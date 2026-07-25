Sophia Schlader: High School Softball ‘Something Special’

Sophia Schlader is not only one of the top Iowa high school softball players, the Waukee Northwest High School junior to be is one of the top high school players in the country.

Schlader recently led her team to second consecutive Class 5A Iowa High School Athletic Association State Softball Tournament championship . She finished her week with two-hitter in the finals, striking out nine to earn captain of the all-tournament team.

For Schlader, there was never a hesitation about chasing in-state gold with her high school classmates.

Iowa is the only state in the United States that plays summer softball - and summer baseball for that matter. So, while others are already done with their high school season and moving into travel ball over the break, those like Schlader are playing conference games, battling rivals and chasing a spot at Rogers Park in Fort Dodge at the state tournament.

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Schlader is a member of the Beverly Bandits 16U Conroy team, and she does take part in as many of those games as she can get to while balancing her schedule with Waukee Northwest.

“This is just something special,” Schlader told High School On SI Iowa during the state softball tournament. “You get to train all year with your best friends and you are around them 24 hours a day (during the state tournament). Those that don’t play (high school softball) are just really missing out.

“Schoolball should be important. Girls should want to play schoolball. And I think going forward, coaches are coming to the games and they are coming to watch.”

Schlader was also tabbed the Gatorade Iowa Softball Player of the Year.

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Softball America has Schlader as the No. 1 player in the country for the Class of 2028.

“There is just so much talent in Iowa playing high school softball,” Schlader said. “I really don’t think people look at Iowa for talented high school players, but I really think you need to come out and see for yourself how great the players are.”

As for the Iowa High School Girls Athletic Union State Softball Tournament, Schlader, who has played at state each of her three years at Waukee Northwest, calls it “special.”

“I’d say (kids not playing for their high school team) are missing so much,” she said. “It iss o special to me. I played in PGF Nationals and that was awesome, but this is also something very special.”

Schlader also had a two-hitter with six strikeouts and a home run in a 4-0 win over Dallas Center-Grimes the second time they met after spinning a five-hitter with a dozen strikeouts earlier in the tournament.