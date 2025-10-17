Boise Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 17, 2025
There are 18 games scheduled across the Boise metro area Friday, October 17, including six games featuring statewide top 15 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on ourBoise Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
In the marquee matchup of the weekend No. 1 Rocky Mountain will visit No. 12 Timberline at 7:00pm Friday night.
Boise High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025
Umatilla 3-4 at Nyssa 2-3, 7:00 PM
Baker 1-5 at Ontario 0-6, 7:00 PM
Parma 1-6 at Melba 0-6, 7:00 PM
Marsing 3-3 at Nampa Christian 4-2, 7:00 PM
Cole Valley Christian 3-3 at Payette 3-4, 7:00 PM
Homedale 6-1 at McCall-Donnelly 5-2, 7:00 PM
Weiser 4-3 at Fruitland 6-0, 7:00 PM
Filer 4-3 at Mountain Home 2-5, 7:00 PM
Nampa 1-6 at Emmett 3-4, 7:00 PM
Vallivue 3-4 at Columbia 5-2, 7:00 PM
Caldwell 0-7 at Jerome 1-6, 7:00 PM
Skyview 2-5 at Bonneville 2-5, 7:00 PM
Ridgevue 6-1 at Bishop Kelly 7-0, 7:00 PM
Rocky Mountain 7-0 at Timberline 6-1, 7:00 PM
Owyhee 5-2 at Mountain View 4-3, 7:00 PM
Centennial 0-7 at Meridian 1-6, 7:00 PM
Borah 1-6 at Eagle 7-0, 7:00 PM
Boise 3-4 at Kuna 2-5, 7:00 PM
