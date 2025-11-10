Idaho High School Football Top 15 State Rankings - Nov. 10, 2025
We’re down to the final four in each classification of the Idaho high school football playoffs, and the High School on SI Idaho Top 15 statewide football rankings reflect that, with 12 of the top 13 spots held by the semifinalists in Class 6A, 5A and 4A.
The game of the week featured No. 4 Rocky Mountain edging Eagle 13-6 in a 6A quarterfinal, dropping the Mustangs five spots to No. 11 as they saw their hopes of a first state title since 2009 dashed.
High School on SI Idaho Top 15 Football State Rankings – Nov. 10, 2025
1. Bishop Kelly (11-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Blackfoot 40-8
Next up: vs. No. 8 Skyline, Class 5A semifinals, Nov. 14
The Knights gave up a touchdown on Blackfoot’s opening drive but were never threatened again, holding the Broncos to 207 total yards and forcing three turnovers while Ryan Arellano ran for 218 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries.
2. Rigby (9-1)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. No. 15 Mountain View 42-28
Next up: vs. No. 4 Rocky Mountain, Class 6A semifinals, Nov. 14
The Trojans erased a 14-7 halftime deficit, with Montana Tech commit QB Jacob Flowers tossing back-to-back touchdown passes in the third quarter to put them ahead 28-14.
3. Timberline (9-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Middleton 21-7
Next up: vs. No. 10 Coeur d’Alene, Class 6A semifinals, Nov. 14
The Wolves avenged their only loss of the season, shutting down the Vikings’ power running game, holding them to 36 rushing yards and 152 total as Timberline set a school record for wins in a season.
4. Rocky Mountain (10-1)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. No. 11 Eagle 13-6
Next up: at No. 2 Rigby, Class 6A semifinals, Nov. 14
The Grizzlies won the much-anticipated matchup against Eagle that was delayed when they lost to Timberline in the final week of SIC Foothills Division play. Junior RB Oakley Baxter cashed in DE Rowan Rupp’s forced fumble with a 1-yard TD run with 10:50 to play to break a 6-6 tie.
5. Hillcrest (10-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. then-No. 15 Lakeland 35-14
Next up: vs. No. 12 Twin Falls, Class 5A semifinals, Nov. 14
Senior QB Tyson Sweetwood ran for three touchdowns and threw for another as the Knights kicked off their title defense by beating the Hawks in a rematch of last year’s semifinals.
6. Fruitland (10-0)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Buhl 41-27
Next up: vs. No. 13 Kimberly, Class 4A semifinals, Nov. 14
Junior QB Titus Vidlak threw for 218 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 144 yards and three scores and even kicked field goals of 22 and 28 yards as the Grizzlies cruised into the semifinals.
7. Sugar-Salem (8-1)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Snake River 55-6
Next up: vs. No. 9 Homedale, Class 4A semifinals, Nov. 14
The Diggers opened their quest for a fourth consecutive state championship by rolling over the Panthers, with junior QB Frank Fillmore going 7-for-7 for 153 yards and a touchdown, while senior RB Kimball Tonks and Ace Clark each ran for two touchdowns.
8. Skyline (9-2)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. then-No. 14 Sandpoint 43-35
Next up: at No. 1 Bishop Kelly, Class 5A semifinals, Nov. 14
The Grizzlies recovered three fumbles over a 13-minute stretch of the second half, turning them into 20 points to create a cushion that allowed them to hold off the Bulldogs. Senior Zyon Crockett finished with 160 total yards, running for two touchdowns and catching a TD pass.
9. Homedale (9-1)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. Weiser 30-22
Next up: at No. 7 Sugar-Salem, Class 4A semifinals, Nov. 14
The Trojans racked up 311 of their 327 yards on the ground, reaching the semifinals for a ninth consecutive season.
10. Coeur d’Alene (7-3)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. No. 14 Madison 42-14
Next up: at No. 3 Timberline, Class 6A semifinals, Nov. 14
Junior DB Maddox Lindquist intercepted three passes, returning one 80 yards for a touchdown, and junior QB Tanner Stern had 309 total yards and threw four touchdown passes for the Vikings.
11. Eagle (8-2)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Lost to No. 4 Rocky Mountain 13-6
Next up: Season over
Senior RB Noah Burnham had 123 yards on 19 carries, and senior QB Austin Ramsey added 81 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, but his fourth-down pass with 57 seconds left was batted down in the end zone to seal the Mustangs’ fate.
12. Twin Falls (9-2)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Century 22-7
Next up: vs. No. 5 Hillcrest, Class 5A semifinals, Nov. 14
The Diamondbacks came into the game 9-0 after going 0-8 each of the past two seasons, but the Bruins put an end to their dream campaign with a first-half barrage that gave the hosts a 22-0 halftime lead. Junior RB Dax Payne ran for 113 yards and a touchdown and had one of Twin Falls’ three interceptions.
13. Kimberly (7-3)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. American Falls 42-0
Next up: at No. 6 Fruitland, Class 4A semifinals, Nov. 14
The Bulldogs advanced to the semifinals for the second straight year and now get a rematch with the Grizzlies, who they beat 27-26 last year in the quarterfinals. Senior QB MacRaye Bruning threw for three touchdowns, ran for two and rolled up 258 total yards.
14. Madison (7-4)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Lost to No. 10 Coeur d’Alene 42-14
Next up: Season over
The Bobcats couldn’t overcome six turnovers and only being able to gain 47 yards on 27 carries.
15. Mountain View (7-4)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Lost to No. 2 Rigby 42-28
Next up: Season over
The Mavericks had a chance to take a two-touchdown lead into halftime, but a costly fumble derailed their momentum, and the Trojans scored three times in the third quarter to build a 28-14 lead. Senior QB Henry Nelson threw for 258 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 54 yards and another score.
Dropped out
14. Sandpoint
15. Lakeland
–
