Boise Area High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 2-3, 2025
There are 19 games scheduled across the Boise metro area between Thursday October 2 and Friday October 3, including six games featuring statewide top 15 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Boise Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
In the marquee matchup of the weekend No. 4 Eagle will play at No. 11 Owyhee in a matchup of unbeaten teams.
Boise High School Football Schedule - Thursday, October 2, 2025
Emmett at Columbia, 7:00 PM
Skyview at Bishop Kelly, 7:00 PM
Middleton at Timberline, 7:00 PM
Boise High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 3, 2025
There are 16 games scheduled across the Boise metro area on Friday, October 3, highlighted by three ranked teams in action. You can follow every game on ourBoise Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
Nyssa at Lakeview, 5:00 PM
McLoughlin at Vale, 7:00 PM
Parma at New Plymouth, 7:00 PM
Melba at Nampa Christian, 7:00 PM
Cole Valley Christian at McCall-Donnelly, 7:00 PM
Weiser at Homedale, 7:00 PM
Payette at Fruitland, 7:00 PM
Ridgevue at Vallivue, 7:00 PM
Jerome at Mountain Home, 7:00 PM
Wood River at Caldwell, 7:00 PM
Meridian at Rocky Mountain, 7:00 PM
Eagle at Owyhee, 7:00 PM
Capital at Centennial, 7:00 PM
Kuna at Borah, 7:00 PM
Boise at Mountain View, 7:00 PM
Ontario at La Grande, 8:00 PM
