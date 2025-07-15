High School

USA Dominates Israel to Win Group A at FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup

Saniyah Hall and Jazzy Davidson lead the way as Team USA rolls to 114-40 victory in Brno, Czechia

Gary Adornato

USA Basketball U19 stars Saniyah Hall (left) and Jazzy Davidson powered the Americans into the quarterfinals of the 2025 FIBA U19 Women's World Cup by combining for 44 points in 114-40 rout of Israel, helping the U.S. finish 3-0 in Group A play, on Monday in Czechia.
The USA Women’s U19 Basketball Team continued its dominant run through the 2025 FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup, cruising to a 114-40 victory over Israel to finish undefeated (3-0) in Group A on Monday in Brno, Czechia.

With the win, the U.S. clinches the top seed in Group A and will face China in the Round of 16 on Wednesday. The winner will advance to Friday’s quarterfinals.

Quick Start Propels USA to Early Control

Despite Israel briefly taking a 3-2 lead early in the first quarter, Team USA quickly flipped the switch. Behind relentless defense and elite shooting, the Americans closed the first quarter with a 37-13 lead, fueled by 16-of-20 shooting and 4 made 3-pointers. The U.S. defense forced 8 turnovers in the opening quarter alone.

By halftime, the red, white, and blue had built a 60-21 advantage, setting the tone for the rout.

Stifling Defense Silences Israel’s Star

Israel’s Gal Raviv, who entered the game averaging 32.5 points per game, was held to just 9 points, as the USA defense blanketed her all afternoon. Israel finished the game shooting just 26.0% (13-of-50) and committed 30 turnovers, which led to 53 points off turnovers for the U.S.

Through three games, the Americans have yet to allow a 20-point quarter and have held opponents to four single-digit quarters.

Hall and Davidson Shine in Statement Performances

Saniyah Hall, making her first start of the tournament, made an immediate impact with 12 first-quarter points, finishing with:

  • 20 points (7-of-10 FG)
  • 4 rebounds
  • 7 steals (just one shy of a USA U19 record)

Jazzy Davidson continued her consistent scoring by tallying a game-high 24 points, while also dishing out:

  • 8 assists
  • 4 rebounds
  • 3 steals
  • 2 blocks

It marked the second time in this tournament that two U.S. players scored 20+ points in the same game (Hall and Betts previously did so vs. Korea).

