Gatorade Players of the Year, Star Athletes to Represent 2026 USA Women’s U-17 National Team

USA Basketball announced its 12-Member National Team on Sunday, which is set to compete in the FIBA U-17 Women’s World Cup in July.

USA Basketball makes selections for 2026 Women’s U-17 squad

This year’s U-17 squad consists of standout high school athletes from the Class of 2026 to 2028. The roster includes Jazman Bailey, Caroline Bradley, Tatianna Griffin, Maliya Hunter, Olivia Jones, Eve Long, Micah Ojo, Morghan Reckley, Nya Riak, Arianna Robinson, Nation Williams and Ivanna Wilson Manyacka.

The selections were made after four days of trials at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

The U-17 National Team is led by Steve Gomez of Lubbock Christian University (TX). The coaching staff, which guided the U-16 National Team to a gold medal last year, includes Brittanny Johnson of Evanston Township High School (IL) and Krystle Johnson of Hoover High School (AL).

Details on U-17 Tournament

The FIBA U-17 Women’s World Cup is July 11-19 in Brno, Czechia. Team USA will face Group A foes Ivory Coast (July 11), Australia (July 12) and Latvia (July 14).

After group play, a single-elimination tournament begins with the round of 16 on July 15, followed by the quarterfinal round (July 17), the semifinal round (July 18) and the gold medal game (July 19).

The Americans have won six of the seven gold medals at the U-17 Women’s World Cup, including a combined 50-1 record in that span.

U-17 Team Highlights (via USA Basketball)

Each athlete has USA Basketball experience at previous junior national trials, competitions or minicamps. Ten members of the 2025 USA Women’s U-16 National Team won gold at the 2025 FIBA U-16 Women’s AmeriCup, including Bailey, Bradley, Griffin, Jones, Long, Ojo, Reckley, Robinson, Williams and Wilson Manyacka.

Additionally, Wilson Mayacka has a FIBA U-17 Women’s World Cup gold medal as a member of the 2024 USA Women’s U-17 National Team.

Breakdown of USA Women’s U-17 Team

Jazman Bailey, Lake Ridge HS, 2027 (G)

A star guard for the Eagles, Bailey was named to her second straight USA National Team. The Mansfield (TX) native started all six games at the AmeriCup last season and averaged 2.3 points and 2.8 assists in 15.7 minutes.

Caroline Bradley, Oak Grove HS, 2027 (F/C)

Bradley, the 2025-26 Gatorade Louisiana Girls Basketball Player of the Year, averaged 27 points, 16.9 rebounds, 3.4 blocks, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals for the Tigers.

In last year’s AmeriCup, Bradley averaged 7.5 points and a team-high 8.3 rebounds in six games off the bench.

Tatianna Griffin, Ontario Christian HS, 2028 (G)

A sophomore standout for the Knights, Griffin averaged 21.3 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game this past season.

In last year’s AmeriCup, Griffin averaged 13.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.3 steals in six games off the bench.

Maliya Hunter, Archbishop Mitty HS, 2028 (F)

Hunter, a standout for the Monarchs, will make her USA Basketball competition debut at this year’s World Cup. The Stanford (CA) native also participated in the USA Women’s Junior National Team minicamp in April.

Olivia Jones, Long Island Lutheran HS, 2026 (G)

Jones, a Bay Shore native (NY) and a Vanderbilt women’s basketball signee, averaged eight points, 3.8 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 steals in six games at last year’s AmeriCup.

Eve Long, Olathe South HS, 2027 (F)

A Olathe (KS) native and the Gatorade Kansas Girls Basketball Player of the Year, Long averaged 32.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.3 steals and 1.4 blocks through 25 games for the Falcons this past season.

Long has participated in three USA National Team Trials in her career. She averaged 11.8 points, four rebounds and 1.3 steals per game in last year’s AmeriCup.

Micah Ojo, Princess Anne HS, 2027 (F)

Ojo, the Gatorade Virginia Girls Basketball Player of the Year, 16.8 points, 9.3 rebounds, 2.8

assists, 2.7 steals and 2.6 blocks through 27 games for the Cavaliers.

The Virginia Beach native averaged 14.6 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 3.2 steals in last year’s AmeriCup.

Morghan Reckley, Sandy Creek HS, 2028 (G)

Reckley, a Fayetteville (GA) native, averaged over 23 points, more than seven rebounds and five assists, and nearly five steals per game for the Patriots.

In last year’s AmeriCup, Reckley averaged 6.3 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.3 steals and a competition-best 4.3 assists in six games off the bench.

Nya Riak, La Follette HS, 2028 (F)

Riak was selected for this year’s U-17 squad after she participated in the USA Women’s U-16 National Team trials last year.

A Madison (WI) native, Riak averaged nearly 30 points per game for the Lancers this past season.

Arianna Robinson, Plano East HS, 2028 (F)

Robinson averaged 25.1 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.2 steals per game for the Panthers.

The Plano (TX) native 9.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.8 steals in six games off the bench at last year’s AmeriCup.

Nation Williams, Centennial HS, 2027 (F)

Williams, Las Vegas native, averaged 7.8 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals in six games at last year’s AmeriCup.

Ivanna Wilson Manyacka, Bullis School, 2027 (G/F)

A Frederick (MD) native and the Gatorade Maryland Girls Basketball Player of the Year, Wilson Manyacka averaged 20.7 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.2 steals, 1.9 assists and 1.9 blocks per game for the Bulldogs.

In last year’s AmeriCup, Wilson Manyacka was named MVP after she averaged a team-high 18 points and 3.8 steals per game, along with 7.2 rebounds and two assists a game.

Then, in the 2024 FIBA U-17 World Cup, Wilson Manyacka averaged 7.9 points and 4.9 rebounds in seven games.

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