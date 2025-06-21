SI

Wisconsin Sues Miami for Allegedly Tampering With Cornerback Under Contract

The Badgers are bringing first-of-its-kind litigation against the Hurricanes.

Patrick Andres

Xavier Lucas (6) watches Wisconsin's game against South Dakota in 2024.
Xavier Lucas (6) watches Wisconsin's game against South Dakota in 2024. / Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

In the hypercommercial, hyperlitigious new world of college sports, it was only a matter of time before one football program sued another.

On Friday, it happened. According to documents obtained by Ross Dellenger of Yahoo! Sports, Wisconsin is bringing civil litigation against Miami in state circuit court for allegedly tampering with cornerback Xavier Lucas during the 2024 season. The lawsuit accuses the Hurricanes of tortious interference, and seeks damages for allegedly "interfering with a binding revenue-share contract between" the Badgers and Lucas.

Lucas, a native of Pompano Beach, Fla., indeed transferred to play for Miami after recording 18 total tackles and one interception as a freshman for the Badgers in '24.

“We stand by our position that respecting and enforcing contractual obligations is essential to maintaining a level playing field,” the Big Ten—which is backing Wisconsin's position—told Dellenger in a statement. “In addition to our legal action, we will continue to be proactive to protect the interests of our student-athletes, our program and the broader collegiate athletics community.”

The lawsuit follows the June 6 approval of a settlement in the case of House v. NCAA, a lawsuit that sought to prohibit the NCAA from restricting the sharing of revenue with athletes.

More College Football on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/College Football