior Deuce Geralds made his presence known early and often against Woodward Academy, recording a game-high three sacks and forcing a fumble in a 21-14 win.
Kwame Green, Stephenson
The Jaguars got a standout performance on defense from sophomore Kwame Green, who recorded a career-high three sacks and forced a fumble in a 51-21 win over Arabia Mountain.