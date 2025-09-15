Wisconsin High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 14, 2025
With the first four weeks of scheduled games in the books for the exciting 2025 season, it's time to take a closer look at the latest High School on SI Wisconsin Top 25 football rankings.
Arrowhead maintains its hold on the No. 1 spot for the fourth consecutive week following a dominant 47-7 home-field victory over Pewaukee in a Classic 8 Conference game Sept. 12. The reigning league co-champion Warhawks, 4-0 overall, have combined to outscore their first four opponents by a 145-48 margin.
Arrowhead is scheduled to travel to No. 14-ranked Muskego, last year's WIAA Division 1 state runner-up, for an intriguing Classic 8 showdown of long-standing state powerhouses at 7 p.m. Friday.
Thirteen teams in the Top 25 remain undefeated on the season.
1. Arrowhead (4-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Pewaukee 47-7
Next up: at No. 14 Muskego, Sept. 19
2. Waunakee (4-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Sun Prairie West 41-6
Next up: vs. Fort Atkinson, Sept. 19
3. West De Pere (4-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Green Bay Preble 50-14
Next up: vs. Pulaski, Sept. 19
4. Franklin (4-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. Racine Park 56-0
Next up: vs. Oak Creek, Sept. 19
5. Badger (4-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. Beloit Memorial 49-27
Next up: at Elkhorn, Sept. 19
6. Homestead (4-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. Whitefish Bay 42-7
Next up: vs. West Bend East, Sept. 19
7. Mukwonago (3-1)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Def. No. 7 Oconomowoc 35-6
Next up: vs. Kettle Moraine, Sept. 19
8. Neenah (3-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Kaukauna 35-7
Next up: at Oshkosh West, Sept. 19
9. Germantown (3-1)
Previous ranked: Not ranked
Last week: Def. No. 9 Brookfield East 36-3
Next up: vs. Sussex Hamilton, Sept. 19
10. Notre Dame (4-0)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. Green Bay East 47-7
Next up: at Manitowoc Lincoln, Sept. 19
11. Rice Lake (4-0)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. Menomonie 41-24
Next up: at Chippewa Falls, Sept. 19
12. Hudson (4-0)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Def. No. 8 New Richmond 24-21
Next up: at Stevens Point, Sept. 19
13. Kimberly (3-1)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Def. Fond du Lac 49-21
Next up: vs. Appleton East, Sept. 19
14. Muskego (3-1)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Def. Waukesha West 42-14
Next up: vs. No. 1 Arrowhead, Sept. 19
15. Bay Port (3-1)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Def. Appleton West 62-26
Next up: vs. Ashwaubenon, Sept. 19
16. Darlington (4-0)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Def. Southwestern 65-44
Next up: vs. Benton, Sept. 19
17. Lake Mills (4-0)
Previous ranking: 15
Last week: Def. Belleville 47-14
Next up: at Beloit Turner, Sept. 19
18. Sussex Hamilton (3-1)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Def. West Allis Hale 41-0
Next up: at No. 9 Germantown, Sept. 19
19. New Berlin West (4-0)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Def. Waukesha North 28-13
Next up: at No. 25 Catholic Memorial, Sept. 19
20. Oconomowoc (3-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Lost to No. 18 Mukwonago 35-6
Next up: vs. Marquette, Sept. 19
21. New Richmond (3-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Lost to No. 13 Hudson 24-21
Next up: vs. River Falls, Sept. 19
22. Kenosha Bradford (4-0)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Def. Kenosha Indian Trail 7-6
Next up: at Racine Horlick, Sept. 19
23. Appleton North (3-1)
Previous ranking: 23
Last week: Def. Oshkosh West 28-6
Next up: vs. Hortonville, Sept. 19
24. Slinger (3-1)
Previous ranking: 24
Last week: Def. West Bend West 28-14
Next up: vs. Nicolet, Sept. 19
25. Catholic Memorial (3-1)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Def. West Allis Central 56-0
Next up: vs. No. 19 New Berlin West, Sept. 19
