Idaho High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 31, 2025
The 2025 Idaho high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening round of the playoffs.
American Falls 28, Bonners Ferry 21
Bishop Kelly 56, Emmett 14
Blackfoot 24, Vallivue 13
Buhl 45, McCall-Donnelly 19
Century 49, Columbia 21
Garden Valley 38, Challis 8
Hagerman 64, Potlatch 20
Hillcrest 40, Shelley 15
Kamiah 86, Glenns Ferry 22
Lakeland 28, Lewiston 27
Logos 62, Oakley 12
Madison 17, Boise 14
Middleton 64, Capital 34
Mountain View 45, Highland 14
New Plymouth 24, Declo 14
North Fremont 54, Firth 0
Prairie 50, Valley 44
Rocky Mountain 38, Owyhee 8
Sandpoint 28, Minico 24
Skyline 42, Bonneville 21
Snake River 34, Gooding 21
Twin Falls 38, Ridgevue 0
Wallace 64, Salmon River 58
West Jefferson 21, Malad 20
