MLB Scores: Cubs Remain Unbeatable at Home As Rays Extend Their Own Impressive Streak

There have been a lot of magical stretches at Wrigley Field during the venerable ballpark's history. Comparison tends to be the thief of joy but in this case, consulting the record books actually crystalizes just how amazing of a hot streak the Cubs are on when they play in Chicago. After breezing to an 8-3 victory over the Reds on Thursday, the home team has now won 15 in a row at the Friendly Confines. It's the longest such run for the franchise since they went on an 18-game home winning streak back in 1935. Baseball is a great sport because the team's historian has further context, telling MLB.com that the team actually won 21 straight when they played at Lakefront Park back in 1880.

Chicago has won nine in a row overall and will put its home streak on pause this weekend as it travels to Texas to play the Rangers.

Thanks to the torrid stretch of play, the Cubs now find themselves tied with the Braves and Yankees for the best record in all of baseball at 26-12. The Rays, winners of their last seven, are 25-12.

The Athletics and Guardians each delivered a win to keep themselves atop their respective divisions, which brand-new dad Shea Langeliers homering in his first at-bat back from paternity leave in the former. Elsewhere the Marlins notched a walk-off win over the Orioles, the lowly Mets once again found themselves on the wrong side of an outcome and the Cardinals eked out a 2-1 win in San Diego.

Yesterday's MLB scores

Yankees 9, Rangers 2

Guardians 8, Royals 5

Rockies 6, Mets 2

Marlins 4, Orioles 3

Nationals 7, Twins 5

Cubs 8, Reds 3

Pirates 4, Diamondbacks 2

Rays 8, Red Sox 4

Athletics 12, Phillies 1

Cardinals 2, Padres 1

Current MLB standings

American League East

Team Record Games Behind Yankees 26-12 -- Rays 25-12 0.5 Orioles 17-21 9.0 Blue Jays 16-21 9.5 Red Sox 16-22 10.0

American League Central

Team Record Games Behind Guardians 20-19 -- Tigers 18-20 1.5 White Sox 17-20 2.0 Royals 17-21 2.5 Twins 16-22 3.5

American League West

Team Record Games Behind Athletics 19-18 -- Mariners 18-20 1.5 Rangers 17-20 2.0 Angels 15-23 4.5 Astros 15-23 4.5

National League East

Team Record Games Behind Braves 26-12 -- Nationals 18-20 8.0 Phillies 17-21 9.0 Marlins 17-21 9.0 Mets 14-23 11.5

National League Central

Team Record Games Behind Cubs 26-12 -- Cardinals 22-15 3.5 Pirates 21-17 5.0 Brewers 19-16 5.5 Reds 20-18 6.0

National League West

Team Record Games Behind Dodgers 23-14 -- Padres 22-15 0.5 Diamondbacks 17-19 5.5 Rockies 15-23 8.5 Giants 14-23 9.0

Today's MLB games

All times ET

Astros vs. Reds, 6:10 p.m.

Rockies vs. Phillies, 6:40 p.m.

Athletics vs. Orioles, 7:05 p.m.

Angels vs. Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m.

Rays vs. Red Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Nationals vs. Marlins, 7:10 p.m.

Twins vs. Guardians, 7:15 p.m.

Tigers vs. Royals, 7:40 p.m.

Mariners vs. White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Yankees vs. Brewers, 7:40 p.m.

Cubs vs. Rangers, 8:05 p.m.

Mets vs. Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m.

Cardinals vs. Padres, 9:45 p.m.

Braves vs. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Pirates vs. Giants, 10:15 p.m.

More MLB from Sports Illustrated