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MLB Scores: Cubs Remain Unbeatable at Home As Rays Extend Their Own Impressive Streak

Scores, standings and schedules for Major League Baseball.
Kyle Koster|
Another day brought another Wrigley Field win as the Cubs eye home history.
Another day brought another Wrigley Field win as the Cubs eye home history. | David Banks-Imagn Images

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Chicago Cubs

There have been a lot of magical stretches at Wrigley Field during the venerable ballpark's history. Comparison tends to be the thief of joy but in this case, consulting the record books actually crystalizes just how amazing of a hot streak the Cubs are on when they play in Chicago. After breezing to an 8-3 victory over the Reds on Thursday, the home team has now won 15 in a row at the Friendly Confines. It's the longest such run for the franchise since they went on an 18-game home winning streak back in 1935. Baseball is a great sport because the team's historian has further context, telling MLB.com that the team actually won 21 straight when they played at Lakefront Park back in 1880.

Chicago has won nine in a row overall and will put its home streak on pause this weekend as it travels to Texas to play the Rangers.

Thanks to the torrid stretch of play, the Cubs now find themselves tied with the Braves and Yankees for the best record in all of baseball at 26-12. The Rays, winners of their last seven, are 25-12.

The Athletics and Guardians each delivered a win to keep themselves atop their respective divisions, which brand-new dad Shea Langeliers homering in his first at-bat back from paternity leave in the former. Elsewhere the Marlins notched a walk-off win over the Orioles, the lowly Mets once again found themselves on the wrong side of an outcome and the Cardinals eked out a 2-1 win in San Diego.

Yesterday's MLB scores

Yankees 9, Rangers 2

Guardians 8, Royals 5

Rockies 6, Mets 2

Marlins 4, Orioles 3

Nationals 7, Twins 5

Cubs 8, Reds 3

Pirates 4, Diamondbacks 2

Rays 8, Red Sox 4

Athletics 12, Phillies 1

Cardinals 2, Padres 1

Current MLB standings

American League East

Team

Record

Games Behind

Yankees

26-12

--

Rays

25-12

0.5

Orioles

17-21

9.0

Blue Jays

16-21

9.5

Red Sox

16-22

10.0

American League Central

Team

Record

Games Behind

Guardians

20-19

--

Tigers

18-20

1.5

White Sox

17-20

2.0

Royals

17-21

2.5

Twins

16-22

3.5

American League West

Team

Record

Games Behind

Athletics

19-18

--

Mariners

18-20

1.5

Rangers

17-20

2.0

Angels

15-23

4.5

Astros

15-23

4.5

National League East

Team

Record

Games Behind

Braves

26-12

--

Nationals

18-20

8.0

Phillies

17-21

9.0

Marlins

17-21

9.0

Mets

14-23

11.5

National League Central

Team

Record

Games Behind

Cubs

26-12

--

Cardinals

22-15

3.5

Pirates

21-17

5.0

Brewers

19-16

5.5

Reds

20-18

6.0

National League West

Team

Record

Games Behind

Dodgers

23-14

--

Padres

22-15

0.5

Diamondbacks

17-19

5.5

Rockies

15-23

8.5

Giants

14-23

9.0

Today's MLB games

All times ET

Astros vs. Reds, 6:10 p.m.

Rockies vs. Phillies, 6:40 p.m.

Athletics vs. Orioles, 7:05 p.m.

Angels vs. Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m.

Rays vs. Red Sox, 7:10 p.m.

Nationals vs. Marlins, 7:10 p.m.

Twins vs. Guardians, 7:15 p.m.

Tigers vs. Royals, 7:40 p.m.

Mariners vs. White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Yankees vs. Brewers, 7:40 p.m.

Cubs vs. Rangers, 8:05 p.m.

Mets vs. Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m.

Cardinals vs. Padres, 9:45 p.m.

Braves vs. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Pirates vs. Giants, 10:15 p.m.

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Kyle Koster
KYLE KOSTER

Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.

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