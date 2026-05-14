2026 Idaho (IDHSAA) High School Baseball Playoffs: Brackets, Schedules - May 14

The 2026 Idaho high school baseball playoffs begin on May 14 with the opening round across all classifications.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Idaho high school baseball playoffs.

The 2026 IDHSAA state championship games will begin on Saturday, May 16.

Games played at Church Field in Lewiston

No. 1 Potlatch vs. No. 4 North Star - 05/14 - 7:00 PM MDT

No. 2 Kendrick vs. No. 3 Clearwater Valley - 05/14 - 4:00 PM MDT

Games played at Wolfe Field in Caldwell

No. 1 Malad vs. No. 4 Salmon - 05/14 - 7:00 PM MDT

No. 2 Orofino vs. No. 3 Melba - 05/14 - 4:00 PM MDT

Games played at College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls

No. 1 Fruitland vs. No. 4 Cole Valley Christian - 05/14 - 7:00 PM MDT

No. 2 Homedale vs. No. 3 Marsh Valley - 05/14 - 4:00 PM MDT

Games played at Melaleuca Field in Idaho Falls

No. 1 Bonneville vs. No. 4 Skyview - 05/14 - 7:00 PM MDT

No. 2 Sandpoint vs. No. 3 Twin Falls - 05/14 - 4:00 PM MDT

Games played at Memorial Stadium, Garden City

No. 1 Owyhee vs. No. 4 Middleton - 05/14 - 7:00 PM MDT

No. 2 Mountain View vs. No. 3 Eagle - 05/14 - 4:00 PM MDT

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.