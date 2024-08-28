Top 25 national high school volleyball rankings (8/28/2024)
Things are heating up in the Lone Star State as Volleypalooza nears and two new Texas teams enter the SBLive Sports Power 25 National Girls volleyball rankings.
Byron Nelson High of Trophy Club, a suburb of Dallas-Fort Worth, debuts at No. 4 in our rankings after winning the Ann Kang Invitational in Hawaii and NorthWest ISD Classic in Texas. Dripping Springs comes in at No. 15 and is the No. 1 seed for this weekend’s 2024 Volleypalooza Varsity Travel Tournament, to be held at nine sites in Texas.
Another Texas squad, however, may be the one to watch in Volleypalooza. Number three-ranked Prestonwood Christian Academy (7-1) is the No. 2 seed and the defending TAPPS Class 6A state champion.
In Gainesville, Fla., this weekend’s Nike Tournament of Champions Southeast figures to be a humdinger with the likes of No. 5 Pace Academy (Atlanta), No. 16 Carrollwood Day School (Tampa) and No. 22 Flint Hill (Va.).
Pace Academy, which last year won the Class 4A state championship, is off to an 11-0 start. Carrollwood Day School features one of the best hitters in the country in sophomore Lydia Chinchar.
Meanwhile, California Catholic school power Mater Dei remained at No. 1 and defending SBLive national champion Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) is still at No. 2 as schools head into Labor Day weekend.
The SBLive Power 25 national high school volleyball rankings include teams affiliated with state high school athletic associations in the state they compete in or those allowed to play affiliate high schools in their home state and beyond.
The rankings will be released weekly throughout the 2024 volleyball season. Find the complete breakdown of the preseason SBLive Power 25 below.
The Power 25 rankings are compiled by SBLive freelancer Jeff Gardenour based on research and conversations with an extensive network of coaching and media sources across the nation. Reach Jeff on Twitter @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com.
1. Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California) (4-0)
Last week: 1
The defending CIF Open Division state champs remained unbeaten with a 3-1 victory against Newport (Beach) Harbor. Senior outside hitter Presley Kiffin, junior middle hitter Addison, senior Libero Sydney Raszewski, and junior setters Sam Capinpin and Soraya Dennis are leading the way for Mater Dei.
2. Hamilton Southeastern (Fishers, Ind.) (4-0)
Last week: 2
SBLive’s defending national champion extended its win streak to 71 matches dating to the second match of the 2022 season with a pair of 3-0 victories against Carmel and Benton Central (Oxford). Leading the Royals are senior outside hitter Lindsey Mangelson (Mississippi State commit), junior middle hitter Bre Morgan (Memphis commit), senior middle hitter Shelby Bryan, senior outside hitter/defensive specialist Kaylyn Christy, and senior setter Ava Hunter (Loyola Chicago commit).
3. Prestonwood Christian Academy (Plano, Texas) (7-1)
Last week: 3
The defending TAPPS Class 6A state champion has recorded six straight sweeps and will try to keep that momentum going this week when it competes in Volleypalooza. The 68-team, two-day tournament, which will be held at nine sites around Texas, features some powerful teams in Dripping Springs, which is seeded No. 1; PCA, No. 2; Grand Oaks, No. 3; and Fulshear, No. 4.
4. Byron Nelson (Trophy Club, Texas) (17-1)
Last week: Not ranked
The Bobcats surge into the rankings after winning the Ann Kang Invitational in Hawaii and the NorthWest IDS Classic in Texas. They have won 13 straight after falling to Highland Park (Dallas), 2-1, on Aug. 16. Leading the way are junior outside hitter Kylie Kleckner, sophomore setter Sophee Peterson, and sophomore defensive specialist Kaitlyn Francis.
5. Pace Academy (Atlanta, Georgia) (11-0)
Last week: 6
The defending Class 4A state champ Knights ripped off four more 2-0 sweeps, beating Westlake (Atlanta), Centennial (Roswell), North Atlanta and Sandy Creek (Tyrone). Pace faces its toughest challenge, yet, on Aug. 30-31 when they compete in the Nike Tournament of Champions Southeast. Leading Pace are junior outside hitter/middle hitter Lawson Monroe, junior middle hitter Jolie Litvak, junior Libero/defensive specialist Gabby Emch, junior setter Britton Mcgurn, and junior setter Olivia Siskin.
6. Wayzata (Plymouth, Minn.) (0-0)
Last week: 4
The four-time defending MSHSL Class AAAA state champs open the season this week against Edina and East Ridge (Woodbury).
7. Cathedral Catholic (San Diego, Calif.) (0-0)
Last week: 5
The Dons, who last year fell to Mater Dei, 3-1, in the 2023 CIF Open Division state semifinals, open the season against Canyon Crest Academy (San Diego) on Aug. 29.
8. Alpharetta (Georgia) (16-0)
Last week: 9
The defending Class 6A state champ Raiders continued their torrid start by beating St. Anne-Pacelli, 3-0; and Centennial and Creekview (Canton) by 2-0 scores. Leading Alpharetta are senior outside hitter Brooke Boyles, senior middle hitter Madison McLin, junior outside hitter Stephanie Payne, junior Libero Kailey Leonard and senior setter Abigail Li.
9. Divine Savior Holy Angels (Milwaukee, Wisconsin) (0-0)
Last week: 8
The defending WIAA Division 1 state champs were scheduled to open the season on Friday, Aug. 30, against an opponent to be determined.
10. Mira Costa (Manhattan Beach, Calif.) (6-2)
Last week: 10
The Mustangs defeated Marymount, 3-1, last week but face a tough road ahead with matches against Torrey Pines (San Diego), Harvard-Westlake (Studio City) and top-ranked Mater Dei. Leading Mira Costa are junior outside hitter Audrey Flanagan, sophomore middle hitter Liliana Swanson, senior Libero Taylor Deckert, and junior setter Milly Mcgee.
11. Assumption (Louisville, Ky.) (3-0)
Last week: 10
The defending KHSAA volleyball state champs are off to a good start, recording 3-0 sweeps of Male (Louisville), Presentation (Louisville) and Cathedral (Indianapolis). The Rockets visit Providence (Clarksville, Ind.) on Aug. 29. Leading the Rockets are senior outside hitter Emma Barnett, sophomore middle blocker Carle Hoee, junior setter Jillian Bohannon, senior middle blocker Bailey Blair, junior defensive specialist Emily Kieran, and senior setter Emilee Fuller.
12. Dike-New Hartford (Dike, Iowa) (0-0)
Last week: 12
The Wolverines are coming their first-ever undefeated season and Class 2A state championship – the team’s third title in four years, and 16th overall. D-NH opens the season on Sept. 3 against Columbus (Waterloo) and Denver (Iowa).
13. Mother McAuley (Chicago) (0-0)
Last week: 13
The defending IHSA Class 4A state champ, which has won 17 overall titles, opens its season this week.
14. Cornerstone Christian (San Antonio, Texas) (9-1)
Last week: 14
The Warriors last week beat La Vernia, 3-0. They play Westlake (Austin) this week. Leading the way are senior outside hitters Megan Fitch and Aniya Hall, senior middle hitter Elly Stewart, senior setter Kaia Thiele and senior Libero Ashtan Dodson.
15. Dripping Springs (Texas) (22-0)
Last week: Not ranked
The Tigers debut in the rankings after racing to a 22-0 start, dropping only three sets so far. They were scheduled to play in Volleypalooza this week. Leading the team are junior Henley Anderson, senior Eloise Roffers, senior Callie Krueger, senior outside hitter Riley Certain, and senior Lourdes Frontera.
16. Carrollwood Day School (Tampa) (1-0)
Last week: 15
The defending Class 3A state champion Patriots face their first big challenge on Aug. 30-31 when they play in the Nike TOC Southeast. They will compete in the National division, which includes Virginia power Flint Hill and Georgia powerhouse Pace Academy.
17. Grand Oaks (Spring, Texas) (14-4)
Last week: 7
The defending 2023 UIL Texas Volleyball Class 6A state champs have been hot and cold this year, but they are still figuring out their identity after losing 11 seniors from last year’s team. After finishing second in the 48-team Katy/Cy-Fair Tournament, the Grizzlies ripped off seven victories to stand at 14-2 before falling to Lovejoy (Lucas), 2-1, and Colleyville Heritage, 2-0. Grand Oaks this week plays The Woodlands and Midway (Waco) and will compete in Volleypalooza this weekend. The Grizzlies are seeded third.
18. Kamehameha Kapalama (Honolulu) (5-1)
Last week: 16
The defending HHSAA Division 1 state champ Warriors are off to a solid start, losing only to Moanalua (Honolulu). Leading the team are senior middle hitter Alohalani Chun, sophomore outside hitter Ayva-ray Malepeai, junior outside hitter/defensive specialist Aubrey Painter, junior setter Shaye Teves, senior setter Megan Chun, and junior outside hitter Kalaweloilehua Chock.
19. Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, California) (0-0)
Last week: 17
The Monarchs last year lost to Mater Dei in the CIF Open Division state championship match. They open the season on Thursday, Aug. 29, against Los Gatos.
20. Valor Christian (Highlands, Ranch, Colo.) (0-0)
Last week: 19
The defending 5A state champion Eagles, who have won 58 consecutive matches, open the season on Aug. 27 at Palmer Ridge (Monument).
21. Flint Hill (Oakton, Va.) (0-0)
Last week: 20
The Huskies last year repeated as Division I Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association (VISAA) state champ and won the Independent School League Division AA tournament. The Washington, D.C., area powerhouse will compete in the Nike TOC Southeast this weekend.
22. Lake Catholic (Mentor, Ohio) (4-1)
Last week: 18
The defending OHSAA Division III state champs are getting pushed a little in the early going, forced to three sets in winning two matches and dropped 2-0 in a shocking sweep by Bishop Watterson (Columbus). The Cougars were scheduled to play Cuyahoga (Falls) Valley Christian this week.
23. Benet Academy (Lisle, Illinois) (0-0)
Last week: 21
The Redwings last year finished IHSA Class 4A state runner-up. They open the season this week.
24. Lafayette (Wildwood, Mo.) (0-0)
Last week: 22
The defending Class 5A state champ enters the 2024 season on a 22-match win streak. The Lancers open the season on Aug. 30 at Pattonville (Maryland Heights).
25. St. Francis (Mountain View, Calif.) (0-0)
Last week: 24
The premier California team opens the season on Sept. 3 at Burlingame. The Lancers went 35-6 last year, with four losses coming to national power Archbishop Mitty.
Dropped out: Northville (Mich.), Immaculate Heart (N.J.)
Honorable Mention: Immaculate Heart Academy (N.J.), Plant (Fla.), Lovejoy (Texas), St. Mary’s Dominican (La.), O’Connor (Ariz.), Bishop Gorman (Nev.), Notre Dame Academy (Ky.), McGill-Toolen (Ala.), Marist (Ill.), Sierra Canyon (Calif.), Hudsonville (Mich.), Bob Jones (Madison, Ala.), Huntington Beach (Calif.), Lincoln Southwest (Neb.), Puyallup (Wash.), Oconomowoc (Wisc.), Blue Valley North (Overland Park, Kan.), Pope (Marietta, Ga.), Papillion-La Vista South (Neb.), Redondo (Beach) Union (Calif.), Skutt Catholic (Neb.).