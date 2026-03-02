Top 25 California Girls High School Basketball State Rankings - Mar. 2, 2026
For the first time in three years, a team not named Archbishop Mitty, Etiwanda, or Ontario Christian is the top-ranked team in California.
Sierra Canyon is No. 1 after a gutsy 69-62 comeback win over Ontario Christian in the Southern Section championship.
And now it's time for one more two-week blast of high school hoops chaos before the 2025-26 season closes as the regional/state playoffs start on Tuesday.
Here are High School On SI's CIF-Southern Section girls basketball rankings for the week of Mar. 2.
The rankings will be released every Monday throughout the season.
1. SIERRA CANYON (30-2 – 3rd last week)
Going through Etiwanda and Ontario Christian was as tough as expected, but Sierra Canyon is the Southern Section Open Division champion once again. Jerzy Robinson was the top star of the night with a legendary 32-point, 12-rebound performance in Sierra Canyon's 69-62 victory over reigning champion Ontario Christian. It'd only been three years since the Trailblazers won it in 2022-23 in Juju Watkins' senior season, but this is a brand-new team with the exception of senior center and 6-foot-5 Oregon commit Emilia Krstevski, who had 10 points, seven rebounds, and three blocks en-route to winning her second CIF-SS ring. Sierra Canyon won the fourth quarter 18-6.
2. ONTARIO CHRISTIAN (31-2 – 1st)
It was a brutal way to lose for the Knights, who led 56-51 after three quarters and 24-15 in the second quarter before scoring just six points in the final frame. Especially with Tati Griffin, who dazzled in the CIF-SS Open Division finals a year ago, appearing to play somewhat banged up. Kaleena Smith was a bright spot with 30 points, five rebounds, and five assists. Now Ontario Christian is tasked with regrouping and taking on Etiwanda on Saturday.
3. ARCHBISHOP MITTY (26-2 – 2nd)
The time will eventually come when Archbishop Mitty goes back to facing a challenge in the Central Coast Section playoffs, but it sure wasn't going to happen in 2025-26. McKenna Woliczko went for 27 points and four blocks on 13-15 shooting in just 15 minutes of action as the Monarchs crushed Archbishop Riordan 90-31 in the CIF-CCS title game.
4. ETIWANDA (30-3 – 4th)
Etiwanda lost 66-62 to Sierra Canyon in the Southern Section semifinals, a game in which it at one point trailed by 21 points before giving the Trailblazers a serious scare. That marks the end of four straight CIF-SS Open Division finals appearances for the Eagles, but it was not a bad effort, and perhaps the late run will give them some momentum going into Saturday when they look to upset Ontario Christian in the regional semifinals.
5. SAGE HILL (27-5 – 5th)
What a winning streak it was for the Lightning, who reeled off 22 straight before falling 86-54 to Ontario Christian in the Southern Section semifinals. Now they look to upset Sierra Canyon in the regional semifinals after losing 75-59 to the Trailblazers early in the season.
6. ST. MARY'S-STOCKTON (25-2 – 6th)
At no point this season did it seem like St. Mary's would be tested by Sac-Joaquin Section competition entering Saturday. McClatchy actually did manage to play the Rams closely for a half in the section finals, winning the second quarter to go into halftime down 33-30, but from there on out it was all St. Mary's, which rolled to a 65-47 victory and its 23rd section crown. Freshmen Aynya Hardy and Dylan Horton combined for 39 points and 10 rebounds.
7. CLOVIS WEST (29-3 – 10th)
Even with its TRAC championship streak snapped, Clovis West is all the way back up to No. 7 for beating Clovis in the one that counted the most – the Central Section D1 championship. After Clovis won by double digits in the teams' last regular season meeting, the Golden Eagles returned the favor by double digits themselves, winning 53-41 despite trailing by 10 points in the first quarter for their 14th straight section title. They were led by 15 points, nine rebounds, and three blocks from Ryleigh Schoonover, 15 points, six rebounds, and five assists from Ramie Chapman, and 13 points by Malohni Warren.
8. SAN RAMON VALLEY (25-4 – 7th)
Some rivalries are just gifts that keep on giving. After beating Carondelet 70-49 two weeks prior and 58-48 in January, San Ramon Valley is probably particularly devastated that it lost 50-49 to its nemesis in the CIF-NCS Open Division championship. But the Wolves – and the high school basketball world as a whole – must be elated that the two rivals are doing battle yet again on Wednesday. This time it's for the right to meet Archbishop Mitty in the regional semifinals.
9. CARONDELET (25-5 – 11th)
If San Ramon Valley didn't still lead the season series 2-1, Carondelet would be a spot or two higher right now. But rankings mean little relative to the fact that the Cougars beat San Ramon Valley 50-49 when the stakes were highest – the North Coast Section Open Division championship. And now the teams will battle yet again, with Carondelet earning the higher seed and home court advantage, in the regional quarterfinals.
10. CLOVIS (22-10 – 8th)
Despite the deflating loss to Clovis West in the section title game, it's been a season for the ages for TRAC champion Clovis – and it might have a ways to go. Clovis was placed in Division I for the state playoffs, where it got the top seed, and some are calling the Cougars a particularly heavy favorite to win a regional title. Before losing to Clovis West, Clovis registered a nice 55-43 semifinals win over another familiar foe, Central East.
11. MATER DEI (24-7 – 9th)
The Monarchs have been a bit unpredictable this season, but there's no arguing that they are as big of a threat as any to win a Division I regional and state title. They open up at home on Tuesday against Windward as the top seed in SoCal.
12. OAK PARK (20-9 – 12th)
A can't-miss frontrunner to go all the way in Division I for regionals and state. Oak Park opens up on Tuesday against La Jolla Country Day, which played the Eagles to a 57-53 finish early in the regular season.
13. CORONA CENTENNIAL (19-5 – 13th)
One last chance to make noise for the Huskies, who beat Saint Joseph (Lakewood) 66-55 in their last game behind 32 points and 19 boards from McDonald's All-American Cydnee Bryant. Their first test should be a great one as they face CIF-SS D1 finalist Valencia (Valencia), which they beat by just three points in January.
14. FRANCIS PARKER (21-7 – 14th)
When it mattered most, Francis Parker was more than just a little bit ahead of the rest of the San Diego Section. With the game tied at 23 late in the second quarter, the Lancers got going right before halftime and went on to thrash reigning champion Mission Hills 73-47 before beating Westview 66-50 for the Open Division title.
15. MISSION HILLS (19-11 – 15th)
The Grizzlies getting dismantled by Francis Parker despite a close first 12 minutes was not on our bingo card. If they have any juice left for regionals, it wouldn't be hard to see them making a run. First they'll have to get past JSerra in what should be a great game.
16. FAIRMONT PREP (17-14 – 16th)
Fairmont Prep's season is still alive thanks to its 63-51 win over Saint Joseph (Lakewood) in CIF-SS pool play. At this point you're probably tired of hearing it, but Fairmont Prep could win a state title or lose in the first round and neither would be surprising with the way health has derailed its season. Up first, it's a favorite over Moreno Valley.
17. RANCHO CHRISTIAN (23-8 – 17th)
With narrow wins over Fairmont Prep and JSerra during CIF-SS Open Division pool play, Rancho Christian is a prime candidate to make a big run in the Division I state playoffs. The Eagles snagged the No. 2 seed and are an overwhelming favorite against Bakersfield Christian in round one.
18. JSERRA (20-8 – 18th)
The Lions are still kicking thanks to their 50-43 win over Redondo Union last time out. Their upcoming battle with Mission Hills projects to be one of the best games of the first round of the Division I state playoffs.
19. SAINT JOSEPH-LAKEWOOD (21-8 – 23rd)
Almost never does a team rise six spots in two weeks without one single win during that span. And the Jesters' season is over to boot. But after going 2-0 versus La Salle in Del Rey League play and a CIF-Southern Section Open Division appearance, Saint Joseph has to stay above D1 champion La Salle, and La Salle deserved a jump.
20. LA SALLE (29-4 – 24th)
The Lancers, who we clearly ranked too low to start the season, have done it again. They made surprisingly quick work of Valencia (Valencia) in a 51-35 victory to win their third Southern Section crown in the last five years. And given that they're still yet to lose a game to a non-CIFSS Open Division California opponent, it's hard to argue that they aren't a top threat to make it back to Sacramento.
21. CENTRAL EAST (18-10 – 20th)
Time to see what Central East can do against non-TRAC competition. The Bengals are a light favorite over Pinewood in round one of the Division I state playoffs. Central East holds a 49-44 regular season win over Priory, which beat Pinewood by one possession in both the league foes' meetings this season.
22. REDONDO UNION (17-12 – 21st)
Along with Saint Joseph (Lakewood), Redondo Union became the first CIF-SS Open Division team in a while – if ever – not to get a bid to the regional/state playoffs. Heck of a season for the Bay League champions.
23. VALENCIA-VALENCIA (28-5 – 22nd)
Can the Vikings bounce back from their lopsided finals loss at the hands of La Salle? Now they have to win against even higher-ranked competition to stay alive, but that means a crack at revenge against a Corona Centennial team that beat them by just three points in the regular season.
24. ARCHBISHOP RIORDAN (18-8 – Bubble)
The Crusaders have certainly been up-and-down this season, but they peaked at the right time, and few teams have more wins over top-50 opponents in the state. Riordan made a statement by defeating Priory 53-40 in CIF-CCS pool play for the right to get understandably destroyed by Archbishop Mitty.
25. PRIORY (21-6 – 20th)
Priory fell apart in the fourth quarter against Riordan, but it did enough this season to earn a spot in the Division I state playoffs – and to like its chances at making some noise. It opens up at home against underrated Immanuel.
ON THE BUBBLE:
VENTURA, MORENO VALLEY, PIEDMONT, BUCHANAN (CLOVIS), LA JOLLA COUNTRY DAY, SAINT FRANCIS (MOUNTAIN VIEW), ST. IGNATIUS, CLAYTON VALLEY CHARTER, WESTVIEW, BRENTWOOD, WINDWARD, VILLA PARK, CHRISTIAN BROTHERS, VANDEN, CARUTHERS