Idaho High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (IHSAA) - November 12, 2025

The 2025 Idaho high school football playoffs continue on Friday, November 14, with 12 semifinal matchups this weekend.
High School On SI has brackets for every classification and division in the Idaho high school football playoffs.
Idaho High School Football 2025 Playoff Brackets, Schedule (IHSAA) - November 14, 2025
Class 1A Bracket
Semifinal Round
Council (1) vs. Carey (5), Saturday, Nov. 15
Tri Valley (2) vs. Wallace (6), Saturday, Nov. 15
Class 2A Bracket
Semifinal Round
Kendrick (1) vs. Grace (4), Friday, Nov. 14
Kamiah (2) vs. Logos (3), Friday, Nov. 14
Class 3A Bracket
Semifinal Round
Ririe (1) vs. Priest River (4), Friday, Nov. 14
West Side (2) vs. Nampa Christian (6), Friday, Nov. 14
Class 4A Bracket
Semifinal Round
Fruitland (1) vs. Kimberly (4), Friday, Nov. 14
Sugar-Salem (2) vs. Homedale (3), Friday, Nov. 14
Class 5A Bracket
Semifinal Round
Hillcrest (1) vs. Twin Falls (4), Friday, Nov. 14
Bishop Kelly (2) vs. Skyline (3), Friday, Nov. 14
Class 6A Bracket
Semifinal Round
Rigby (East 1) vs. Rocky Mountain (West 3), Friday, Nov. 14
Timberline (West 1A) vs. Coeur d'Alene (North 1), Friday, Nov. 14
