Idaho High School Football Top 15 State Rankings - Oct. 20, 2025
What a week in the Gem State high school football season.
We saw No. 1 fall to an opponent it had owned for over a decade. We saw Rigby win a high-profile matchup of last year’s Class 6A and 5A state champions. We saw one North Idaho league title wrapped up and another league’s title race jumbled.
As a result, this week’s High School on SI Idaho Top 15 statewide rankings saw plenty of churn.
High School on SI Idaho Football Top 15 State Rankings - Oct. 20, 2025
1. Bishop Kelly (8-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Ridgevue 46-13
Next up: vs. Emmett, Oct. 24
The Knights clinched their fourth consecutive 5A Southern Idaho Conference title with their 27th straight league win, sparked by TE Nicholas Hebert’s 30-yard fumble return for a touchdown after Boston Huskey jarred the ball free following an interception by Ridgevue’s Dante Brinegar.
2. Rigby (7-1)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. No. 6 Hillcrest 35-22
Next up: vs. Thunder Ridge, Oct. 24
The 6A Trojans won this high-profile battle of state champions over the 5A Knights, scoring two touchdowns in the third quarter to expand a 20-14 halftime lead to 35-14.
3. Eagle (8-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. Borah 53-6
Next up: vs. No. 4 Timberline, Oct. 24
The Mustangs had already wrapped up a spot in the 6A SIC championship game and a first-round playoff bye, but they are now the only unbeaten team left in 6A after rolling up 610 total yards — including senior RB Noah Burnham’s 280 yards and five touchdowns (two rushing, three receiving).
4. Timberline (7-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. No. 5 Rocky Mountain 31-20
Next up: at No. 3 Eagle, Oct. 24
The Wolves went 1-17 combined in 2022-23. Now, they’re playing for the 6A SIC championship for the first time in program history after ending a 13-game losing streak to the previously No. 1-ranked Grizzlies, forcing three early turnovers — including S Karl Fransen’s strip-sack and ensuing 63-yard return for a touchdown.
5. Rocky Mountain (7-1)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Lost to No. 4 Timberline 31-20
Next up: vs. Kuna, Oct. 24
The Grizzlies’ high-powered running attack never got out of second gear, gaining just 189 yards — over 100 fewer than their average of 302 per game — as they trailed 24-7 after one quarter and never recovered.
6. Hillcrest (7-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Lost to No. 2 Rigby 35-22
Next up: vs. Idaho Falls, Oct. 24
The Knights suffered their first loss of the season in an East Idaho matchup of last year’s 5A and 6A champions.
7. Fruitland (8-0)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Weiser 34-12
Next up: vs. McCall-Donnelly, Oct. 24
The Grizzlies finally solved the Weiser puzzle, ending a five-game losing streak to the Wolverines to secure their first 4A Snake River Valley title since 2017. Junior QB Titus Vidlak threw for 140 yards and three touchdowns.
8. Highland (6-2)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. No. 11 Skyline 31-14
Next up: vs. No. 10 Madison, Oct. 24
The Rams took control of this high-profile nonleague matchup in the second quarter, scoring 17 unanswered points to lead 24-6 at halftime. Junior QB Jacob Vincent was 14-of-21 passing for 210 yards and two touchdowns, with junior Cedric Mitchell catching seven passes for 158 yards and running for 88 yards and a touchdown.
9. Sugar-Salem (6-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Idle
Next up: at Teton, Oct. 24
The Diggers got the week off before finishing the regular season by seeking a fifth consecutive 4A Mountain Rivers title.
10. Madison (5-3)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. then-No. 15 Minico 31-12
Next up: at No. 8 Highland, Oct. 24
The Bobcats trailed 6-3 after one quarter and were tied 6-6 at halftime before coming alive with two touchdowns in the third quarter to take control.
11. Skyline (6-2)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Lost to No. 8 Highland 31-14
Next up: vs. Bonneville, Oct. 24
The Grizzlies couldn’t overcome four turnovers despite racking up 205 yards on the ground, with senior Zyan Crockett finishing with 115 total yards and a receiving touchdown.
12. Homedale (7-1)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Def. McCall-Donnelly 42-21
Next up: vs. Cole Valley Christian, Oct. 24
The Trojans bounced back from last week’s loss to Fruitland as RB Kade Hall ran for 100 yards and four touchdowns, while Javid Blewett ran for 105 yards and a score.
13. Coeur d’Alene (5-3)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. Post Falls 42-0
Next up: vs. Life Christian Academy (WA), Oct. 24
The Vikings’ only loss to an in-state opponent was in Week 0 to Rigby. They will take the No. 1 seed from the 6A Inland Empire and a first-round bye into the playoffs — but not until one final interstate game at Central Washington University.
14. Mountain View (5-3)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Def. Owyhee 24-21
Next up: vs. Meridian, Oct. 24
The Mavericks earned a home game in the SIC division crossovers, with the winners snagging a 6A state berth. Senior QB Henry Nelson led the way by going 20-of-28 passing for 150 yards and two touchdowns, while the defense did the rest, holding the Storm to just 102 total yards while forcing three turnovers.
15. Sandpoint (7-2)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. then-No. 8 Lakeland 31-27
Next up: TBD
The Bulldogs returned to the rankings after they won their 5A Inland Empire matchup with previously unbeaten Lakeland, with Brock Yarbrough’s 38-yard field goal with 3:41 to play giving them a 31-21 lead. Now, they’ll await their postseason fate.
Dropped out
8. Lakeland
15. Minico