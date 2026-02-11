Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Headline USA Basketball’s World Cup Roster

Caitlin Clark is just a month away from making her senior national team debut for USA Basketball at the FIBA World Cup tournament in Puerto Rico.

The Fever superstar guard was officially named to the USA Basketball roster Wednesday and will suit up for the senior team alongside fellow first-timers Paige Bueckers, Angel Reese, Sonia Citron and Kiki Iriafen.

The full 12-player roster also includes Aliyah Boston, Kahleah Copper, Chelsea Gray, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young, Dearica Hamby and Rhyne Howard. In addition, Liberty star Breanna Stewart will be joining the team in Miami for a pre-competition training camp, according to ESPN’s Alexa Philippou.

The team will be led by U.S. Olympic coach Kara Lawson, who will be assisted by Natalie Nakase, Nate Tibbets and Stephanie White. Lawson is expected to coach for the first part of the FIBA World Cup before returning to Duke to prepare for the NCAA tournament.

This will mark Clark’s first taste of senior team action, as well as her first meaningful game since getting injured in her second season in the WNBA. Clark made just 13 appearances for Indiana in her 2025 campaign due to nagging groin and quad injuries. She will team up with reigning Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers as well as college rival and Sky star Angel Reese; Clark previously shared a court with Reese during the WNBA All-Star game in July 2024.

The FIBA World Cup will be held in San Juan, Puerto Rico from March 11 to 17. Team USA will be hunting for their fifth straight World Cup title and will face Senegal, Puerto Rico, Italy, New Zealand and Spain in the tournament.

