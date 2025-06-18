Hudson Girls Lacrosse Completes Perfect Season with First-Ever WIAA State Championship
Undefeated Raiders Capture First State Title in Program History
The battle-tested Hudson High School girls lacrosse team celebrated its history-making, magical season in style.
The No. 1 state-ranked Raiders defeated the Kettle Moraine/Badger co-op team 10-9 in a hard-fought WIAA state championship game at Bank of Sun Prairie Stadium's Ashley Field on June 14.
Whitten's Late Goal Seals Victory for Hudson
Sophomore attacker Gretchen Whitten scored what proved to be the winning goal on an unassisted shot with 3 minutes, 5 seconds remaining.
It was the first WIAA state title for Hudson, which finished the season with a statement-making 19-0 overall record.
Balanced Scoring, Dominant Fourth Quarter Propel Raiders
Whitten and junior midfielder Reagan Kubler each contributed a team-leading three goals for Hudson, which outshot KM/Badger 23-14 in the contest (including an 8-1 margin in the fourth quarter). Junior midfielder Josie Jones scored two goals with sophomore attacker Vanessa Pedersen and freshman midfielder Harper Bradley each adding one goal. Senior attacker Ella Wolfe collected a team-best two assists.
Defensive Effort, Teamwork Key in Championship Run
Senior goalie Sophie Thompson had two crucial saves in playing the entire 48 minutes for the Raiders.
Coach Alice Jones Praises Unity, Resilience
"This team is 19-0 and the Wisconsin state champions because they bought into what it truly means to be a team,” said Hudson head coach Alice Jones, in a post-game interview with Bob Burrows of the Hudson Star-Obeserver. “They celebrated each other, they trusted their teammates, they played with heart and grit, and they helped each other up when we made mistakes or when we stumbled."
“From the beginning of this season, our goal has been for all 12 players on the field at any given time to be a threat, and I think that's what we achieved,” added Jones, noting her team's resilience and determination in facing adversity early on as senior defender (and team captain) Kamryn Schletty was lost to an ankle injury in the first quarter.
KM/Badger Fights to the Finish in Title Defense
Senior attacker Mya Kreblin and sophomore midfielder Isabella Dretzka each had three goals for defending state champion KM/Badger, which ended the season 19-4 overall. Senior midfielder Ella Mautz, junior attacker Neiva Riordan, and sophomore midfielder Mia Gray each added one goal.
Kreblin scored off an assist from Mautz to tie the game 9-9 with 7:07 left in regulation.
Sophomore goalie Kaitlyn Blehovde registered five of her eight total saves in the fourth quarter for KM/Badger.
-- Jeff Hagenau