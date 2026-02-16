Top 25 Girls High School Basketball National Rankings - Feb. 15, 2026
How challenging will it be to win California’s Southern Section Open Division?
Four teams in the High School On SI Top 25 girls basketball national rankings are participating in pool play — No. 2 Ontario Christian, No. 6 Sierra Canyon, No. 9 Etiwanda and No. 18 Sage Hill — with another team under consideration (Mater Dei) also in the field.
Bishop McNamara remains No. 1 in the rankings, which remained fairly steady this week. Two teams entered the Top 25, with Hoover (Ala.) coming in at No. 21, followed at No. 22 by Wagner of San Antonio, Texas.
1. Bishop McNamara (Forestville, MD) (23-2)
Previous Rank: 1
Outlook: The Mustangs won the rematch with St. John’s to solidify their hold on the top spot.
2. Ontario Christian (Ontario, CA) (28-1)
Previous Rank: 2
Outlook: The Knights kicked off the Southern Section Open Division playoffs by beating Rancho Christian 122-72.
3. Johnston (Des Moines, IA) (21-0)
Previous Rank: 3
Outlook: The Dragons extended their win streak to 73 games, finishing CIML Conference play 16-0 by beating Ankeny 50-32 as Notre Dame commit and McDonald’s All-American Jenica Lewis finished with 15 points, four assists and five steals.
4. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, CA) (21-2)
Previous Rank: 4
Outlook: The Monarchs remain the class of the West Catholic League with one game left.
5. Incarnate Word (St. Louis, MO) (18-2)
Previous Rank: 5
Outlook: The Red Knights are riding a 14-game win streak.
6. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, CA) (26-2)
Previous Rank: 6
Outlook: The Trailblazers posted a 26-point win over Oak Park in their Southern Section Open Division playoff opener.
7. Westtown School (West Chester, PA) (26-1)
Previous Rank: 7
Outlook: The Moose wrapped up a sixth consecutive Friends Schools League championship by defeating archrival Friends Central 53-46 behind Jordyn Palmer’s 18 points. Next up: the Pennsylvania Independent School Athletic Association state tournament.
8. Princess Anne (Virginia Beach, VA) (22-0)
Previous Rank: 9
Outlook: Virginia’s top team continues to cruise through its league schedule.
9. Etiwanda (Rancho Cucamonga, CA) (28-2)
Previous Rank: 10
Outlook: The Eagles opened Southern Section Open Division postseason play with a 30-point win over Fairmont Prep.
10. Bradley Central (Cleveland, TN) (25-0)
Previous Rank: 11
Outlook: The Bears closed the regular season with a 70-48 win over Rhea County.
11. St. John Vianney (Holmdel, NJ) (22-2)
Previous Rank: 13
Outlook: The Lancers extended their win streak to 11 by beating Trinity Hall by 29.
12. Westlake (Austin, TX) (35-0)
Previous Rank: 14
Outlook: Texas’ top team ended the regular season with a 44-point win over Dripping Springs.
13. Tualatin (Tualatin, OR) (20-1)
Previous Rank: 16
Outlook: The Timberwolves remain unbeaten in Three Rivers League play.
14. Hopkins (Minneapolis, MN) (21-2)
Previous Rank: 12
Outlook: The Royals will look to avenge an earlier loss to Wayzata this week.
15. Bullis (Potomac, MD) (20-5)
Previous Rank: 18
Outlook: The Bulldogs finally pulled out a big win against a top opponent, knocking off Long Island Lutheran 75-72 on Feb. 7.
16. Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, NY) (18-5)
Previous Rank: 8
Outlook: The Crusaders are off on a two-week trip to Japan after their loss to Bullis.
17. Red Bank Catholic (Red Bank, NJ) (24-2)
Previous Rank: 19
Outlook: The Caseys ran their win streak to 11 with a 64-29 victory over St. Rose.
18. Sage Hill (Newport Coast, CA) (25-4)
Previous Rank: 20
Outlook: A 74-47 win over Redondo Union opened Southern Section Open Division pool play for the Lightning.
19. St. James Performance Academy (Springfield, VA) (18-3)
Previous Rank: 15
Outlook: The Strivers built on their win over DME Academy by romping past rival St. Frances Academy 77-52.
20. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV) (21-3)
Previous Rank: 22
Outlook: The Gaels opened the Nevada Class 5A playoffs with an 81-12 win over Legacy.
21. Hoover (Hoover, AL) (31-1)
Previous Rank: Not ranked
Outlook: The Buccaneers won the Class 7A Area 6 tournament by beating Vestavia Hills 64-30.
22. Wagner (San Antonio, TX) (32-0)
Previous Rank: 21
Outlook: The Thunderbirds cruised to a 59-point district win over Alamo Heights.
23. Montverde Academy (Montverde, FL) (16-3)
Previous Rank: 23
Outlook: The Eagles rolled to a 23-point win over IMG Academy but needed overtime to escape against Central Pointe Christian Academy.
24. Belleville (Belleville, MI) (19-0)
Previous Rank: 24
Outlook: The Tigers have now won 33 in a row dating to last season.
25. Wauwatosa East (Wauwatosa, WI) (22-0)
Previous Rank: 25
Outlook: The Red Raiders survived in double overtime against Brookfield East to keep the undefeated season alive.
Dropped Out
17. DME Academy (Daytona Beach, Fla.)
21. St. John’s (Washington DC)