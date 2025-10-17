High School

Boise Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 17, 2025

Get Boise area schedules and scores as the 2025 Idaho high school football season rolls on Friday, October 17

Spencer Swaim

Boise high school football moves into the latter part of the season as Week 9 kicks off
Boise high school football moves into the latter part of the season as Week 9 kicks off / Photo by Ken Nowaczyk

There are 18 games scheduled across the Boise metro area Friday, October 17, including six games featuring statewide top 15 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on ourBoise Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

In the marquee matchup of the weekend No. 1 Rocky Mountain will visit No. 12 Timberline at 7:00pm Friday night.

Boise High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 17, 2025

Umatilla 3-4 at Nyssa 2-3, 7:00 PM

Baker 1-5 at Ontario 0-6, 7:00 PM

Parma 1-6 at Melba 0-6, 7:00 PM

Marsing 3-3 at Nampa Christian 4-2, 7:00 PM

Cole Valley Christian 3-3 at Payette 3-4, 7:00 PM

Homedale 6-1 at McCall-Donnelly 5-2, 7:00 PM

Weiser 4-3 at Fruitland 6-0, 7:00 PM

Filer 4-3 at Mountain Home 2-5, 7:00 PM

Nampa 1-6 at Emmett 3-4, 7:00 PM

Vallivue 3-4 at Columbia 5-2, 7:00 PM

Caldwell 0-7 at Jerome 1-6, 7:00 PM

Skyview 2-5 at Bonneville 2-5, 7:00 PM

Ridgevue 6-1 at Bishop Kelly 7-0, 7:00 PM

Rocky Mountain 7-0 at Timberline 6-1, 7:00 PM

Owyhee 5-2 at Mountain View 4-3, 7:00 PM

Centennial 0-7 at Meridian 1-6, 7:00 PM

Borah 1-6 at Eagle 7-0, 7:00 PM

Boise 3-4 at Kuna 2-5, 7:00 PM

Published
Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

