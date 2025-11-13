Wisconsin vs. Indiana Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 12
The No. 2-ranked Indiana Hoosiers are two wins away from completing an undefeated regular season. They survived a scare against Penn State last week, but got the win and are now significant favorites at home to the Wisconsin Badgers. Meanwhile, Wisconsin got its first Big Ten win of the season last week, narrowly defeating Washington by a score of 13-10.
Let's dive into the odds and my best bet for Saturdays Big Ten showdown.
Wisconsin vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, and Total
Spread
- Wisconsin +29.5 (-110)
- Indiana -29.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Wisconsin +3500
- Indiana -20000
Total
- OVER 44.5 (-110)
- UNDER 44.5 (-110)
Wisconsin vs. Indiana How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 15
- Game Time: 12:00 pm ET
- Venue: Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): BTN
- Wisconsin Record: 3-6 (1-5 in Big Ten)
- Indiana Record: 10-0 (7-0 in Big Ten)
Wisconsin vs. Indiana Betting Trends
- The UNDER is 6-0 in Wisconsin's last six games
- Wisconsin is 8-3 ATS in its last 11 games vs. Indiana
- Wisconsin is 4-10-1 ATS in its last 15 games played in November
- Indiana is 6-3 ATS in its last nine games
- The OVER is 4-1 in Indiana's last five games
- Indiana has won 14 straight home games
Wisconsin vs. Indiana Key Player to Watch
- Fernando Mendoza, QB - Indiana Hoosiers
Ohio State's Julian Sayin and Indiana's Fernando Mendoza have established themselves as the top two favorites to win the Heisman Trophy as we enter the final stretch of the regular season. Sayin is set as the +160 favorite, and Mendoza is close behind him at +170. Mendoza will look to cap off the regular season with two strong starts to further pad his Heisman resume.
Wisconsin vs. Indiana Prediction and Pick
I'm not afraid to lay the massive amount of points in this Big Ten matchup. Don't let Wisconsin's Week 10 win fool you into thinking they're a competent football team. The metrics show the Badgers are one of the worst teams in the country, ranking 127th out of 136 teams in Net Adjusted EPA per Play. By comparison, Indiana comes in at fourth in that metric.
This is truly a battle between one of the best and one of the worst teams that college football has to offer. I'll lay the points in what I expect to be a blowout.
Pick: Indiana -29.5 (-110) via FanDuel
Claim the FanDuel Sportsbook promo code offer to win $150 in bonus bets. Simply sign up, deposit $5, and place a $5 wager. If you win your bet, you will receive $300 in bonus bets within 72 hours.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!