High School

Indiana High School Playoff Football Final Scores, Results - October 31, 2025

See every final score from Indiana high school football playoffs

Gray Reid

Winchester Community vs Lapel from Oct. 24, 2025
Winchester Community vs Lapel from Oct. 24, 2025 / Raymond Nanko

The 2025 Indiana high school football playoffs continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of all the final scores.

Indiana (IHSAA) High School Football Schedule & Scores - October 31, 2025

Indiana high school football playoff final scores, results — October 31, 2025

Adams Central 35, Bluffton 14

Andrean 28, Wheeler 6

Angola 21, West Noble 20

Avon 23, Ben Davis 21

Bedford North Lawrence 41, Shelbyville 21

Bloomington North 49, Terre Haute North Vigo 0

Bloomington South 41, Terre Haute South Vigo 34

Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory 33, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 17

Brownsburg 43, Pike 14

Brownstown Central 63, Paoli 21

Carmel 56, Harrison 7

Carroll 20, Taylor 19

Carroll 49, Elkhart 14

Cascade 45, Tri-West Hendricks 14

Cass 55, Seeger 14

Cathedral 68, Anderson 0

Center Grove 48, Jeffersonville 0

Cloverdale 61, Tindley 6

Columbus East 42, Whiteland 24

Concord 45, Warsaw 28

Crawfordsville 7, Guerin Catholic 45

Decatur Central 42, North Central 21

East Noble 35, Fort Wayne South Side 28

Eastern 41, Tipton 40

Eastbrook 42, Rochester 14

Eastside 42, Manchester 3

Evansville Memorial 21, Gibson Southern 21

Evansville North 55, New Albany 7

Fishers 41, Noblesville 13

Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 21, Columbia City 0

Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 45, Norwell 12

Fort Wayne North Side 41, Goshen 0

Fort Wayne Northrop 17, Snider 16

Franklin Central 42, Columbus North 35

Fremont 28, Triton 19

Garrett 21, Lakeland 0

Greenfield-Central 45, Pendleton Heights 18

Guerin Catholic 45, Crawfordsville 7

Hagerstown 22, Monroe Central 8

Hamilton Southeastern 24, Homestead 10

Heritage Hills 31, Reitz 14

Hobart 43, Kankakee Valley 6

Indian Creek 46, Madison 7

Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 63, Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory 33

Indianapolis Lutheran 52, Park Tudor 14

Jasper 35, Evansville Harrison 7

Jefferson 26, McCutcheon 0

Knox 50, Griffith 35

Kokomo 22, South Bend Adams 14

Lapel 26, Eastern Hancock 22

LaPorte 20, Chesterton 17

LaVille 24, North Judson-San Pierre 22

Lawrenceburg 48, Franklin County 27

Lebanon 48, Frankfort 6

Linton-Stockton 46, Greencastle 10

Logansport 31, Muncie Central 24

Martinsville 52, Charlestown 20

Merrillville 28, Hammond Morton 7

Michigan City 35, Valparaiso 7

Mishawaka 21, Plymouth 17

Mishawaka Marian 43, Calumet New Tech 8

Mississinewa 36, Jay County 7

New Palestine 42, Plainfield 7

North Decatur 31, Knightstown 18

North Miami 61, Southwood 30

Penn 55, Portage 7

Pioneer 42, Frontier 6

Providence 35, Springs Valley 14

Rensselaer Central 17, Bremen 12

Riverton Parke 41, North Central 6

Roncalli 49, Danville 16

Scottsburg 27, North Harrison 0

Sheridan 42, Clinton Prairie 12

South Adams 49, Tri 14

South Bend St. Joseph 14, Northridge 7

South Putnam 45, Fountain Central 7

Southmont 33, Western Boone 11

Southport 22, Arsenal Technical 7

Sullivan 53, North Posey 7

Switzerland County 56, Clarksville 20

Triton Central 49, Northeastern 6

Twin Lakes 42, Peru 28

Warren Central 42, Perry Meridian 7

West Central 54, Bowman Academy 20

Western 29, Frankton 22

Westfield 41, Zionsville 27

Yorktown 35, Beech Grove 0

More Football Coverage from High School On SI

feed

Published
Gray Reid
GRAY REID

Gray Reid has spent most of his career in basketball and sports media. He began as a student manager for the Nevada men’s basketball team, then went on to coach overseas in China and later joined the LC State men’s basketball program as a graduate assistant. After coaching, Gray joined SBLive Sports as a videographer and video editor, eventually moving into his current role as Regional Marketing Director.

Home/Indiana