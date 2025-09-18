Green Bay Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 18-19, 2025
There are 51 games scheduled across the Green Bay metro area between Thursday, September 18 and Friday September 19, including six games featuring statewide top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Green Bay High School Football Scoreboard.
The big matchups of the weekend in the Green Bay area are Pulaski visiting No. 3 West De Pere and No. 10 Notre Dame Academy will play at Manitowoc Lutheran.
Green Bay High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 18, 2025
Antigo (1-3) vs Merrill (2-2) at 7:00 PM
Green Bay High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 19, 2025
There are 50 games scheduled across the Green Bay metro area on Friday, September 19, highlighted by seven ranked teams in action. You can follow every game on ourGreen Bay Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Menominee (3-0) vs Calumet (3-0) at 5:00 PM
Gwinn (0-2) vs Bark River-Harris (3-0) at 5:00 PM
Manitowoc Lutheran (4-2) vs Horicon (0-4) at 6:00 PM
Neenah (3-1) vs Oshkosh West (0-4) at 6:00 PM
New London (0-4) vs Xavier (1-3) at 6:00 PM
Coleman (3-1) vs Shiocton (1-3) at 6:00 PM
Cedar Grove-Belgium (1-3) vs Hilbert (4-0) at 6:00 PM
Shawano Community (1-3) vs Winneconne (4-0) at 6:00 PM
Roncalli (3-1) vs New Holstein (3-1) at 6:00 PM
West (0-4) vs North (3-1) at 6:00 PM
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (4-0) vs Webster (1-3) at 6:00 PM
Campbellsport (1-3) vs Mayville (4-0) at 6:00 PM
Wautoma (2-2) vs Wisconsin Dells (1-3) at 6:00 PM
Nekoosa (0-4) vs Waupun (4-0) at 6:00 PM
Seymour (3-1) vs Waupaca (0-4) at 6:00 PM
Random Lake (1-3) vs Reedsville (1-2) at 6:00 PM
Pulaski (3-1) vs West De Pere (4-0) at 6:00 PM
Notre Dame Academy (4-0) vs Manitowoc Lutheran (4-2) at 6:00 PM
Sheboygan Falls (0-4) vs Luxemburg-Casco (4-0) at 6:00 PM
Southern Door (1-3) vs Peshtigo (2-2) at 6:00 PM
Valders (2-2) vs Chilton (1-3) at 6:00 PM
Wrightstown (3-1) vs Two Rivers (0-4) at 6:00 PM
Fox Valley Lutheran (4-0) vs Freedom (3-1) at 6:00 PM
Kaukauna (1-3) vs Fond du Lac (2-2) at 6:00 PM
Pacelli (1-3) vs Iola-Scandinavia (1-3) at 6:00 PM
Markesan (4-0) vs Fall River/Rio Co-op (2-2) at 6:00 PM
Stratford (2-2) vs Weyauwega-Fremont (3-1) at 6:00 PM
St. Mary's Springs (3-1) vs Winnebago Lutheran Academy (1-3) at 6:00 PM
Marinette (3-1) vs Bonduel (2-2) at 6:00 PM
Wittenberg-Birnamwood (2-2) vs Spencer / Columbus Catholic (1-3) at 6:00 PM
South (1-3) vs Oshkosh North (5-0) at 6:00 PM
Berlin (3-1) vs Ripon (2-2) at 6:00 PM
Cambria-Friesland (3-1) vs Lourdes (4-0) at 6:00 PM
East (1-3) vs Menasha (2-2) at 6:00 PM
Omro (3-1) vs Lomira (3-1) at 6:00 PM
Clintonville (0-4) vs Oconto Falls (3-1) at 6:00 PM
Oconto (0-4) vs Sturgeon Bay (0-4) at 6:00 PM
Denmark (2-2) vs Little Chute (3-1) at 6:00 PM
Notre Dame Academy (4-0) vs Lincoln (0-4) at 6:00 PM
Laconia (1-3) vs North Fond Du Lac (0-4) at 6:00 PM
Brillion (3-1) vs Kohler/Lutheran/Christian Co-op (1-3) at 6:00 PM
Ashwaubenon (2-2) vs Bay Port (3-1) at 6:00 PM
Preble (2-2) vs De Pere (2-2) at 6:00 PM
Southwest (0-4) vs Appleton West (2-2) at 6:00 PM
Hortonville (0-4) vs Appleton North (3-1) at 6:00 PM
Crivitz (3-1) vs Little Wolf (1-2) at 6:00 PM
Appleton East (2-2) vs Kimberly (3-1) at 6:00 PM
St. Mary Catholic (1-2) vs Kiel (1-3) at 6:00 PM
Kewaunee (3-1) vs Mishicot (2-1) at 6:00 PM
Port Washington (2-2) vs Kewaskum (0-4) at 6:00 PM
