Idaho High School Football Final Scores, Results - November 14, 2025

See every final score from the third week of the Idaho high school football playoffs

Spencer Swaim

Rigby advances to play Timberline in the Idaho 6A championship
Rigby advances to play Timberline in the Idaho 6A championship / Dave Argyle

The 2025 Idaho high school football playoffs continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the third week.

Bishop Kelly 21, Skyline 20

Hillcrest 43, Twin Falls 20

Homedale 30, Sugar-Salem 20

Kamiah 44, Logos 18

Kendrick 82, Grace 6

Kimberly 28, Fruitland 21

Nampa Christian 20, West Side 8

Rigby 40, Rocky Mountain 21

Ririe 14, Priest River 8

Timberline 23, Coeur d'Alene 17

Published
Spencer Swaim
SPENCER SWAIM

Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

