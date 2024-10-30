High School

Idaho high school football playoffs: 2024 brackets, matchups, game times

Here are all the 2024 Idaho high school football playoff brackets as Round 1 kicks off this week

Titan Larsen and Hillcrest are back in the Idaho state playoffs in 2024.
The 2024 Idaho high school football playoffs kick off this week as all six classifications will feature partial - of full - tournament action.

In the largest Class 6A classification, the top four seeds - Rocky Mountain, Rigby, Coeur d'Alene and Eagle - all have first-round byes.

In Class 5A, every team is in action this weekend, including top-seeded Skyline, which hosts Nampa, and defending state champion and No. 4 seed Bishop Kelly, which hosts Pocatello.

>>Idaho high school football playoff brackets<<

Stick with High School on SI for all of the matchups, game times and scores throughout the 2024 IHSAA football playoffs.

2024 Idaho high school football playoffs brackets

Here are the Idaho high school football playoff brackets, with matchups and game times from every IHSAA classification:

---

Class 6A

First-round matchups

Timberline vs. Kuna

4:30 p.m. Saturday

Post Falls vs. Borah

6 p.m. Friday

Middleton vs. Highland

6 p.m. Friday

Madison vs. Capital

6 p.m. Friday

2024 IHSAA Class 6A football bracket

---

Class 5A

First-round matchups

Skyline vs. Nama

6 p.m. Frday

Twin Falls vs. Lewiston

6 p.m. Friday

Bishop Kelly vs. Pocatello

6 p.m. Friday

Minico vs. Emmett

6 p.m. Friday

Hillcrest vs Sandpoint

6 p.m. Friday

Preston vs. Blackfoot

6 p.m. Friday

Lakeland vs. Shelley

6 p.m. Friday

Vallivue vs. Bonneville

6 p.m. Friday

2024 IHSAA Class 5A football bracket

---

Class 4A

First-round matchups

Snake River vs. McCall-Donnelly

11 a.m. Saturday

Fruitland vs. Teton

5 p.m. Friday

Buhl vs. Marsh Valley

6 p.m. Friday

Moscow vs. American Falls

6 p.m. Friday

2024 IHSAA Class 4A football bracket

---

* 2024 IHSAA Class 3A football bracket: West Side opens against Malad

* 2024 IHSAA Class 2A football bracket: Kendrick in action versus Potlatch.

* 2024 IHSAA Class 1A football bracket: Dietrich takes on Challis in opener.

---

