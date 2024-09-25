Top 25 National Girls High School Volleyball Rankings (9/25/2024)
Volleyball teams last weekend from across the country ventured to Las Vegas for the Durango Fall Classic and shook up the SBLive Top 25 national girls’ rankings.
Mater Dei out of Santa Ana, Calif., vaulted 12 spots to No. 1 after winning the two-day event for the second consecutive year. The Monarchs defeated fellow California power, Marymount (Los Angeles), in the final.
By virtue of its runner-up finish, Marymount debuted at No. 5, joining No. 13 Roncalli (Indianapolis) and No. 14 Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) in the poll for the first time this year.
Prestonwood Christian slipped one spot to No. 2 after finishing third at Durango. Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) remained at No. 3.
The SBLive national high school volleyball
rankings include teams affiliated with state high school athletic associations in the state they compete in or those allowed to play affiliate high schools in their home state and beyond.
The rankings will be released weekly throughout the 2024 volleyball season. Find the complete breakdown of the preseason SBLive Power 25 below.
The Power 25 rankings are compiled by SBLive reporter Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the nation.
1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California) (21-3)
Last week: 13
The defending CIF Open Division state champs last week swept Orange Lutheran, 3-0, and edged Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas), 3-2, before going 7-0 to repeat as Durango Fall Classic champion. In the 2-1 championship victory against Marymount (Los Angeles), sophomore outside hitter Westley Matavao had 12 kills and 13 digs; junior outside hitter Layli Ostovar, 12 kills; senior Libero Kayla Ostovar, 12 digs; and junior setters Soraya Dennis and Sam Capinpin, 17 assists each.
2. Prestonwood Christian Academy (Plano, Texas) (25-2)
Last week: 1
The defending TAPPS Class 6A state champion last week swept Liberty Christian (Argyle), 3-0, and then went 6-1 and finished third in the Durango Fall Classic. The Lions recorded five straight sweeps before falling to eventual champion, Mater Dei, in the semifinals. PCA then beat No. 2 Cornerstone Christian in the third-place match.
3. Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) (18-1)
Last week: 3
SBLive’s defending national champion stretched its win streak to 13 by beating powerful Westfield, 3-0; and then going 3-0 to win the New Castle High School Invite. Senior outside hitter Lindsey Mangelson, a Mississippi State commit, continues to have a stellar season for HSE. The Royals were scheduled to play Roncalli and Zionsville this week.
4. Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas) (24-1)
Last week: 4
The Bobcats extended their win streak to 20 by sweeping V.R. Eaton (Fort Worth) and Northwest (Justin) by 3-0 scores. Junior outside hitter Kylie Kleckner, sophomore setter Sophee Peterson, and sophomore defensive specialist Kaitlyn Francis lead the way.
5. Marymount (Los Angeles) (20-3)
Last week: Not ranked
The Sailors make their debut after sweeping Harvard-Westlake (Studio City) and then going 6-1 and finishing as runner-up in the Durango Fall Classic, falling to Mater Dei in the championship match. They have a tough schedule this week, playing Sierra Canyon and Notre Dame Academy (Los Angeles).
6. Alpharetta (Georgia) (28-0)
Last week: 6
The defending Class 6A state champ Raiders last week beat North Forsyth and Denmark High (Alpharetta) by 3-1 scores and then went 5-0 to win the A5 Southeast Championship. The Raiders have now won 33 straight dating to last season.
7. Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wisconsin) (20-0)
Last week: 8
The defending WIAA Division 1 state champs last week went 7-0 and won the Charger Challenge to remain unbeaten. Senior Jordan Czajkowski recorded her 2,000thcareer assist and senior Madison Quest dug her 1,000th career ball for the Dashers.
8. Benet Academy (Lisle, Illinois) (11-0)
Last week: 9
The defending Class 4A state runner-up Redwings last week beat Saint Viator (Arlington Heights), 2-0, and went 5-0 to win the Wheaton Warrenville South Classic. Junior 6-foot outside hitter Sophia Chinetti has committed to Rhode Island.
9. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas) (26-3)
Last week: 2
The Warriors last week went 5-2 in the Durango Fall Classic, winning their first five matches before getting stunned by Marymount in the semifinals. Cornerstone then fell to PCA for the second time this season in the third-place match. Leading Cornerstone this season are senior outside hitter Megan Fitch, senior middle hitter Elly Stewart, and senior setter Kala Thiele.
10. Dripping Springs (Texas) (34-2)
Last week: 5
The Tigers last week beat Bowie (Austin), 3-0, and Westlake (Austin), 3-1. Leading the way are Henley Anderson, Ashley Euston, Callie Krueger, and Lourdes Frontera.
11. Plant (Tampa) (14-0)
Last week: 10
The defending Class 7A state champs extended their win streak to 26 dating to last season by beating Florida power Berkeley Prep (Tampa), 3-0, and Steinbrenner (Lutz), 3-1. Plant is led by Maggie Dostic, Kaylee Peper, Lara Matta and Sophia Dostic.
12. Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, Calif.) (25-3)
Last week: 7
The Dons last week swept Westview (San Diego), 3-0, and then went 5-2 and finished fifth in the Silver Division of the Durango Fall Classic. Senior outside hitter Mae Kordas, senior Libero Maya Evens and sophomore setter Kale’a Lee are leading the way.
13. Roncalli (Indianapolis, Ind.) (20-0)
Last week: Unranked
The Royals make their debut after soaring to a 20-0 start, sweeping Indianapolis Bishop Chatard and Brebeuf Jesuit Prep (Indianapolis) by 3-0 scores, and edging Tri-West Hendricks (Lizton), 3-2.
14. Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) (18-2)
Last week: Unranked
The Trailblazers are making a move, nationally, winning nine of their last 10 matches to debut in the Top 25. They went 6-1 and finished fifth in the Durango Fall Classic.
15. Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, Calif.) (15-5)
Last week: 14
The Mustangs last week beat Palos Verdes, 3-0; and then went 4-2 in the Durango Fall Classic. They opened with four consecutive victories before falling to eventual tournament runner-up Marymount and losing to Casteel in the consolation bracket.
16. Assumption (Louisville, Ky.) (18-4)
Last week: 11
The defending KHSAA volleyball state champs went 3-3 in the Durango Fall Classic. The Rockets went 3-0 on opening day but then dropped three straight on the second and final day. Senior outside hitter Emma Barnett, senior middle blocker Janie Eichberger, junior defensive specialist Emily Keiran, senior Libero Kristen Simon, and senior setter Emilee Fuller continue to lead the way.
17. Mother McAuley (Chicago) (13-2)
Last week: 15
The defending IHSA Class 4A state champ swept St. Laurence (Burbank) and Downers Grove by 2-0 scores. Senior outside hitter Sydney Buchanan, junior middle blocker/outside hitter Cayla Prohaska, junior Libero Lucy Maloney, and sophomore Peyton Heatherly lead the Mighty Macs.
18. Valor Christian (Highlands, Ranch, Colo.) (10-0)
Last week: 16
The defending 5A state champion Eagles stretched their win streak to an incredible 67 with a 3-1 victory against Legend (Parker). Leading the Eagles are senior outside hitter Kenzey McGatlin and senior setter Chloe Elarton.
19. Mount St. Mary Catholic (Oklahoma City) (25-1)
Last week: 18
Ranked No. 1 in Oklahoma, the Rockets last week ran their win streak to 11 with 3-0 sweeps of Christian Heritage (Del City) and Oklahoma City Storm. Leading the way are junior outside hitter Ella Hale, senior middle hitter Georgia Ahlert, senior Libero/defensive specialist Mackenzi Bass, and senior setter Livia Ward, who has committed to Washington State.
20. Notre Dame Academy (Park Hills, Ky.) (14-2)
Last week: 19
The Pandas last week swept Mercy (Louisville), 3-0, and beat St. Ursula Academy (Cincinnati), 3-1. Leading the way are Ava Tilden, Ella Goetz, Julia Grace and Lizzy Larkins.
21. Georgetown Day School (Washington, D.C.) (9-0)
Last week: 20
The Mighty Hoppers, ranked No. 1 in the Washington, D.C. area, continued their strong season with 3-0 sweeps of Georgetown Visitation Prep (Washington, D.C.) and Holton-Arms (Bethesda, Md.). Leading the way are seniors Jada Aksu, Shiraz Benyoucef, and Zoe Ryu, a third-year player and captain and six-rotation outside hitter.
22. Lafayette (Wildwood, Mo.) (16-1)
Last week: 21
The two-time defending state champ last week swept Saint Francis Borgia (Washington, Mo.) and Kirkwood by 3-0 scores and then went 3-1 in the Missouri/Kansas Challenge Volleyball Invitational. Leading the way are sophomore outside hitter Shaye Witherspoon, senior middle hitter Kira Dufner, junior Libero Addy Wiese, and senior setter Carly DeSarno.
23. Gilmour Academy (Gates Mills, Ohio) (14-1)
Last week: 24
The Lancers last week swept Hudson, 3-0. Leading the way are senior outside hitter Aubrey Anders, senior middle blocker Kayla Channell, senior Libero Brie Habeeb, and senior setter Ella Jackson.
24. Sacred Heart (Louisville, Ky.) (23-4)
Last week: 22
The Valkyries last week swept Waggener (Louisville), 3-0. Leading the way are senior outside hitter Anna Powell, senior middle hitter Elise Hart, senior defensive specialist Charlotte Moyer, and senior setter Sarah Kempf.
25. Flint Hill (Oakton, Va.) (10-2)
Last week: 23
The Huskies, who last year repeated as Division I Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) state champ and won the Independent School League Division AA tournament, last week swept Episcopal (Alexandria), 3-0, and then went 3-1 in the Flint Hill Invitational. Leading the Huskies are senior outside hitter/setter Isabelle Bardin, sophomore middle blocker Hunter Ross, senior Libero Kadi Pynchon, and sophomore setter Ava Zender.
Dropped out: Redondo (Beach) Union (Calif.), Carrollwood Day School (Tampa), Pace Academy (Atlanta).
Honorable Mention: Redondo (Beach) Union (Calif.), Carrollwood Day School (Tampa), Pace Academy (Atlanta), Bishop O’Connell (Va.), Xavier College Prep (Phoenix), Los Alamitos (Calif.), Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.), Cypress Ranch (Houston), Lake Catholic (Mentor, Ohio), St. Francis (Mountain View, Calif.), Grand Oaks (Texas), Yorktown (Ind.), Immaculate Heart Academy (N.J.), Lovejoy (Texas), St. Mary’s Dominican (La.), O’Connor (Phoenix), Bishop Gorman (Nev.), McGill-Toolen (Ala.), Mercy (Mich.), Marist (Ill.), Bob Jones (Madison, Ala.), Huntington Beach (Calif.), Lincoln Southwest (Neb.), Pope (Marietta, Ga.), Papillion-La Vista South (Neb.), Skutt Catholic (Neb.).