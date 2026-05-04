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2026 Hawaii (HHSAA) High School Softball Playoffs: Brackets, Schedules - May 4

Get every bracket, matchup and final score of the 2026 Hawaii high school softball playoffs
Spencer Swaim|
The Hawaii softball state championships will take place this week
The Hawaii softball state championships will take place this week | David Leong

The 2026 Hawaii high school softball playoffs begin on May 5th with the first round of the Division I bracket, with the Division II bracket kicking off May 6th.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Hawaii high school softball playoffs.

The 2026 HHSAA state championship games will be played on May 8th and 9th.

2026 Hawaii High School Softball Division I Playoff Bracket, Schedule, Scores (HHSAA) - May 4, 2026

2026 HHSAA (Hawaii) Division I Softball Championships

Matchups are as follows:

Lahainaluna vs. Mililani

Kapa'a vs. Kapolei

Hilo vs. Pearl City

Punahou vs. Moanalua

2026 Hawaii High School Softball Division II Playoff Bracket, Schedule, Scores (HHSAA) - May 4, 2026

2026 HHSAA (Hawaii) Division II Softball Championships

Matchups are as follows:

Lanai vs. Kahuku

Kauai vs. Kamehameha Hawai'i

Kalaheo vs. Waipahu

Nanakuli vs. 'Aiea

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Spencer Swaim
SPENCER SWAIM

Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

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