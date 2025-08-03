Q&A with Kahuku (HI) Rising Star, Class of 2026 Quarterback Matai Fuiava
Class of 2026, 6-foot-3, 190-pound Kahuku (HI) 's quarterback Matai Fuiava has the right mindset, leadership, arm talent and resilience. Some would say he checks all the boxes to be a rising star this coming season. Transferring from nationally-ranked Southern California powerhouse St. John Bosco, mid-season last year, he's ready to compete and lead everywhere he goes.
After enrolling at Kahuku mid-October of 2024, he led the Red Raiders to a state title appearance against Hawaii powerhouse St. Louis. Coming into a program mid-season having to establish leadership and respect from your new brothers isn't always easy, during and exclusive Q&A High School On SI, Matai reflected on his time with the Braves, giving them credit for helping him develop the mindset of a leader, on and off the field.
Kahuku will open its season against St. Louis with a shot of redemption from their state title game last season. Th Red Raiders will have many tests this coming season against two of our Preseason High School On SI Power 25 teams, No. 1 ranked Mater Dei and No. 3 Bishop Gorman, but with Matai under center they have a good chance of competing to be the best.
5 Questions with Kahuku (HI)'s Star Quarterback Matai Fuiava
1. Myckena Guerrero: Stepping onto the field for your final high school season must feel surreal. How has the offseason been for you, and what aspects of your game have you worked to improve this summer?
Matai Fuiava: This off season has been crucial, between coaching changes and player development we’ve all had to get accustomed to this new system. The thing i’ve worked most on is my throwing mechanics, quicker release, faster feet, etc.
2. MG: You’ve gone from national powerhouse St. John Bosco to Kahuku and quickly established yourself as a leader. Where does that leadership mindset come from?
MF: Have to give credit to Bosco for that, being that i’ve been there since I was around 5 or 6 I was able to watch all of the greats, from Josh Rosen to Dj Uiagaleilei and pick something up from each of them, then implementing that into my game as I got older.
3. MG: Coming into Kahuku mid-season you led your team to a state title appearance, and through that journey, you really saw that deep connection among your Red Raider teammates. As a quarterback, what does it mean to not only set the tone but to know that your brothers have your back and you’re all fighting for each other for the common goal?
MF: t means the world to me, to know that these are guys that will fight for me on and off the field is a great feeling, especially being that i’m not from here.
4. MG: Every time you step on the field, you represent your Polynesian culture. What does that representation mean to you personally?
MF: That representation means a lot to me, especially being on the Island now, i’m able to be around more people like myself and although i am Polynesian I have Mexican and Native American in me as well, I am full of deep rooted culture.
5. MG: When it’s all said and done, what are your goals both personally and on the field and what kind of legacy do you hope you leave behind at Kahuku?
MF: When it’s all said and done my goal is to help my parents out and get a free education and if football isn’t in my future then become a successful physical therapist to treat people i’ve made connections with along me journey! I want to be remembered as a God fearing kid among everything else, this worldly stuff feels good in the moment but the stuff that matters to me is pleasing my lord and savior Jesus Christ!