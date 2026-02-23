High School

Indiana High School Girls Basketball Playoff Championship, Matchups, Schedule (IHSAA) - February 24, 2026

Get every bracket and matchup in the 2026 Indiana high school girls basketball championship games

Frankfort Hot Dogs Ava Jarman (24) dribbles to the basket against Lebanon Tigers Heaven Tunstill (11) on Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026, during a sectional quarterfinals matchup at Lebanon High School in Lebanon, Ind. / Grace Smith/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 Indiana high school girls basketball playoffs finish this week on Saturday, February 28.

High School On SI has brackets and matchups for every regional from around the state. These brackets will be updated throughout the playoffs.

1A State Girls Basketball Playoff Brackets

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 1A State Championship

2A State Girls Basketball Playoff Brackets

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 2A State Championship

3A State Girls Basketball Playoff Brackets

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 3A State Championship

4A State Girls Basketball Playoff Brackets

2026 Indiana (IHSAA) Girls 4A State Championship

GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

