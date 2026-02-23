Top 25 Girls High School Basketball National Rankings - Feb. 23, 2026
The game that affected the High School On SI Top 25 girls basketball national rankings the most was the third meeting between New Jersey powers Red Bank Catholic and St. John-Vienney, with Red Bank winning for the second time 53-49 to earn the top seed in the Non-Public A South Section tournament and a first-round bye.
However, this week’s CIF Southern Section Open Division playoffs feature four Top 25 teams squaring off, with No. 16 Sage Hill meeting defending champion and No. 2 Ontario Christian and No. 9 Etiwanda taking on No. 6 Sierra Canyon.
Only one debutante entered the rankings — Miami Country Day of Florida at No. 25.
1. Bishop McNamara (Forestville, MD) (26-2)
Previous Rank: 1
Outlook: The Mustangs are back in the final of the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference tournament after a 65-42 win over Paul VI.
2. Ontario Christian (Ontario, CA) (30-1)
Previous Rank: 2
Outlook: The Knights crushed Fairmont Prep 114-50 to reach the semifinals of the CIF Southern Section Open Division playoffs.
3. Johnston (Des Moines, IA) (22-0)
Previous Rank: 3
Outlook: The Dragons have now won 74 games in a row.
4. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, CA) (23-2)
Previous Rank: 4
Outlook: The Monarchs kicked off the CIF Central Coast Section Open Division playoffs with an 89-23 win over Half Moon Bay.
5. Incarnate Word (St. Louis, MO) (20-2)
Previous Rank: 5
Outlook: The Red Knights breezed to victories over Nerinx Hall and Ursuline Academy.
6. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, CA) (28-2)
Previous Rank: 6
Outlook: The Trailblazers set up their epic CIF Southern Section Open Division semifinal with Etiwanda by routing Mater Dei 79-38.
7. Westtown School (West Chester, PA) (27-1)
Previous Rank: 7
Outlook: The Moose opened the Pennsylvania Independent School Athletic Association state tournament with a 72-52 home win over Agnes Irwin.
8. Princess Anne (Virginia Beach, VA) (22-0)
Previous Rank: 8
Outlook: The Cavaliers open Class 5A regional play Feb. 23 against Cox.
9. Etiwanda (Rancho Cucamonga, CA) (30-2)
Previous Rank: 9
Outlook: The Eagles easily advanced to the CIF Southern Section Open Division semifinals with an 87-36 rout of Rancho Christian.
10. Bradley Central (Cleveland, TN) (27-0)
Previous Rank: 10
Outlook: The Bears routed Walker Valley by 41 in a District 5-AAA semifinal game.
11. Westlake (Austin, TX) (37-0)
Previous Rank: 12
Outlook: The Chaparrals are into the Round of 16 of the UIL Class 6A Division 2 state tournament.
12. Tualatin (OR) (22-1)
Previous Rank: 13
Outlook: The Timberwolves held crosstown rival Tigard to four points in a Three Rivers League matchup on Feb. 17.
13. Hopkins (Minneapolis, MN) (25-2)
Previous Rank: 14
Outlook: The Royals got their revenge on Wayzata with a 77-74 victory on Feb. 17.
14. Red Bank Catholic (Red Bank, NJ) (26-2)
Previous Rank: 17
Outlook: The Caseys ran their win streak to 13 with a 53-49 win over St. John-Vianney.
15. Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, NY) (18-5)
Previous Rank: 16
Outlook: The Crusaders have embarked on a two-week trip to Japan.
16. Sage Hill (Newport Coast, CA) (27-4)
Previous Rank: 18
Outlook: The Lightning’s reward for escaping against Oak Park 59-58 on Kamdyn Klamberg’s basket in the final minute for their 22nd straight win? A matchup with No. 2 Ontario Christian in the CIF Southern Section Open Division semifinals.
17. St. James Performance Academy (Springfield, VA) (19-3)
Previous Rank: 19
Outlook: The Strivers pulled out a 13-point victory over Shining Stars Sports Academy in their only game of the week.
18. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV) (23-3)
Previous Rank: 20
Outlook: The Gaels needed two overtimes to outlast Democracy Prep Agassi Campus 79-76 to capture a second straight Nevada Class 5A title.
19. Hoover (Hoover, AL) (31-1)
Previous Rank: 21
Outlook: The Buccaneers had the week off before opening the Class 7A state tournament Feb. 23 against Sparkman.
20. Wagner (San Antonio, TX) (33-0)
Previous Rank: 22
Outlook: The Thunderbirds kicked off the UIL Class 5A Division 1 tournament with a 62-27 win over Hays.
21. St. John Vianney (Holmdel, NJ) (23-3)
Previous Rank: 11
Outlook: The Lancers lost the rubber match to Red Bank Catholic and now are the No. 2 seed in the New Jersey Non-Public A South Section final.
22. Belleville (Belleville, MI) (21-0)
Previous Rank: 24
Outlook: The Tigers pushed their winning streak to 35 dating to last season with a 71-58 win over Edison Academy.
23. Wauwatosa East (Wauwatosa, WI) (24-0)
Previous Rank: 25
Outlook: The Red Raiders closed the regular season with a 42-point rout of Hamilton.
24. Bullis (Potomac, MD) (22-6)
Previous Rank: 15
Outlook: The Bulldogs fell to Sidwell Friends for the third consecutive year in the ISL championship game.
25. Miami Country Day (Miami, FL) (25-2)
Previous Rank: Not ranked
Outlook: The Spartans reached the quarterfinals of the Florida Class 2A state championships with an 84-point romp over True North Classical.
Dropped Out
No. 23 Montverde Academy