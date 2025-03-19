Walnut Grove (Georgia) names Dennis Whitley Jr. as permanent head boys basketball coach
On Wednesday morning, the Walnut Grove Warriors officially removed the interim tag on Dennis Whitley Jr, making him the school's permanent head boys basketball coach, the school announced in a social media post.
Whitley served as an interim head coach for the Warriors this season while Will Witherspoon left the program for a similar position at Berkmar High School.
It was a struggle to say the least for the Warriors this season where they finished the 2024-2025 season with a 3-23 record, ending the season on a five-game losing streak.
Witherspoon led the Warriors to four state playoff appearances in his five seasons, including a region title in 2022. Witherspoon went 83-56 (.597 winning percentage) in his five seasons leading the Wildcat program. He was also the interim coach for their girls' basketball program going 36-15 in a two-season span.
Looking ahead to the 2025-2026 season, the Warriors return all eight players where they had zero seniors from this season's program and were led by 6'2 sophomore guard Will Tyre.
