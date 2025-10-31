Idaho (IHSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 31, 2025
There are 25 games scheduled across Idaho on Friday, October 31, including seven games featuring statewide top 15 ranked teams. You can follow every game live on our Idaho High School Football Scoreboard.
The ranked on ranked matchup of the night in the state of Idaho is No. 10 Highland at No. 14 Mountain View at 7:00 PM.
Idaho High School Football Games To Watch - Friday, October 31
With seven games featuring ranked teams, this weekend promises to deliver plenty of excitement as Idaho high school football begins its playoffs.
IHSAA Class 6A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are three games scheduled in the IHSAA 6A classification on Friday, October 31, highlighted by No. 10 Highland going to No. 14 Mountain View. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 6A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 5A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 8 games scheduled in the IHSAA 5A classification on Friday, October 31, highlighted byEmmett going to No. 1 Bishop Kelly. You can follow every game on ourIHSAA Class 5A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 4A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are three games scheduled in the IHSAA 4A classification on Friday, October 31. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 4A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 3A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are three games scheduled in the IHSAA 3A classification on Friday, October 31. The first game kicks off at 7:00pm. You can follow every game on our IHSAA Class 3A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 2A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are four games scheduled in the IHSAA 2A classification on Friday, October 31. The first games kicks off at 1:00pm. You can follow every game on ourIHSAA Class 2A High School Football Scoreboard.
IHSAA Class 1A High School Football Schedule - Friday, October 31
There are 3 games scheduled in the IHSAA 1A classification on Friday, October 31. The first game kicks off at 5:00pm. You can follow every game on ourIHSAA Class 1A High School Football Scoreboard.
