2026 Hawaii (HHSAA) High School Softball Playoffs: Brackets, Schedules - May 4

The 2026 Hawaii high school softball playoffs begin on May 5th with the first round of the Division I bracket, with the Division II bracket kicking off May 6th.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Hawaii high school softball playoffs.

The 2026 HHSAA state championship games will be played on May 8th and 9th.

2026 Hawaii High School Softball Division I Playoff Bracket, Schedule, Scores (HHSAA) - May 4, 2026

Matchups are as follows:

Lahainaluna vs. Mililani

Kapa'a vs. Kapolei

Hilo vs. Pearl City

Punahou vs. Moanalua

2026 Hawaii High School Softball Division II Playoff Bracket, Schedule, Scores (HHSAA) - May 4, 2026

Matchups are as follows:

Lanai vs. Kahuku

Kauai vs. Kamehameha Hawai'i

Kalaheo vs. Waipahu

Nanakuli vs. 'Aiea

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