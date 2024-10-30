Idaho high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, matchups, game times
The 2024 Idaho high school football playoffs kick off this week as all six classifications will feature partial - of full - tournament action.
In the largest Class 6A classification, the top four seeds - Rocky Mountain, Rigby, Coeur d'Alene and Eagle - all have first-round byes.
In Class 5A, every team is in action this weekend, including top-seeded Skyline, which hosts Nampa, and defending state champion and No. 4 seed Bishop Kelly, which hosts Pocatello.
2024 Idaho high school football playoffs brackets
Here are the Idaho high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from every IHSAA classification:
Class 6A
First-round matchups
Timberline vs. Kuna
4:30 p.m. Saturday
Post Falls vs. Borah
6 p.m. Friday
Middleton vs. Highland
6 p.m. Friday
Madison vs. Capital
6 p.m. Friday
2024 IHSAA Class 6A football bracket
Class 5A
First-round matchups
Skyline vs. Nama
6 p.m. Frday
Twin Falls vs. Lewiston
6 p.m. Friday
Bishop Kelly vs. Pocatello
6 p.m. Friday
Minico vs. Emmett
6 p.m. Friday
Hillcrest vs Sandpoint
6 p.m. Friday
Preston vs. Blackfoot
6 p.m. Friday
Lakeland vs. Shelley
6 p.m. Friday
Vallivue vs. Bonneville
6 p.m. Friday
2024 IHSAA Class 5A football bracket
Class 4A
First-round matchups
Snake River vs. McCall-Donnelly
11 a.m. Saturday
Fruitland vs. Teton
5 p.m. Friday
Buhl vs. Marsh Valley
6 p.m. Friday
Moscow vs. American Falls
6 p.m. Friday
2024 IHSAA Class 4A football bracket
* 2024 IHSAA Class 3A football bracket: West Side opens against Malad
* 2024 IHSAA Class 2A football bracket: Kendrick in action versus Potlatch.
* 2024 IHSAA Class 1A football bracket: Dietrich takes on Challis in opener.
