Bradley Longcor III, Quincy (Illinois) 2025 guard, commits to Santa Clara
Bradley Longcor III is headed west for college.
The Quincy (Ill.) High School standout 2025 combo guard announced his verbal commitment to Santa Clara on Thursday night.
Longcor, a 6-foot-3, 180-pound combo guard, had a strong junior season as the Blue Devils went 31-4, becoming just the fifth team in school history to reach 30 wins. The standout junior averaged 16.1 points, 3.2 assists and 3.1 rebounds per game while shooting 47 percent from 3-point range with 78 3-pointers.
Longcor was honored by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association as a Class 4A first-team all-state selection. He earned all-conference honors for the third straight season and was named the most valuable player of the Western Big 6 Conference.
He earned game most valuable player honors after victories against Chaminade (St. Louis, Mo.) and Cardinal Ritter (St. Louis, Mo.) at the Norm Stewart Classic and Highland Shootout, respectively. Cardinal Ritter went on to win the Missouri Class 6 championship by beating Chaminade in the title game.
According to 247Sports, Longcor received scholarship offers from Illinois State, Northern Iowa, Southern Illinois - Edwardsville, Southeast Missouri State, Southern Illinois, UC - San Diego and Western Illinois.
Quincy is set to return its top two scorers from last year's 31-win team in Longcor and junior forward Keshaun Thomas. Thomas averaged 13 points and eight rebounds per game.
Download the SBLive Sports app
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
- Nate Latsch | latsch@scorebooklive.com