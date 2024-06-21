High School

Bradley Longcor III, Quincy (Illinois) 2025 guard, commits to Santa Clara

Longcor averaged 16.1 points per game as Blue Devils went 31-4 last season

Nate Latsch, SBLive Sports

Bradley Longcor III is headed west for college.

The Quincy (Ill.) High School standout 2025 combo guard announced his verbal commitment to Santa Clara on Thursday night.

Longcor, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound combo guard, had a strong junior season as the Blue Devils went 31-4, becoming just the fifth team in school history to reach 30 wins. The standout junior averaged 16.1 points, 3.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game while shooting 47 percent from 3-point range with 78 3-pointers.

Longcor was honored by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association as a Class 4A first-team all-state selection. He earned all-conference honors for the third straight season and was named the most valuable player of the Western Big 6 Conference.

He earned game most valuable player honors after victories against Chaminade (St. Louis, Mo.) and Cardinal Ritter (St. Louis, Mo.) at the Norm Stewart Classic and Highland Shootout, respectively. Cardinal Ritter went on to win the Missouri Class 6 championship by beating Chaminade in the title game.

According to 247Sports, Longcor received scholarship offers from Illinois State, Northern Iowa, Southern Illinois - Edwardsville, Southeast Missouri State, Southern Illinois, UC - San Diego and Western Illinois.

Quincy is set to return its top two scorers from last year's 31-win team in Longcor and junior forward Keshaun Thomas. Thomas averaged 13 points and eight rebounds per game.

Quincy (Ill.) junior guard Bradley Longcor III
Quincy (Ill.) junior guard Bradley Longcor III / Photo by Nate Latsch, SBLive Sports

Download the SBLive Sports app

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:  Download iPhone App | Download Android App

- Nate Latsch |  latsch@scorebooklive.com

Published |Modified
Nate Latsch, SBLive Sports

NATE LATSCH, SBLIVE SPORTS

Nate Latsch is a Regional Editor at SBLive Sports overseeing high school coverage for Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. A veteran sportswriter and multimedia content creator, Latsch has covered high school sports in the St. Louis area and Missouri for 20 years, with a focus on high school football, basketball, baseball and football and basketball recruiting.  He has worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, STLhighschoolsports.com, the Associated Press, FOX Sports Midwest, MLB.com and Scout.com.  In addition to covering high school sports, Latsch has covered youth, college and professional sports, including covering the St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Blues and St. Louis Rams, the University of Missouri and Saint Louis University. 

Home/Illinois