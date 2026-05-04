2026 Hawaii (HHSAA) High School Softball Playoffs: Brackets, Schedules - May 4
The 2026 Hawaii high school softball playoffs begin on May 5th with the first round of the Division I bracket, with the Division II bracket kicking off May 6th.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Hawaii high school softball playoffs.
The 2026 HHSAA state championship games will be played on May 8th and 9th.
2026 Hawaii High School Softball Division I Playoff Bracket, Schedule, Scores (HHSAA) - May 4, 2026
2026 HHSAA (Hawaii) Division I Softball Championships
Matchups are as follows:
Lahainaluna vs. Mililani
Kapa'a vs. Kapolei
Hilo vs. Pearl City
Punahou vs. Moanalua
2026 Hawaii High School Softball Division II Playoff Bracket, Schedule, Scores (HHSAA) - May 4, 2026
2026 HHSAA (Hawaii) Division II Softball Championships
Matchups are as follows:
Lanai vs. Kahuku
Kauai vs. Kamehameha Hawai'i
Kalaheo vs. Waipahu
Nanakuli vs. 'Aiea
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Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.