Skip to main content
High School

2026 Idaho (IDHSAA) High School Baseball Playoffs: Brackets, Schedules - May 14

Get every bracket, matchup and final score of the 2026 Idaho high school baseball playoffs
Spencer Swaim|
The Idaho high school baseball playoffs set out to crown a champion at each classification this week
The Idaho high school baseball playoffs set out to crown a champion at each classification this week | Henrietta Wildsmith/The Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2026 Idaho high school baseball playoffs begin on May 14 with the opening round across all classifications.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Idaho high school baseball playoffs.

The 2026 IDHSAA state championship games will begin on Saturday, May 16.

2026 Idaho High School Baseball 2A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (IDHSAA) - May 14, 2026

Games played at Church Field in Lewiston

No. 1 Potlatch vs. No. 4 North Star - 05/14 - 7:00 PM MDT

No. 2 Kendrick vs. No. 3 Clearwater Valley - 05/14 - 4:00 PM MDT

2026 Idaho High School Baseball 3A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (IDHSAA) - May 14, 2026

Games played at Wolfe Field in Caldwell

No. 1 Malad vs. No. 4 Salmon - 05/14 - 7:00 PM MDT

No. 2 Orofino vs. No. 3 Melba - 05/14 - 4:00 PM MDT

2026 Idaho High School Baseball 4A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (IDHSAA) - May 14, 2026

Games played at College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls

No. 1 Fruitland vs. No. 4 Cole Valley Christian - 05/14 - 7:00 PM MDT

No. 2 Homedale vs. No. 3 Marsh Valley - 05/14 - 4:00 PM MDT

2026 Idaho High School Baseball 5A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (IDHSAA) - May 14, 2026

Games played at Melaleuca Field in Idaho Falls

No. 1 Bonneville vs. No. 4 Skyview - 05/14 - 7:00 PM MDT

No. 2 Sandpoint vs. No. 3 Twin Falls - 05/14 - 4:00 PM MDT

2026 Idaho High School Baseball 6A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (IDHSAA) - May 14, 2026

Games played at Memorial Stadium, Garden City

No. 1 Owyhee vs. No. 4 Middleton - 05/14 - 7:00 PM MDT

No. 2 Mountain View vs. No. 3 Eagle - 05/14 - 4:00 PM MDT

Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!

Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here.

Add us as a preferred source on Google

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Spencer Swaim
SPENCER SWAIM

Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

Home/Idaho