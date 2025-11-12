High School

Idaho High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (IHSAA) - November 12, 2025

Get every bracket and see every matchup in the 2025 Idaho high school football playoffs

The Kimberly Bulldogs will play Fruitland in a 4A semifinal showdown
The 2025 Idaho high school football playoffs continue on Friday, November 14, with 12 semifinal matchups this weekend.

High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Idaho high school football playoffs.

Class 1A Bracket

Semifinal Round

Council (1) vs. Carey (5), Saturday, Nov. 15

Tri Valley (2) vs. Wallace (6), Saturday, Nov. 15

Class 2A Bracket

Semifinal Round

Kendrick (1) vs. Grace (4), Friday, Nov. 14

Kamiah (2) vs. Logos (3), Friday, Nov. 14

Class 3A Bracket

Semifinal Round

Ririe (1) vs. Priest River (4), Friday, Nov. 14

West Side (2) vs. Nampa Christian (6), Friday, Nov. 14

Class 4A Bracket

Semifinal Round

Fruitland (1) vs. Kimberly (4), Friday, Nov. 14

Sugar-Salem (2) vs. Homedale (3), Friday, Nov. 14

Class 5A Bracket

Semifinal Round

Hillcrest (1) vs. Twin Falls (4), Friday, Nov. 14

Bishop Kelly (2) vs. Skyline (3), Friday, Nov. 14

Class 6A Bracket

Semifinal Round

Rigby (East 1) vs. Rocky Mountain (West 3), Friday, Nov. 14

Timberline (West 1A) vs. Coeur d'Alene (North 1), Friday, Nov. 14

