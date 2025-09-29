Idaho High School Football Top 15 State Rankings - Sept. 29, 2025
Coeur d’Alene continued its dominance over North Idaho rival Sandpoint, and Bishop Kelly and Owyhee survived upset bids to highlight the Week 5 matchups involving teams in the High School on SI Idaho statewide rankings.
Middleton, which entered the rankings last week, fell out after a narrow loss to Meridian, opening the door for Lakeland to enter at No. 14.
1. Rocky Mountain (5-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Centennial 41-7
Next up: vs. Meridian, Oct. 3
Parker Kleinkopf ran for 96 yards and three touchdowns on six carries, and Kaelan Custer connected with Cody Wheeler on a 62-yard touchdown to lead the Grizzlies to victory.
2. Bishop Kelly (5-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Columbia 22-20
Next up: vs. Skyview, Oct. 2
Senior QB Ben Avella ran for one touchdown and threw for another as the Knights built a 22-7 lead, then held off the upset-minded Knights late.
3. Hillcrest (5-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Shelley 44-20
Next up: at Blackfoot, Oct. 3
Rylan Borgmann’s 52-yard field goal broke a 14-14 tie late in the first half, and the Knights pulled away in the second half to put away the winless Russets.
4. Eagle (5-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def Mountain View 21-14
Next up: at No. 11 Owyhee, Oct. 3
Senior RB Noah Burnham ran for two fourth-quarter touchdowns to help the Mustangs escape with their fourth straight win in the series.
5. Rigby (4-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. Lewiston 46-0
Next up: vs. No. 7 Highland, Oct. 3
The Trojans led 39-0 at halftime in rolling to the victory, with Amani Morel and Chandler Faulkner each running for two touchdowns and Statton Butikofer returning a fumble 35 yards for another score.
6. Skyline (4-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. Idaho Falls 55-13
Next up: vs. Shelley, Oct. 3
The Grizzlies bounced back from last week’s loss to Hillcrest to win the annual Emotion Bowl rivalry game for the 11th time in 12 matchups, with senior Zyan Crokett running for two touchdowns and returning a punt for another score.
7. Highland (4-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Pocatello 32-7
Next up: at No. 5 Rigby, Oct. 3
The Rams won their 15th straight Black and Blue Bowl against the Thunder, pulling away from a 12-7 halftime lead as Cedric Mitchell ran for 120 of his game-high 130 yards in the fourth quarter, including a 78-yard touchdown.
8. Homedale (5-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Payette 48-0
Next up: vs. Weiser, Oct. 3
Have a night, Javid Blewett! The Trojans senior ran for two touchdowns, snagged his first career interception, and blocked a punt and returned it for another score, helping them hold Payette to 112 total yards.
9. Sugar-Salem (4-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Idle
Next up: at Preston, Oct. 3
The Diggers got a much-needed week off before hitting the homestretch of the season.
10. Madison (4-2)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Thunder Ridge 44-14
Next up: vs. No. 5 Rigby, Oct. 10
The Bobcats scored three touchdowns in the third quarter to break open a game that they led 20-7 at halftime.
11. Owyhee (5-0)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. Kuna 16-14
Next up: vs. No. 4 Eagle, Oct. 3
The Storm survived the upset bid at home as senior Corbon Gill hit a 33-yard field goal with 18 seconds left.
12. Timberline (5-0)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Def. Capital 50-19
Next up: vs. Middleton, Oct. 2
The Wolves completed their first sweep of the Boise schools since 2002 and just the second time ever as QB Jack Brant finished with 356 passing yards and four touchdowns while running for two scores.
13. Coeur d'Alene (3-2)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Def. No. 15 Sandpoint 50-9
Next up: at Camas (WA), Oct. 3
Senior Caden Symons led the Vikings to the rivalry rout, throwing for 355 yards and three touchdowns while catching his second touchdown pass of the season as CdA won its sixth straight over the Bulldogs.
14. Lakeland (6-0)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. Moscow 49-0
Next up: vs. Timberlake, Oct. 3
Senior QB Peyton Hillman threw for 228 yards and three touchdowns, and junior RB Griffin Tamagni ran for two scores as the Hawks entered the rankings with an emphatic victory.
15. Sandpoint (5-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Lost to No. 13 Coeur d’Alene 50-9
Next up: vs. Lake City, Oct. 3
The Bulldogs couldn’t stop the onslaught from their North Idaho rival, managing just 217 total yards and managing just Eli Taylor’s 6-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter that drew them within 8-6.
Dropped out
15. Middleton