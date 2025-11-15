Idaho High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 14, 2025
Bishop Kelly 21, Skyline 20
Hillcrest 43, Twin Falls 20
Homedale 30, Sugar-Salem 20
Kamiah 44, Logos 18
Kendrick 82, Grace 6
Kimberly 28, Fruitland 21
Nampa Christian 20, West Side 8
Rigby 40, Rocky Mountain 21
Ririe 14, Priest River 8
Timberline 23, Coeur d'Alene 17
