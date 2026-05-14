2026 Idaho (IDHSAA) High School Baseball Playoffs: Brackets, Schedules - May 14
The 2026 Idaho high school baseball playoffs begin on May 14 with the opening round across all classifications.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Idaho high school baseball playoffs.
The 2026 IDHSAA state championship games will begin on Saturday, May 16.
2026 Idaho High School Baseball 2A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (IDHSAA) - May 14, 2026
Games played at Church Field in Lewiston
No. 1 Potlatch vs. No. 4 North Star - 05/14 - 7:00 PM MDT
No. 2 Kendrick vs. No. 3 Clearwater Valley - 05/14 - 4:00 PM MDT
2026 Idaho High School Baseball 3A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (IDHSAA) - May 14, 2026
Games played at Wolfe Field in Caldwell
No. 1 Malad vs. No. 4 Salmon - 05/14 - 7:00 PM MDT
No. 2 Orofino vs. No. 3 Melba - 05/14 - 4:00 PM MDT
2026 Idaho High School Baseball 4A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (IDHSAA) - May 14, 2026
Games played at College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls
No. 1 Fruitland vs. No. 4 Cole Valley Christian - 05/14 - 7:00 PM MDT
No. 2 Homedale vs. No. 3 Marsh Valley - 05/14 - 4:00 PM MDT
2026 Idaho High School Baseball 5A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (IDHSAA) - May 14, 2026
Games played at Melaleuca Field in Idaho Falls
No. 1 Bonneville vs. No. 4 Skyview - 05/14 - 7:00 PM MDT
No. 2 Sandpoint vs. No. 3 Twin Falls - 05/14 - 4:00 PM MDT
2026 Idaho High School Baseball 6A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (IDHSAA) - May 14, 2026
Games played at Memorial Stadium, Garden City
No. 1 Owyhee vs. No. 4 Middleton - 05/14 - 7:00 PM MDT
No. 2 Mountain View vs. No. 3 Eagle - 05/14 - 4:00 PM MDT
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Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.