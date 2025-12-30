Top 25 National Girls High School Basketball Rankings (December 30, 2025): Post Holiday Tournaments Update
The national girls high school basketball picture is tightening fast.
Holiday tournament results didn’t just shuffle the rankings — they exposed real separation at the top. National title contenders are emerging, undefeated teams are being stress-tested, and several programs have crossed the line from interesting to legitimate national threats.
This update features major movement following high-profile wins, key losses, and looming January matchups that will define the rest of the season.
Proven Contenders With Championship Upside
1. Ontario Christian (Ontario, CA) (15-0)
Previous Rank: 2
Next Up: Carondelet (CA)
Outlook: The 5-star backcourt duo of Kaleena Smith and Tatinna Griffin continues to overwhelm opponents, while freshman Chloe Jenkins (Class of 2029) is already producing 17.2 points per game. The Knights have separated themselves from the pack and January will determine just how firm that grip is. A dominant 82-43 win over a previous Top 5 team in Incarnate Word (MO) moves this group to the top spot.
2. Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, NY) (8-1)
Previous Rank: 1
Next Up: Red Bank Catholic (NJ)
Outlook: LuHi played four times since the last update, stacking wins over Bartlett (TN) and Bullis (MD) before narrowly falling to Bishop McNamara (MD). They sit firmly in the national title conversation with a January 19 matchup against Ontario Christian looming as one of the most anticipated games of the season.
3. Johnston (Des Moines) (9-0)
Previous Rank: 3
Next Up: Dowling Catholic (IA)
Outlook: Each time Johnston and Dowling Catholic play it’s a battle. Johnston once again won by a score of 46-43. They also earned a win over Wayzata (MN) who are a top team in Minnesota. Notre Dame signee Jenica Lewis is playing at an All-American level.
4. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, CA) (12-1)
Previous Rank: 7
Next Up: Centennial (CA)
Outlook: Six wins since the last update and one over Incarnate Word (MO) solidifies Sierra Canyon within the Top 5. The top prospect nationally, Jerzy Robinson, recently made her commitment to South Carolina and Dawn Staley.
5. Bishop McNamara (Forestville, MD) (7-2)
Previous Rank: 8
Next Up: Elizabeth Seton (MD)
Outlook: Recent wins vs. Archbishop Mitty and Long Island Lutheran give Bishop McNamara a slight boost. Their January 16th game vs. Ontario Christian (CA) will be very telling. Their combination of high-level guard play, size, and recent wins over elite competition puts them squarely in the national championship conversation.
Rising National Threats & Undefeated Teams
6. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, CA) (9-1)
Previous Rank: 4
Next Up: Clovis (CA)
Outlook: The Monarchs defeated Bullis (MD) and lost to Bishop McNamara (MD) in a close game. Both were Top 25 matchups that were highly anticipated.
7. IMG Academy (Bradenton, FL) (10-2)
Previous Rank: 6
Next Up: Elizabeth Seton (MD)
Outlook: IMG continues to validate its national reputation, handling high-level competition and staying firmly in the Top 10 conversation entering January.
8. Dowling Catholic (Des Moines, IA) (10-1)
Previous Rank: 9
Next Up: Ankeny (IA)
Outlook: This team is extremely competitive against the best of competition. They earned recent wins vs. Waukee and Bellevue West. Their only challenge to overcome is defeating cross-town rival Johnston (IA). They lost the December 16th matchup 46-43.
9. Incarnate Word (St. Louis, MO) (7-2)
Previous Rank: 5
Next Up: St. Dominic (MO)
Outlook: This group was tested in the Bahamas. Losses to Sierra Canyon (CA) and Ontario Christian (CA) won’t drop them far but show a slight gap between them as the top handful of teams. The Red Knights followed this up by defeating Principia, one of the best teams in Missouri, during the Visitation Tournament.
10. Hopkins (Minneapolis, MN) (9-1)
Previous Rank: 10
Next Up: Maple Grove (MN)
Outlook: This is the best team in Minnesota. They’re dominating local competition behind the play of junior guard Ava Cupito. Their only loss came to Dowling Catholic who ranks two spots ahead.
11. Princess Anne (Virginia Beach, VA) (9-0)
Previous Rank: 11
Next Up: Gainesville (VA)
Outlook: The recent 82-54 win vs. St. Frances Academy (MD) was a statement game. The win confirmed Princess Anne’s ability to dominate nationally respected competition, with Micah Ojo emerging as one of the most impactful players in the country.
12. Westtown School (West Chester, PA) (9-1)
Previous Rank: 12
Next Up: Fort Erie (CAN)
Outlook: Westtown has an interesting matchup vs. Fort Erie out of Canada coming up next. This group performed well at the Tournament of Champions in Phoenix, AZ.
13. Bradley Central (Cleveland, TN) (11-0)
Previous Rank: 15
Next Up: Hamilton Heights (TN)
Outlook: The perfect season continues for Bradley Central. Undefeated and unchallenged so far, they’ve built a resume that demands national attention, with an upcoming matchup against Hamilton Heights offering another opportunity to validate their rise.
14. Minnetonka (Minnetonka, MN) (11-0)
Previous Rank: 18
Next Up: Blaine (MN)
Outlook: A perfect season puts Minnetonka within the Top 15. This team has all the pieces to shine on a national stage. A Mid-January game vs. Hopkins will be the one everyone has circled in the land of 10,000 lakes.
15. DME Academy (Dayton Beach, FL) (12-0)
Previous Rank: 19
Next Up: Assumption (KY)
Outlook: DME Academy is one of the best prep-based programs in the country this season. Sara Okeke, GiGi Battle, and Timani Harris give them over 42 PPG.
16. Bullis (Potomac, MD) (9-3)
Previous Rank:16
Next Up: St. Andrew’s (MD)
Outlook: This spot feels perfect for Bullis. They’re one of the best teams in the country but all three losses have come to ranked teams. Earning a signature win is the only thing between them and rising in the rankings.
New Additions & Statement Climbers
17. Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas, NV) (11-1)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Next Up: St. Andrew’s (MD)
Outlook: The Gaels are going from unranked to 17th in this update. At 11-1 their only loss came to Bishop McNamara who ranks 5th. A recent 65-59 win over Etiwanda (CA) solidified this team as Top 25 nationally.
18. Etiwanda (Rancho Cucamonga, CA) (10-2)
Previous Rank: 13
Next Up: Tualatin (OR)
Outlook: Etiwanda is a talented team. They’ve gone 5-1 since the last update with a loss to Bishop Gorman who ranks one spot ahead of them. A big game vs. Tualatin (OR) is set to be played tonight.
19. Grace Christian School (Sanford, NC) (14-0)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Next Up: Newton (GA)
Outlook: A recent win over Montverde and a perfect season to this point lands Grace Christian on the national rankings for the first time this season. Sophomore forward Kyndoll English leads the way at 16.0 PPG.
20. St. John's (Washington, DC) (9-2)
Previous Rank: 21
Next Up: Doral Academy (FL)
Outlook: St. John’s went 4-0 since the last update. A win over Elizabeth Seton (MD) was notable. This team is complete with depth and strong senior guard play.
21. Monteverde (Montverde, FL) (9-2)
Previous Rank: 14
Next Up: Ocoee (FL)
Outlook: Wins over Page and Our Lady of Good Counsel were followed up by a close loss to Grace Christian leading to some movement in the rankings.
22. Red Bank Catholic (Red Bank, NJ (5-0)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Next Up: Long Island Lutheran (NY)
Outlook: Red Bank has done enough to earn a spot on these rankings. This is the perfect time to add them with a January 4th game vs. Long Island Lutheran (NY) coming up.
23. Tualatin (Tualatin, OR) (7-0)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Next Up: Etiwanda (CA)
Outlook: A ranked matchup vs. Etiwanda at the Nike Holiday Classic in Portland will say a lot about one of this week's new additions.
24. Westlake (Austin, TX) (23-0)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Next Up: Glenn (TX)
Outlook: At 23–0, Westlake could no longer be ignored. Their unbeaten run positions them as the clear favorite in Texas and earns them a long-overdue national ranking.
25. St. John Vianney (Holmdel, NJ) (4-0)
Previous Rank: Unranked
Next Up: Prosser (WA)
Outlook: St. John Vianney has only played four games before December 30th. They came into the season with high expectations and have dominated early games.