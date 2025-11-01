Indiana High School Playoff Football Final Scores, Results - October 31, 2025
The 2025 Indiana high school football playoffs continued on Friday, and High School On SI has a list of all the final scores.
Adams Central 35, Bluffton 14
Andrean 28, Wheeler 6
Angola 21, West Noble 20
Avon 23, Ben Davis 21
Bedford North Lawrence 41, Shelbyville 21
Bloomington North 49, Terre Haute North Vigo 0
Bloomington South 41, Terre Haute South Vigo 34
Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory 33, Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 17
Brownsburg 43, Pike 14
Brownstown Central 63, Paoli 21
Carmel 56, Harrison 7
Carroll 20, Taylor 19
Carroll 49, Elkhart 14
Cascade 45, Tri-West Hendricks 14
Cass 55, Seeger 14
Cathedral 68, Anderson 0
Center Grove 48, Jeffersonville 0
Cloverdale 61, Tindley 6
Columbus East 42, Whiteland 24
Concord 45, Warsaw 28
Crawfordsville 7, Guerin Catholic 45
Decatur Central 42, North Central 21
East Noble 35, Fort Wayne South Side 28
Eastern 41, Tipton 40
Eastbrook 42, Rochester 14
Eastside 42, Manchester 3
Evansville Memorial 21, Gibson Southern 21
Evansville North 55, New Albany 7
Fishers 41, Noblesville 13
Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger 21, Columbia City 0
Fort Wayne Bishop Luers 45, Norwell 12
Fort Wayne North Side 41, Goshen 0
Fort Wayne Northrop 17, Snider 16
Franklin Central 42, Columbus North 35
Fremont 28, Triton 19
Garrett 21, Lakeland 0
Greenfield-Central 45, Pendleton Heights 18
Guerin Catholic 45, Crawfordsville 7
Hagerstown 22, Monroe Central 8
Hamilton Southeastern 24, Homestead 10
Heritage Hills 31, Reitz 14
Hobart 43, Kankakee Valley 6
Indian Creek 46, Madison 7
Indianapolis Bishop Chatard 63, Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory 33
Indianapolis Lutheran 52, Park Tudor 14
Jasper 35, Evansville Harrison 7
Jefferson 26, McCutcheon 0
Knox 50, Griffith 35
Kokomo 22, South Bend Adams 14
Lapel 26, Eastern Hancock 22
LaPorte 20, Chesterton 17
LaVille 24, North Judson-San Pierre 22
Lawrenceburg 48, Franklin County 27
Lebanon 48, Frankfort 6
Linton-Stockton 46, Greencastle 10
Logansport 31, Muncie Central 24
Martinsville 52, Charlestown 20
Merrillville 28, Hammond Morton 7
Michigan City 35, Valparaiso 7
Mishawaka 21, Plymouth 17
Mishawaka Marian 43, Calumet New Tech 8
Mississinewa 36, Jay County 7
New Palestine 42, Plainfield 7
North Decatur 31, Knightstown 18
North Miami 61, Southwood 30
Penn 55, Portage 7
Pioneer 42, Frontier 6
Providence 35, Springs Valley 14
Rensselaer Central 17, Bremen 12
Riverton Parke 41, North Central 6
Roncalli 49, Danville 16
Scottsburg 27, North Harrison 0
Sheridan 42, Clinton Prairie 12
South Adams 49, Tri 14
South Bend St. Joseph 14, Northridge 7
South Putnam 45, Fountain Central 7
Southmont 33, Western Boone 11
Southport 22, Arsenal Technical 7
Sullivan 53, North Posey 7
Switzerland County 56, Clarksville 20
Triton Central 49, Northeastern 6
Twin Lakes 42, Peru 28
Warren Central 42, Perry Meridian 7
West Central 54, Bowman Academy 20
Western 29, Frankton 22
Westfield 41, Zionsville 27
Yorktown 35, Beech Grove 0