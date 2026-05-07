2026 Texas (UIL) High School Baseball Playoffs: Brackets, Schedules - May 6

After a long season of competition, the Texas high school baseball playoffs have started narrowing the field on the journey to crown a champion at each classification. The competition only heats up from here with the action continuing throughout the week and into the weekend.

The 2026 Texas high school baseball playoffs continue on May 6 with the opening Area Round across all classifications.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Texas high school baseball playoffs.

The 2026 UIL state championship games will begin on June 4.

2026 Texas High School Baseball 1A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 6, 2026

2026 Texas High School Baseball 2A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 6, 2026

2026 Texas High School Baseball 3A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 6, 2026

2026 Texas High School Baseball 4A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 6, 2026

2026 Texas High School Baseball 5A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 6, 2026

2026 Texas High School Baseball 6A Playoff Brackets, Schedule, Scores (UIL) - May 6, 2026

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