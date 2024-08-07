2024 Idaho high school football schedules released: Eagle faces Meridian in Week 1
The time has come to start circling dates on your calendar for this year's must-see games and can't-miss matchups as 2024 Idaho high school football schedules have been released for the upcoming IHSAA season.
The season begins on August 23, but most teams will play their first games on Friday, August 30. The football calendar year will conclude with the 2024 IHSAA state championships taking place November 22-23.
2024 Idaho high school football schedules for all teams in every IHSAA classification are available on SBLive Idaho, where you can also find live Idaho high school football scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.
2024 Idaho IHSAA high school football season schedule
Here is a look at the full 2024 IHSAA high school football season schedule:
- August 12: First day of practice
- August 23: First day of competition
- November 1: Playoffs begin
- November 22-23: 2024 IHSAA State Championships*
*The sites for the 2024 IHSAA State Championships has yet to be announced.
Not sure which team's schedule you want to check out first? You could always start with those who finished at the top of the list in SBLive Idaho's final 2023 rankings.
Here are the top 5 teams in Idaho from last year's final rankings to get you rolling:
Fans are in for an early-season treat as No. 1 Eagle will begin its season on the road against No. 2 Meridian on August 30.
You can find 2024 high school football schedules for teams in all states on SBLive.
