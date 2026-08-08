Hawaii High School Football Scores, Results, Live Updates — August 7-8

The 2026 Hawaii high school football season begins on Friday with three games and continues on Saturday with 10 games.

To see live updates and every final score from each classification in Hawaii follow below.

Hawaii High School Football Scores — August 7

Campbell is the top team to feature during Friday's games. The defending Open Division champions begin the season ranked No. 3 in High School On SI's preseason rankings.

Campbell plays No. 11 Waipahu, a team that went 6-4 last season. It will feature elusive running back Tristan Pacheco.

Hawaii High School Football Scoreboard

Radford 44, Castle 20

Waipahu 40, Campbell 17

Waipahu opened the 2026 season with a statement, defeating defending HHSAA Open Division champion Campbell, 40-17, to reclaim the Cane Knife for the first time since 2004.

Sophomore quarterback Jake Garcia led a balanced Marauders offense, completing 11 of 16 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns while also extending plays with his legs. Senior Arona Liaina scored twice, including on a fourth-quarter jump pass, while Rocco Silofau added a rushing touchdown. Sophomore receiver Jayse Braun caught four passes for 62 yards and two scores.

Waipahu’s defense also made its presence felt, forcing early turnovers, recording three sacks and totaling seven tackles for loss.

Campbell quarterback Dallas Carter threw for 170 yards but was under constant pressure. Hawai’i commit Shaison “Fatz” Kupukaa led the Sabers with five catches for 88 yards. Both teams have byes next week before returning Aug. 21.

Kamehameha 65, Farrington 0

Hawaii High School Football Scores — August 8

Ten more games are on Saturday, and the top game is between No. 1 St. Louis and No. 2 Kahuku. St. Louis was 5-3 last season, but it is returning quality talent such as defensive lineman Stone Ah Quin and linebacker TJ Alualu.

Kahuku went 8-4 last season, and a win over St. Louis to begin the season would be an impressive start.

Kailua, the defending Division 1 champion, begins the season with a game against Moanalua. All-state running back Marquez Mellor will lead the Surfriders this season.

Hawaii High School Football Scoreboard

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