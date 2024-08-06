Which Georgia high school football stadiums have the best student sections?
We’re back for Round 2 of Best Friday Night Vibes out of the state of Georgia as we approach the 2024 high school football season.
We all know there’s those high school football stadiums, all those places that all we can say is, it’s just different here when it comes to Friday night vibes. When you walk in through the gates, you know there’s a big game feel about it.
The crowd gets into it, they have unforgettable food and swim thing makes the place standout from the rest. We have so many different stadiums we’re going to list from schools and cities all around the Peach State so here’s our list.
Know of another? Send a note to villamarzo@scorebooklive.com with some details.
Glynn County Stadium in Brunswick: Sitting just minutes outside of St. Simons Island, the stadium seats over 11,000 patrons to take in Friday night action. The stadium serves home to Brunswick High School and Glynn Academy. Just minutes away from downtown Brunswick and the Golden Isles, this stadium is a beauty.
Bazemore-Hyder Stadium in Valdosta: Hard to top the atmosphere created in a town where winning state championships is the standard every year. ‘Titletown’ serves home to this stadium, which is where Valdosta High School and Valdosta University both play their home games at.
Martin Stadium in Valdosta: The other top stadium in the Valdosta area is this venue, which is the home of the Lowndes Vikings. Having just switched over to artificial turf from natural grass in recent years, the stadium provides one of the more unique experiences in high school football.
Waycross Memorial Stadium in Waycross: Home of the 2022 GHSA Class 5A state champion Ware County Gators, this stadium is a rocking environment on Friday nights. A ‘Welcome To The Swamp’ is painted on one endzone side, this place is a tough place for opponents to play at.
Tara Stadium in Jonesboro:The pride of Clayton County when it comes to high school stadiums, they’re not many places that top this beautiful venue for Friday night football. Vibes are great here, with just over 9,000 people attending home games to cheer on Jonesboro.
Chris Gilman Stadium in Kingsland: Just over the Florida-Georgia line, this stadium serves as the home stadium for Camden County High School and brings small town vibes on Friday nights. If you’re a football fan and like new vibes, checking out this stadium is a must.
Lakewood Stadium in Atlanta: One of the most well known high school stadiums in the Atlanta-region is this one. One of two stadiums managed by the Atlanta Public School system, this venue can seat over 10,000 fans and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution named the facility as an honorable mention when it came to top high school football stadiums in the Peach State.
Mack Tharpe Stadium in Moultrie: Might be no better place to catch a game on a Friday night in Georgia than at the home of the Colquitt County Packers. From jam packed crowds to the sirens blaring on touchdowns scored, Mack Tharpe brings a next level feel. If you haven't been, do yourself a favor and visit this electric home crowd experience.
Granite Bowl in Elberton: It might not get anymore old school than it does over at the Granite Bowl. From its natural grass turf playing surface to the granite-made grandstands, that can seat several thousand on any given Friday night. This is a unique place to checkout a high school football game, home to the Elbert County Blue Devils.
Hugh Mills Stadium in Albany: Four different schools call this beautiful facility home, with Albany, Dougherty, Monroe and Westover playing games here. With a seating capacity near 12,000, this place can be a tough place environment for any away team getting off the bus.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivega