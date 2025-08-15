Wesleyan’s Tab Butler Embraces Senior Season as a Leader On and Off the Field
At Wesleyan High School in Norcorss, Georgia, senior quarterback Tab Butler is taking on more than just the responsibility of running an offense — he’s embracing the challenge of leading an entire program. For Butler, leadership isn’t simply about making plays; it’s about setting the standard in every practice, every game, and every interaction.
Stepping Into the Leadership Role
“I’m really excited for the opportunity to step into a true leading role this year for my team as a starter and as a senior,” Butler said. “There is a very surreal feeling behind this being the last year I have with my teammates, and it makes every practice and game mean a lot more to me.”
Butler knows he has a big role and he also understands that it's his last year at the high school level. All of that combined brings a lot of high expectations and Butler is ready to reach and exceed those expectations this season.
Chasing Big Goals
Butler knows expectations are high — for both himself and his team. Wesleyan enters the season with a veteran group of seniors, and the mission is clear: dominate in the playoffs.
“We have a great group of incoming seniors with plenty of experience to carry us a long way,” Butler said. “It’s always been a standard for our guys to not only make the playoffs each year but to dominate them. I think we have the potential to do just that.”
Faith as the Foundation
While Butler is focused on wins, he’s equally committed to building the right culture. Wesleyan’s program centers on creating a Christ-centered family, and Butler is determined to live out that mission.
“I expect myself and the rest of our team to be a great example of a special culture that still makes waves on the field,” he said.
Recruiting and the Road Ahead
The recruiting process has been rewarding for Butler, who recently received an offer from the University of Chicago and has visited Dartmouth, Davidson, Tufts, and other top academic institutions.
“I’ve been very blessed by the Lord to have received the offers and opportunities He’s placed in front of me,” Butler said. “I know I’ll end up right where God wants me to be.”
A Legacy of Resilience
Butler’s journey hasn’t been about instant stardom — it’s been about steady, determined growth.
“I’ve never been the most naturally gifted player or given the opportunity to start right away, but I’ve worked for everything I’ve earned,” he said. “I want my legacy to show that hard work and dedication make it impossible for people to ignore your improvement.”
Advice for the Next Generation
Butler hopes younger players at Wesleyan embrace patience, competition, and perseverance.
“Limit comparison. Learn to compete and love uncomfortable situations. Lean into your faith when things get tough — whether that’s injuries, playing time, or losses,” he said. “The more you can take and still get back up without hesitation, the further you’ll go.”
One to Watch
With his leadership, faith, and drive, Tab Butler is poised for a standout senior season — and to leave an impact on Wesleyan football that will last well beyond his final game.