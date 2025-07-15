USA Dominates Israel to Win Group A at FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup
The USA Women’s U19 Basketball Team continued its dominant run through the 2025 FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup, cruising to a 114-40 victory over Israel to finish undefeated (3-0) in Group A on Monday in Brno, Czechia.
With the win, the U.S. clinches the top seed in Group A and will face China in the Round of 16 on Wednesday. The winner will advance to Friday’s quarterfinals.
Quick Start Propels USA to Early Control
Despite Israel briefly taking a 3-2 lead early in the first quarter, Team USA quickly flipped the switch. Behind relentless defense and elite shooting, the Americans closed the first quarter with a 37-13 lead, fueled by 16-of-20 shooting and 4 made 3-pointers. The U.S. defense forced 8 turnovers in the opening quarter alone.
By halftime, the red, white, and blue had built a 60-21 advantage, setting the tone for the rout.
Stifling Defense Silences Israel’s Star
Israel’s Gal Raviv, who entered the game averaging 32.5 points per game, was held to just 9 points, as the USA defense blanketed her all afternoon. Israel finished the game shooting just 26.0% (13-of-50) and committed 30 turnovers, which led to 53 points off turnovers for the U.S.
Through three games, the Americans have yet to allow a 20-point quarter and have held opponents to four single-digit quarters.
Hall and Davidson Shine in Statement Performances
Saniyah Hall, making her first start of the tournament, made an immediate impact with 12 first-quarter points, finishing with:
- 20 points (7-of-10 FG)
- 4 rebounds
- 7 steals (just one shy of a USA U19 record)
Jazzy Davidson continued her consistent scoring by tallying a game-high 24 points, while also dishing out:
- 8 assists
- 4 rebounds
- 3 steals
- 2 blocks
It marked the second time in this tournament that two U.S. players scored 20+ points in the same game (Hall and Betts previously did so vs. Korea).