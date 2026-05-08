MLB Scores: Cubs Remain Unbeatable at Home As Rays Extend Their Own Impressive Streak
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There have been a lot of magical stretches at Wrigley Field during the venerable ballpark's history. Comparison tends to be the thief of joy but in this case, consulting the record books actually crystalizes just how amazing of a hot streak the Cubs are on when they play in Chicago. After breezing to an 8-3 victory over the Reds on Thursday, the home team has now won 15 in a row at the Friendly Confines. It's the longest such run for the franchise since they went on an 18-game home winning streak back in 1935. Baseball is a great sport because the team's historian has further context, telling MLB.com that the team actually won 21 straight when they played at Lakefront Park back in 1880.
Chicago has won nine in a row overall and will put its home streak on pause this weekend as it travels to Texas to play the Rangers.
Thanks to the torrid stretch of play, the Cubs now find themselves tied with the Braves and Yankees for the best record in all of baseball at 26-12. The Rays, winners of their last seven, are 25-12.
The Athletics and Guardians each delivered a win to keep themselves atop their respective divisions, which brand-new dad Shea Langeliers homering in his first at-bat back from paternity leave in the former. Elsewhere the Marlins notched a walk-off win over the Orioles, the lowly Mets once again found themselves on the wrong side of an outcome and the Cardinals eked out a 2-1 win in San Diego.
Yesterday's MLB scores
Yankees 9, Rangers 2
Guardians 8, Royals 5
Rockies 6, Mets 2
Marlins 4, Orioles 3
Nationals 7, Twins 5
Cubs 8, Reds 3
Pirates 4, Diamondbacks 2
Rays 8, Red Sox 4
Athletics 12, Phillies 1
Cardinals 2, Padres 1
Current MLB standings
American League East
Team
Record
Games Behind
Yankees
26-12
--
Rays
25-12
0.5
Orioles
17-21
9.0
Blue Jays
16-21
9.5
Red Sox
16-22
10.0
American League Central
Team
Record
Games Behind
Guardians
20-19
--
Tigers
18-20
1.5
White Sox
17-20
2.0
Royals
17-21
2.5
Twins
16-22
3.5
American League West
Team
Record
Games Behind
Athletics
19-18
--
Mariners
18-20
1.5
Rangers
17-20
2.0
Angels
15-23
4.5
Astros
15-23
4.5
National League East
Team
Record
Games Behind
Braves
26-12
--
Nationals
18-20
8.0
Phillies
17-21
9.0
Marlins
17-21
9.0
Mets
14-23
11.5
National League Central
Team
Record
Games Behind
Cubs
26-12
--
Cardinals
22-15
3.5
Pirates
21-17
5.0
Brewers
19-16
5.5
Reds
20-18
6.0
National League West
Team
Record
Games Behind
Dodgers
23-14
--
Padres
22-15
0.5
Diamondbacks
17-19
5.5
Rockies
15-23
8.5
Giants
14-23
9.0
Today's MLB games
All times ET
Astros vs. Reds, 6:10 p.m.
Rockies vs. Phillies, 6:40 p.m.
Athletics vs. Orioles, 7:05 p.m.
Angels vs. Blue Jays, 7:07 p.m.
Rays vs. Red Sox, 7:10 p.m.
Nationals vs. Marlins, 7:10 p.m.
Twins vs. Guardians, 7:15 p.m.
Tigers vs. Royals, 7:40 p.m.
Mariners vs. White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Yankees vs. Brewers, 7:40 p.m.
Cubs vs. Rangers, 8:05 p.m.
Mets vs. Diamondbacks, 9:40 p.m.
Cardinals vs. Padres, 9:45 p.m.
Braves vs. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Pirates vs. Giants, 10:15 p.m.
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Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.Follow KyleKoster