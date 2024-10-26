Top 10 Idaho high school football rankings (10/26/2024)
The Idaho high school football regular season has come to an end, and Rocky Mountain is looking to finish a run for the ages.
With a 38-0 shutout of Eagle (7-2) in Friday night’s Class 6A Southern Idaho Conference championship game, the Grizzlies (9-0) secured home field advantage through the state semifinals.
The 2024 Idaho high school football playoffs begin Nov. 1. First-round matchups will be announced Sunday.
Top 10 Idaho high school football rankings
1. Rocky Mountain (9-0)
Ranking rationale: The state’s lone unbeaten team, Rocky Mountain leads 6A in scoring offense (46 points per game) and defense (10). Quarterback Austin Rovig, running backs Taeshaun Reese and Jordan Kafari and receivers Kade Benedick and Jeff Thompson are dangerous playmakers for a high-flying Rocky Mountain attack. The Grizzlies have not played a close game this season.
2. Rigby (8-1)
After opening the season with a 950-mile round-trip bus ride to Coeur d’Alene that resulted in a 24-14 loss, Rigby has rattled off eight consecutive wins entering the 6A postseason. Junior quarterback Jake Flowers has become a weapon in his first season behind center. Flowers took the reins from his older brother, Luke, who is at Montana after leading Rigby to the 2022 state title.
3. Madison (8-1)
Ranking rationale: Madison’s lone blemish was a 35-21 High Country Conference loss at Rigby on Oct. 11. The Bobcats bounced back from the rivalry defeat with impressive wins over Minico (21-0) and defending state champion Highland (42-7) to close the regular season. Tailback Bryce Dredge ran for 102 yards in the rout of Highland.
4. Skyline (7-2)
Ranking rationale: Skyline has ripped off six consecutive victories after close early-season losses to Utah’s Morgan (26-20) and Madison (28-27). Senior quarterback CarMyne Garcia is deadly as a runner and thrower. The Grizzlies appear to be the team to beat in the 5A playoffs.
5. Coeur d’Alene (7-2)
Ranking rationale: Led by 6-foot-5 junior quarterback Caden Symons, Coeur d’Alene drilled Alberta, Canada’s Raymond, 49-12, in its regular-season finale. The Vikings have impressive wins over Rigby (24-14) and Post Falls (21-0).
6. Eagle (7-2)
Ranking rationale: The Mustangs will look to regroup after closing the regular season with a blowout loss to Rocky Mountain. Junior Noah Burnham has breakaway speed and is one of the top all-around tailbacks in Idaho.
7. Hillcrest (6-3)
Ranking rationale: Hillcrest bounced back from a heartbreaking loss to Bishop Kelly in last year’s 5A title game to place second in the High Country Conference behind Skyline. Junior Tyson Sweetwood accounted for five touchdowns in a 49-39 loss to Rigby on Oct. 18.
8. Bishop Kelly (8-1)
Ranking rationale: Outside of a 42-7 loss at Rigby in September, Bishop Kelly has been perfect in its bid to repeat as state champion. Junior quarterback Ben Avella, listed at 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, is a Division I prospect with a big arm.
9. Timberline (6-3)
Ranking rationale: Upstart Timberline punched its ticket to the 6A postseason with a wild 36-35 overtime victory over Owyhee. Quarterback Jack Brant ran in the winning two-point conversion for the Wolves, who went a combined 1-17 the previous two seasons.
10. Middleton (5-4)
Ranking rationale: The toughest team to rank, Middleton snapped a two-game skid with a 17-14 win over Mountain View to clinch a 6A playoff berth. The Vikings have played the past three weeks without star tailback Jake Perez, who is recovering from a right fibula fracture. Perez could return later in the playoffs.
Also considered: Minico, Post Falls, Highland, Lakeland, Vallivue
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports