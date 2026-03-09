Oregon High School Girls Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (OSAA) - March 12, 2026

The 2026 Oregon high school girls basketball playoffs continue on Thursday, March 12th with Quarterfinal games for the OSAA top divisions.

High School On SI has brackets for every division in the OSAA high school girls basketball playoffs. The 6A state final is March 14th.

CLASS 4A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Stayton vs. No. 9 Philomath - 03/12

No. 4 Marist vs. No. 5 Henley - 03/12

No. 3 Seaside vs. No. 6 St. Helens - 03/12

No. 2 Baker vs. No. 7 Cascade - 03/12

CLASS 5A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Redmond vs. No. 8 Silverton - 03/12

No. 4 Crater vs. No. 5 West Albany - 03/12

No. 3 South Albany vs. No. 6 Wilsonville - 03/12

No. 2 Springfield vs. No. 7 Crook County - 03/12

CLASS 6A BRACKET (select to view bracket)

Quarterfinals

No. 1 Tualatin vs. No. 9 West Salem - 03/12

No. 4 South Medford vs. No. 5 Sherwood - 03/12

No. 3 Benson Tech vs. No. 11 Oregon City - 03/12

No. 2 West Linn vs. No. 10 Nelson - 03/12

