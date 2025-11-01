High School

Idaho High School Football Final Scores, Results - October 31, 2025

Spencer Swaim

The 2025 Idaho high school football season continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from the opening round of the playoffs.

American Falls 28, Bonners Ferry 21

Bishop Kelly 56, Emmett 14

Blackfoot 24, Vallivue 13

Buhl 45, McCall-Donnelly 19

Century 49, Columbia 21

Garden Valley 38, Challis 8

Hagerman 64, Potlatch 20

Hillcrest 40, Shelley 15

Kamiah 86, Glenns Ferry 22

Lakeland 28, Lewiston 27

Logos 62, Oakley 12

Madison 17, Boise 14

Middleton 64, Capital 34

Mountain View 45, Highland 14

New Plymouth 24, Declo 14

North Fremont 54, Firth 0

Prairie 50, Valley 44

Rocky Mountain 38, Owyhee 8

Sandpoint 28, Minico 24

Skyline 42, Bonneville 21

Snake River 34, Gooding 21

Twin Falls 38, Ridgevue 0

Wallace 64, Salmon River 58

West Jefferson 21, Malad 20

SPENCER SWAIM

Spencer Swaim manages data operations at SBLive sports. He joined the SBLive staff upon graduation from Carroll College where he ran Track and Cross Country. He currently serves as an assistant coach for Track and Cross Country at Bishop Kelly high school in Boise, ID.

