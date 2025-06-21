Wisconsin Sues Miami for Allegedly Tampering With Cornerback Under Contract
In the hypercommercial, hyperlitigious new world of college sports, it was only a matter of time before one football program sued another.
On Friday, it happened. According to documents obtained by Ross Dellenger of Yahoo! Sports, Wisconsin is bringing civil litigation against Miami in state circuit court for allegedly tampering with cornerback Xavier Lucas during the 2024 season. The lawsuit accuses the Hurricanes of tortious interference, and seeks damages for allegedly "interfering with a binding revenue-share contract between" the Badgers and Lucas.
Lucas, a native of Pompano Beach, Fla., indeed transferred to play for Miami after recording 18 total tackles and one interception as a freshman for the Badgers in '24.
“We stand by our position that respecting and enforcing contractual obligations is essential to maintaining a level playing field,” the Big Ten—which is backing Wisconsin's position—told Dellenger in a statement. “In addition to our legal action, we will continue to be proactive to protect the interests of our student-athletes, our program and the broader collegiate athletics community.”
The lawsuit follows the June 6 approval of a settlement in the case of House v. NCAA, a lawsuit that sought to prohibit the NCAA from restricting the sharing of revenue with athletes.