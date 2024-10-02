Hawaii high school football computer rankings (10/1/2024)
Week 7 of the 2024 Hawaii high school football season is in the books and High School on SI is debuting its second computer rankings of the season in the Aloha State.
The top team in the latest Division 1 computer rankings are once again the Moanalua Menehunes with an impressive 5-1 record. Behind them in the No. 2 spot are the Kamehameha Maui Warriors, who are currently on a 3 game winning streak.
The Division 1 - Open rankings have the Mililani Trojans at the No. 1 spot with an undefeated record at this point in the season. Rounding out the top three behind them are Campbell and Kapolei.
SBLive's formula was created using its linear algebra-based ranking algorithm inspired by the Colley Bias-Free Ranking Method. Colley’s Method was created by Wes Colley, Ph.D., an astrophysicist at the University of Alabama at Huntsville. He devised his algorithm to help address the subjectivity and controversy regarding BCS college football selections in the 1990s and early 2000s, using a method that used no subjective variables.
Here are SBLive's latest Hawaii football computer rankings, as of Oct. 1, 2024:
HAWAII HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL COMPUTER RANKINGS
>> DIVISION 1
>> DIVISION 2
-- Robin Erickson | @sblivesports