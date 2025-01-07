Rocky Mountain’s Jax Tanner Voted High School On SI’s 2024 Idaho Football Player Of The Year
After fan voting, Rocky Mountain’s Jax Tanner has been voted High School On SI’s Idaho Player of the Year. Tanner won the voting with 51,152 votes casted.
Jax Tanner, OL/DL, Rocky Mountain
Chosen as the state's Gatorade Player of the Year, there's a lot to like about the 6-foot-4, 275-pound lineman from Rocky Mountain. In his junior season, the bulldozer of a lineman paved the way for Rocky Mountain's offense in a major way, compiling an astounding 115 pancake blocks. Don't think because he plays in Idaho that he's not getting any national attention, as Tanner already has offers from Boise State, Boston College, BYU and Michigan among them.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi