Wisconsin High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Sept. 14, 2025

Arrowhead maintains hold on No. 1 spot for fourth consecutive week following dominant 47-7 Classic 8 Conference home-field victory over Pewaukee

Arrowhead's Jacob Siner (20) breaks loose for a 71-yard touchdown run during a non-conference season opener against Marquette at Menomonee Falls on Friday, August 22, 2025.
With the first four weeks of scheduled games in the books for the exciting 2025 season, it's time to take a closer look at the latest High School on SI Wisconsin Top 25 football rankings.

Arrowhead maintains its hold on the No. 1 spot for the fourth consecutive week following a dominant 47-7 home-field victory over Pewaukee in a Classic 8 Conference game Sept. 12. The reigning league co-champion Warhawks, 4-0 overall, have combined to outscore their first four opponents by a 145-48 margin.

Arrowhead is scheduled to travel to No. 14-ranked Muskego, last year's WIAA Division 1 state runner-up, for an intriguing Classic 8 showdown of long-standing state powerhouses at 7 p.m. Friday.

Thirteen teams in the Top 25 remain undefeated on the season.

1. Arrowhead (4-0)

Previous ranking: 1

Last week: Def. Pewaukee 47-7

Next up: at No. 14 Muskego, Sept. 19

2. Waunakee (4-0)

Previous ranking: 2

Last week: Def. Sun Prairie West 41-6

Next up: vs. Fort Atkinson, Sept. 19

3. West De Pere (4-0)

Previous ranking: 3

Last week: Def. Green Bay Preble 50-14

Next up: vs. Pulaski, Sept. 19

4. Franklin (4-0)

Previous ranking: 4

Last week: Def. Racine Park 56-0

Next up: vs. Oak Creek, Sept. 19

5. Badger (4-0)

Previous ranking: 5

Last week: Def. Beloit Memorial 49-27

Next up: at Elkhorn, Sept. 19

6. Homestead (4-0)

Previous ranking: 6

Last week: Def. Whitefish Bay 42-7

Next up: vs. West Bend East, Sept. 19

7. Mukwonago (3-1)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Def. No. 7 Oconomowoc 35-6

Next up: vs. Kettle Moraine, Sept. 19

8. Neenah (3-1)

Previous ranking: 10

Last week: Def. Kaukauna 35-7

Next up: at Oshkosh West, Sept. 19

9. Germantown (3-1)

Previous ranked: Not ranked

Last week: Def. No. 9 Brookfield East 36-3

Next up: vs. Sussex Hamilton, Sept. 19

10. Notre Dame (4-0)

Previous ranking: 11

Last week: Def. Green Bay East 47-7

Next up: at Manitowoc Lincoln, Sept. 19

11. Rice Lake (4-0)

Previous ranking: 12

Last week: Def. Menomonie 41-24

Next up: at Chippewa Falls, Sept. 19

12. Hudson (4-0)

Previous ranking: 13

Last week: Def. No. 8 New Richmond 24-21

Next up: at Stevens Point, Sept. 19

13. Kimberly (3-1)

Previous ranking: 16

Last week: Def. Fond du Lac 49-21

Next up: vs. Appleton East, Sept. 19

14. Muskego (3-1)

Previous ranking: 17

Last week: Def. Waukesha West 42-14

Next up: vs. No. 1 Arrowhead, Sept. 19

15. Bay Port (3-1)

Previous ranking: 19

Last week: Def. Appleton West 62-26

Next up: vs. Ashwaubenon, Sept. 19

16. Darlington (4-0)

Previous ranking: 14

Last week: Def. Southwestern 65-44

Next up: vs. Benton, Sept. 19

17. Lake Mills (4-0)

Previous ranking: 15

Last week: Def. Belleville 47-14

Next up: at Beloit Turner, Sept. 19

18. Sussex Hamilton (3-1)

Previous ranking: 20

Last week: Def. West Allis Hale 41-0

Next up: at No. 9 Germantown, Sept. 19

19. New Berlin West (4-0)

Previous ranking: 21

Last week: Def. Waukesha North 28-13

Next up: at No. 25 Catholic Memorial, Sept. 19

20. Oconomowoc (3-1)

Previous ranking: 7

Last week: Lost to No. 18 Mukwonago 35-6

Next up: vs. Marquette, Sept. 19

21. New Richmond (3-1)

Previous ranking: 8

Last week: Lost to No. 13 Hudson 24-21

Next up: vs. River Falls, Sept. 19

22. Kenosha Bradford (4-0)

Previous ranking: 22

Last week: Def. Kenosha Indian Trail 7-6

Next up: at Racine Horlick, Sept. 19

23. Appleton North (3-1)

Previous ranking: 23

Last week: Def. Oshkosh West 28-6

Next up: vs. Hortonville, Sept. 19

24. Slinger (3-1)

Previous ranking: 24

Last week: Def. West Bend West 28-14

Next up: vs. Nicolet, Sept. 19

25. Catholic Memorial (3-1)

Previous ranking: 25

Last week: Def. West Allis Central 56-0

Next up: vs. No. 19 New Berlin West, Sept. 19

