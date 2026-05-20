Over 40 Star Athletes Set to Participate in USA Basketball Women’s U-17 Trials

Over 40 girls basketball standouts are set to participate in this year’s USA Basketball Women’s U-17 National Team Trials.

The trials begin on Thursday, May 21, and will be held in the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. A 12-member team will be chosen at the end of the trials.

Trials participants will represent the high school graduating classes of 2026 through 2029. Selections were made by the USA Basketball Women’s Developmental National Team Committee.

U-17 Team Trials Participants

Class of 2026

Olivia Jones – HS: Long Island Lutheran; Hometown: Bay Shore (NY)

Class of 2027

Sabrina Anderson – HS: The Potomac School; Hometown: Arlington (VA)

Bisola Arowolo – HS: Frisco Emerson; Hometown: McKinney (TX)

Jazman Bailey – HS: Lake Ridge; Hometown: Mansfield (TX)

Caroline Bradley – HS: Oak Grove; Hometown: Oak Grove (CA)

Celsy Colombo – HS: St. Mary’s; Hometown: Arcade (NY)

Harper Dunn – HS: Albuquerque Academy; Hometown: Albuquerque (NM)

Khalia Hartwell – HS: Westside; Hometown: Anderson (SC)

Eve Long – HS: Olathe South; Hometown: Olathe South (KS)

Ashley MacCalla – HS: St. James Performance Academy; Hometown: Middletown (NY)

Madeline Mignery – HS: IMG Academy; Hometown: Lakewood Ranch (FL)

Sydney Mobley – HS: Big Walnut; Hometown: Sunbury (OH)

Saniyah Murray – HS: Harrison Central; Hometown: Gulfport (MS)

Micah Ojo – HS: Princess Anne; Hometown: Virginia Beach (VA)

Nation Williams – HS: Centennial; Hometown: Las Vegas (NV)

Ivanna Wilson Manyacka – HS: Bullis School; Hometown: Frederick (MD)

Class of 2028

Hailey Benbow – HS: Rutgers Preparatory School; Hometown: Fair Lawn (NJ)

Love Lei Best – HS: Tualatin; Hometown: Oregon City (OR)

Dakhari Blankumsee – HS: Winton Woods; Hometown: Cincinnati (OH)

Giovanna Burress – HS: DePaul Catholic; Hometown: Totowa (NJ)

Marlee Michelle Coleman – HS: Example Academy; Hometown: Tinley Park (IL)

Amel Cook – HS: Winward School; Hometown: Los Angeles (CA)

Leah DeWitt – HS: Marietta; Hometown: Marietta (GA)

Kayla Eberz – HS: Archbishop John Carroll; Hometown: Havertown (PA)

Emma Fuller – HS: Providence; Hometown: Charlotte (NC)

JaKaila Gaskin – HS: Cannon School; Hometown: Charlotte (NC)

Reece Gilpatrick – HS: Broomfield; Hometown: Broomfield (CO)

Tatianna Griffin – HS: Ontario Christian; Hometown: Chino (CA)

Jhaliana Guy – HS: Clinton; Hometown: Clinton (IA)

Janiyah Hargrave – HS: Kettering Fairmont; Hometown: Kettering (OH)

Jordyn Haywood – HS: Mary Institute and Saint Louis Country Day; Hometown: Florissant (MO)

Belle Hill – HS: Mars Hill Bible School; Hometown: Florence (AL)

Maliya Hunter – HS: Archbishop Mitty; Hometown: Stanford (CA)

Chloe Johnson – HS: Duluth Marshall; Hometown: Hermantown (MN)

Easton McCollough – HS: Farmington; Hometown: Farmington (AR)

Meg Moore – HS: Tishomingo County; Hometown: Luka (MS)

Khloe Nicholson – HS: Quincy Senior; Hometown: Quincy (IL)

Rosie Oladokun – HS: Sierra Canyon; Hometown: Rancho Cucamonga (CA)

Ella Peper – HS: Dexter Southfield School; Hometown: Newton (MA)

Ari Peterson – HS: Minnetonka; Hometown: Chanhassen (MN)

Morghan Reckley – HS: Sandy Creek; Hometown: Fayetteville (GA)

Nya Riak – HS: La Follette; Hometown: Madison (WI)

Arianna Robinson – HS: Plano East; Hometown: Plano (TX)

Erin Thomas – HS: Princeton City; Hometown: Cincinnati (OH)

Sutton Villa – HS: Pleasant Grove; Hometown: Vineyard (UT)

Class of 2029

Kristen Winston – HS: Hoover; Hometown: Hoover (AL)

Team Trials Coaches

This year’s U-17 National Team will be led by Steve Gomez of Lubbock Christian University (TX). Gomez and his coaching staff, which guided the U-16 National Team to a gold medal last year, includes Brittanny Johnson of Evanston Township High School (IL) and Krystle Johnson of Hoover High School (AL). Court coaches at the team trials will include Liz Kay of Wahconah Regional High School (MA) and Kirsten Moore of Westmont College (CA).

The 2026 FIBA U-17 Women’s World Cup will be July 11-19 in Brno, Czechia. Team USA will face Group A foes Ivory Coast (July 11), Australia (July 12) and Latvia (July 14).

Following group play, a single-elimination tournament begins with the round of 16 on July 15, followed by the quarterfinal round (July 17), the semifinal round (July 18) and the gold medal game (July 19).

The Americans have won six of the seven gold medals at the U-17 Women’s World Cup, including a combined 50-1 record in that span.

U-17 National Team Trials Participant Highlights (via USA Basketball)

Benbow, Blankumsee, Bradley, Colombo, Dunn, Eberz, Gaskin, Gilpatrick, Griffin, Guy, Hargrave, Haywood, Hill, Hunter, Long, Mignery, Mobley, Murray, Ojo, Peper, Reckley, Robinson, Thomas, Villa, Williams and Winston participated in the 2026 USA Women’s Junior National Team minicamp in April.

Several athletes have competed in previous USA Basketball national team trials, including Anderson, Arowolo, Best, Colombo, Cook, Dunn, Eberz, Gaskin, Guy, Hargrave, Hartwell, Hill, Hunter, Johnson, Mignery, Mobley, Peterson and Riak in the 2025 U-16 trials; Long in the 2024 U-17 trials; MacCalla in the 2024 U-17 and 2025 U-16 trials; and Williams in the 2024 U-17 trials.

Burress, Coleman, DeWitt, Fuller, McCollough, Moore, Nicholson and Oladokun will make their USA Basketball debuts.

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