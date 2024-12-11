Vote: Who was the 2024 Idaho Football Player of the Year?
The high school football season is beginning to wrap up across the country and we start to take a closer look at player of the year awards.
But first, we want to let the fans decide on who they believe are the players most deserving before we here at High School On SI start naming the top performers of the 2024 season.
We continue to the West region and to the great state of Idaho and we ask the question: Who was the 2024 Idaho Football Player of the Year?
This list consists of five worthy candidates and we're asking for your help as the fan to vote on who you believe had the best season this fall.
Voting will end on December 31st, 2024.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting.
Here are the nominations:
Jax Tanner, OL/DL, Rocky Mountain
Chosen as the state's Gatorade Player of the Year, there's a lot to like about the 6-foot-4, 275-pound lineman from Rocky Mountain. In his junior season, the bulldozer of a lineman paved the way for Rocky Mountain's offense in a major way, compiling an astounding 115 pancake blocks. Don't think because he plays in Idaho that he's not getting any national attention, as Tanner already has offers from Boise State, Boston College, BYU and Michigan among them.
Cayden Symons, QB, Coeur d'Alene
Named the 6A Offensive Player of the Year, Symons put up some terrific numbers for the Vikings this past 2024 campaign. The junior 6-foot-4, 190-pound signal caller completed 194-of-294 passes for 2,869 yards and 25 touchdowns. When it came to passers, no one threw for more yards than Symon this past fall.
CarMyne Garcia, QB, Skyline
Another signal caller that put up some terrific numbers during the 2024 campaign was Garcia from Skyline. In helping lead the team to a successful 10-3 campaign, Garcia led the way on offense by completing 140-of-226 (61 percent) for 2,301 yards, 27 touchdowns through the air. On the ground, Garcia rushed for 448 yards and four scores.
Kage Weil, RB, Lakeland
No running back put up the kind of numbers Weil racked up throughout the 2024 season for Lakeland. The workhorse running back carried the rock 269 times for 1,945 yards and found pay dirt 30 times. Averaged an impressive 7.2 yards per carry, nearly setting up 2nd and short situations aplenty for the Lakeland offense.
Titus Vidlak, QB, Fruitland
Just a sophomore this past season, Vidlak made an impression on the Idaho high school football scene and recently received an offer from Stephen F. Austin. Vidlak was named conference player of the year after leading Fruitland to a quarterfinal playoff game and throwing for 2,649 yards and accounting for 33 total touchdowns.
