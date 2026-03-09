Oregon High School Girls Basketball 2026 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (OSAA) - March 12, 2026
The 2026 Oregon high school girls basketball playoffs continue on Thursday, March 12th with Quarterfinal games for the OSAA top divisions.
High School On SI has brackets for every division in the OSAA high school girls basketball playoffs. The 6A state final is March 14th.
CLASS 4A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Stayton vs. No. 9 Philomath - 03/12
No. 4 Marist vs. No. 5 Henley - 03/12
No. 3 Seaside vs. No. 6 St. Helens - 03/12
No. 2 Baker vs. No. 7 Cascade - 03/12
CLASS 5A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Redmond vs. No. 8 Silverton - 03/12
No. 4 Crater vs. No. 5 West Albany - 03/12
No. 3 South Albany vs. No. 6 Wilsonville - 03/12
No. 2 Springfield vs. No. 7 Crook County - 03/12
CLASS 6A BRACKET (select to view bracket)
Quarterfinals
No. 1 Tualatin vs. No. 9 West Salem - 03/12
No. 4 South Medford vs. No. 5 Sherwood - 03/12
No. 3 Benson Tech vs. No. 11 Oregon City - 03/12
No. 2 West Linn vs. No. 10 Nelson - 03/12
Ben Dagg began his career in the sports world in 2020 as a sports statistician at his alma mater, Carroll College. Following his undergraduate studies, while taking a masters in sports management and coaching, he assisted in the tournament coordination of Surf Cup International, an elite youth soccer tournament in Rome, Italy. In 2023, he returned to the Pacific Northwest where he became a data operations account manager for SBLive.