Vote: Who should be the Georgia high school football Playoff Player of the Week? (11/25/2024)
With the post-season now underway, we have consolidated our weekly North and South Georgia High School Football Player of the Week polls into a single state-wide Georgia High School Football Playoff Player of Week poll.
As the chase for state championships continued this week, several outstanding individual performances led the way. Here's our list of ones that stood out to us and we invite you to cast your vote(s) to select this week's winner.
Congratulations to last week's winners: Eli Lewis of Valdosta.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 1. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Javin Gordon, Stephens County
What didn’t Indians star senior Javin Gordon do in their big playoff win over Calloway? He rushed for 103 yards and two touchdowns, he threw a 51-yard touchdown pass, he caught eight passes for 71 yards, and he intercepted a pass on defense.
Malachi Fannin-Render, LaGrange
Grangers senior running back Malachi Fannin-Render couldn’t be stopped in their second-round playoff win over Sandy Creek. He carried the ball 29 times for 224 yards and scored two touchdowns in the win.
Deuce Geralds, Collins Hill
Eagles star defensive end Deuce Geralds did it all in their big second-round playoff win over Colquitt. He recorded 15 tackles and a sack on defense and rushed for 33 yards and a touchdown on offense in the win.
Travis Burgess, Grayson
Rams junior quarterback Travis Burgess was terrific in their second-round win over Norcross. He threw for 196 yards and three touchdowns, and also rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown in the win.
AJ Hill, Thomasville
Sophomore AJ Hill was elite on both sides of the ball for the Bulldogs in their second-round win over Temple. He caught two touchdowns on offense and led the team in tackles with 15 on defense.
Anthony Jeffery, Thomson
What a big night it was for Thomson senior running back Anthony Jeffery. He was a workhorse, carrying the ball 32 times for 266 yards and scoring four touchdowns in a win over Hapeville Charter.
AJ McNeil, Carrollton
Trojans senior wide receiver AJ McNeil was deadly in their big second-round win over Valdosta. He caught four passes for 155 yards, and three of them went for touchdowns in the win.
TJ Lester, Milton
Eagles senior running back TJ Lester was dominant in their big second-round playoff win over Dutchtown. He rumbled for 159 yards on the ground on just 13 carries and scored two touchdowns in the win.
Rett Hemphill, Jefferson
Dragons senior linebacker Rett Hemphill was dominant in their second-round playoff win over Oconee County. He led the team in tackles with 13 and recorded a sack in the win.
Jayden Rubbo, Thomas County Central
Yellow Jackets senior linebacker Jayden Rubbo was terrific in their second-round win over Rome. He led the team in tackles with 11, recorded a sack and recovered two fumbles in the win.
James Mobley, Calvary Day
Cavaliers sophomore quarterback James Mobley completed 10 of his 12 passes for 147 yards and tossed four touchdowns in a second-round playoff win against Mount Paran Christian.
Will Rajecki, Sequoyah
For a second straight playoff game, Chiefs junior running back Will Rajecki had himself a night. He rushed 32 times for 182 yards and scored two touchdowns in a win over Woodward Academy. He also had 13 receiving yards and 86 return yards.
Malekhi Weedon, North Gwinnett
Bulldogs senior defensive back Malekhi Weedon made his presence known in their 24-10 playoff win against Newton. He intercepted not one, but two passes on defense to go with seven solo tackles.
Justin Baker, Buford
Wolves senior running back Justin Baker was dominant in their playoff win over Lowndes. He carried the ball 10 times for 105 yards and scored three touchdowns in the win.
Michael Hastie, Douglas County
Tigers senior linebacker Michael Hastie was everywhere in their big playoff win over North Cobb. He finished with a game-high 16 tackles, including a 11 solo in the win.
Foster Orris, West Forsyth
For a second straight week, Wolverines running back Foster Orris dominated. He rushed for 146 yards on 26 carries and scored three touchdowns in the win. He also caught three passes for 48 yards.
Nate Russell, Cartersville
Purple Hurricanes quarterback Nate Russell turned in a great performance in their second-round playoff win over Starr’s Mill. He completed 18 of his 24 passes for 266 yards and threw three touchdown passes in the win.
Micah O’Neal, Dublin
Fightin’ Irish senior quarterback did it with both his arm and legs in their second-round playoff win over Jasper County. He threw for 49 yards and a score, but also ran for 89 yards and two scores in the win.