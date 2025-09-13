High School

Illinois high school football final scores, results — September 12, 2025

See every final score from Week 3 of Illinois high school football

Brady Twombly

The 2025 Illinois High School Football season rolled into Week 3 on Friday, September 12, and High School on SI has all of the final scores from the weekend.

Addison Trail 22, Downers Grove South 21

Alden-Hebron 48, Hiawatha 12

Antioch 47, Grayslake Central 0

Argenta-Oreana 45, Arcola 7

Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 35, Cumberland 20

Astoria/VIT 20, ROWVA 6

Athens 33, Pleasant Plains 19

Aurora Christian 63, St. Edward 0

Barrington 51, Glenbrook South 16

Batavia 41, Glenbard North 13

Belleville East 31, Althoff Catholic 17

Belvidere North 42, Rockford East 0

Benton 42, Murphysboro 7

Bismarck-Henning 40, Hoopeston 6

Bishop Gorman 35, East St. Louis 3

Bishop McNamara 52, Christ the King 6

Bloomington 48, Manual 6

Bloomington Central Catholic 34, Tolono Unity 27

Blue Island Eisenhower 42, Argo 0

Blue Ridge 2, Schlarman 0

Bowen 36, Chicago Washington 8

Bradley-Bourbonnais 35, Waubonsie Valley 6

Brother Rice 28, St. Rita 15

Buffalo Grove 27, Deerfield 24

Burlington Central 21, Jacobs 12

Byron 35, Oregon 7

Cahokia 62, Granite City 0

Calhoun/Brussels 50, Pleasant Hill 8

Cambridge 56, West Prairie 6

Camp Point Central 44, Triopia 0

Carl Sandburg 5, Naperville Central 3

Carlinville 35, Greenville 28

Carrollton 13, Greenfield/Northwestern 7

Carterville 49, Charleston 13

Cary-Grove 36, McHenry 23

Catlin 47, Iroquois West 7

Centennial 46, Richwoods 0

Chicago Hope Academy 47, Marian Central Catholic 7

Chicago Mt. Carmel 42, Nazareth Academy 5

Chicago Sullivan 58, Lake View 46

Christian Life 50, Westminster Christian 41

Clemente 14, Hubbard 12

Clifton Central 48, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0

Coal City 49, Bloom 0

Collinsville 7, Carbondale 6

Columbia 54, Red Bud 13

Conant 21, Vernon Hills 0

Cornell-Woodland 60, Galva 25

Crete-Monee 49, Thornton 6

Crystal Lake South 7, Huntley 28

Dakota 8, Stockton 48

Deer Creek-Mackinaw 0, El Paso-Gridley 41

DeKalb 7, Kaneland 35

DePaul College Prep 43, Marian Catholic 19

Dixon 70, Rock Falls 0

Downers Grove North 10, Hinsdale Central 25

Dundee-Crown 56, Crystal Lake Central 8

Dunlap 28, Pekin 27

DuQuoin 47, Herrin 6

Durand/Pecatonica 55, Morrison 7

Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington 48, Shelbyville 51

East Moline United 56, Galesburg 16

East Peoria 35, Limestone 7

Edgar 9, Marquette 6

Edwardsville 28, Jackson 33

Effingham 24, Mater Dei 14

Eldorado 12, Fairfield 24

Elk Grove 13, Glenbrook North 31

Elmwood 43, Lewistown 8

Elmwood Park 6, Fenton 55

Evanston 7, Fremd 7

Evergreen Park 39, Tinley Park 12

Fairfield 24, Eldorado 12

Fenwick 43, Joliet Catholic 26

Fenton 55, Elmwood Park 6

Fieldcrest 14, Tremont 42

Fisher 7, Ridgeview/Lexington 43

Flora 35, Zeigler-Royalton 22

Forreston 36, Fulton 28

Freeport 20, Belvidere 9

Fremd 34, Evanston 7

Freeburg 22, Taylorville 14

Galena 27, Pearl City-Eastland 16

Galesburg 16, East Moline United 56

Galva 25, Cornell-Woodland 60

Gateway Tech 0, Highland 2

Geneva 7, St. Charles North 21

Genoa-Kingston 48, Winnebago 21

Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 21, LeRoy 12

Gillespie 30, Hillsboro 43

Glenbard East 30, Bartlett 15

Glenbard South 34, West Chicago 27

Glenbard West 26, Oak Park-River Forest 8

Glenbrook North 31, Elk Grove 13

Glenwood 65, Decatur Eisenhower 6

Grant 18, Lakes 20

Grayslake Central 0, Antioch 47

Grayslake North 21, Round Lake 7

Greenfield/Northwestern 7, Carrollton 13

Greenville 28, Carlinville 35

Guilford 56, Rockford Auburn 13

Hall 18, Mendota 6

Hamilton County 32, Carmi-White County 16

Hampshire 21, Prairie Ridge 11

Harlem 24, Hononegah 2

Harvard 20, Woodstock 27

Havana 36, Stark County 42

Hersey 48, Maine West 0

Herscher 28, Manteno 23

Herrin 6, DuQuoin 47

Heyworth 48, Carlyle 0

Highland 2, Gateway Tech 0

Highland Park 24, Schaumburg 26

Hillcrest 18, Thornton Fractional North 19

Hillsboro 43, Gillespie 30

Hinsdale Central 25, Downers Grove North 10

Hinsdale South 34, Proviso East 14

Hoffman Estates 28, New Trier 21

Homewood-Flossmoor 28, Lockport 13

Hononegah 2, Harlem 24

Hubbard 12, Clemente 14

Hyde Park 30, Lindblom 7

IC Catholic Prep 33, Saint Ignatius College Prep 12

Illinois Valley Central 16, St. Joseph-Ogden 51

Illini West 6, Macomb 27

Jackson 33, Edwardsville 28

Jacksonville 20, Sacred Heart-Griffin 55

Jefferson 13, Boylan Catholic 7

Johnsburg 14, Richmond-Burton 49

Johnson 0, Phillips 47

Joliet Catholic 26, Fenwick 43

Joliet Central 6, Plainfield East 55

Joliet West 30, Plainfield South 22

Kankakee 82, Thornridge 6

Kaneland 35, DeKalb 7

Kennedy 18, Phoenix Military 14

Kewanee 7, Monmouth-Roseville 55

Knoxville 31, Bureau Valley 8

Lakes 20, Grant 18

Lake Forest 6, Warren Township 22

Lake Park 20, Wheaton North 30

Lake Zurich 48, Waukegan 0

Lane Tech 30, Lincoln Park 0

Lanphier 0, Springfield 63

Larkin 13, South Elgin 55

LaSalle-Peru 41, Ottawa 24

Lawrenceville 14, Richland County 57

Lemont 49, Bremen 7

Lena-Winslow 20, Rochelle 7

LeRoy 12, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 21

Leyden 8, Willowbrook 40

Libertyville 6, Stevenson 31

Lincoln 0, Rochester 56

Lincoln Park 0, Lane Tech 30

Lincoln-Way Central 43, Stagg 0

Lincoln-Way East 56, Neuqua Valley 7

Lincoln-Way West 17, Andrew 7

Lindblom 7, Hyde Park 30

Litchfield 24, Staunton 59

Lockport 13, Homewood-Flossmoor 28

Loyola Academy 43, St. Francis 14

Lutheran 20, Stillman Valley 50

Lyons 55, Berwyn/Cicero Morton 24

MacArthur 28, Normal University 27

Macomb 27, Illini West 6

Mahomet-Seymour 45, Sycamore 16

Maine East 0, Wheeling 46

Maine South 52, Palatine 23

Maine West 0, Hersey 48

Manteno 23, Herscher 28

Manual 6, Bloomington 48

Marengo 14, Woodstock North 13

Marian Catholic 19, DePaul College Prep 43

Marian Central Catholic 7, Chicago Hope Academy 47

Marion 56, Mt. Vernon 21

Marist 21, Montini Catholic 20

Marmion 28, Saint Viator 0

Maroa-Forsyth 48, Auburn 14

Marquette 6, Edgar 9

Marshall 34, Paris 30

Mascoutah 36, Riverview Gardens 0

Massac County 42, Anna-Jonesboro 0

Mater Dei 14, Effingham 24

Mattoon 13, Salem 23

McHenry 23, Cary-Grove 36

Mercer County 20, Orion 47

Metamora 0, Washington 24

Metea Valley 14, Naperville North 35

Milford 42, Oblong 24

Milledgeville 64, Ashton-Franklin Center 6

Minooka 13, Yorkville 14

Moline 36, Sterling 20

Momence 18, Westville 63

Monmouth United 8, Wethersfield/Annawan 48

Monmouth-Roseville 55, Kewanee 7

Monticello 36, Rantoul 14

Montini Catholic 28, Marist 21

Morton 49, Canton 0

Mt. Carmel 41, Robinson 13

Mt. Vernon 21, Marion 56

Mt. Zion 38, Breese Central 28

Mundelein 14, Zion-Benton 19

Naperville Central 3, Carl Sandburg 5

Naperville North 35, Metea Valley 14

Nashville 62, Wesclin 41

New Berlin 8, PORTA 31

New Trier 21, Hoffman Estates 28

Niles North 0, Rolling Meadows 55

Niles West 7, Prospect 60

Normal Community 55, Urbana 18

Normal University 27, MacArthur 28

North Boone 20, St. Bede 14

North Chicago 6, Wauconda 47

North Mac 49, Southwestern 34

Northwestern 2, South Pointe 4

Notre Dame 14, St. Laurence 15

Oak Forest 42, Thornton Fractional South 7

Oak Lawn Community 28, Shepard 27

Oakwood 48, Watseka 13

O'Fallon 21, St. Mary's 33

Orangeville 24, River Ridge 28

Oregon 7, Byron 35

Oswego 42, Bolingbrook 7

Oswego East 21, Plainfield North 9

Palatine 23, Maine South 52

Pana 26, Vandalia 40

Paris 30, Marshall 34

Payton College Prep 3, Taft 0

Pearl City-Eastland 16, Galena 27

Peoria Notre Dame 58, Champaign Central 26

Peotone 13, Wilmington 41

Phillips 47, Johnson 0

Phoenix Military 14, Kennedy 18

Pinckneyville 27, Dupo 41

Plainfield Central 16, Romeoville 32

Plainfield East 55, Joliet Central 6

Plainfield South 22, Joliet West 30

Plano 30, Sandwich 32

Pleasant Plains 19, Athens 33

Polo 30, West Carroll 20

PORTA 31, New Berlin 8

Prairie Ridge 52, Hampshire 21

Princeton 2, Sherrard 0

Princeville 34, Rushville-Industry 40

Prospect 60, Niles West 7

Proviso East 14, Hinsdale South 34

Proviso West 14, York 17

Providence Catholic 35, Carmel 28

Quincy 49, Alleman 0

Rantoul 14, Monticello 36

Reavis 15, Richards 22

Red Hill 14, Sesser-Valier 6

Reed-Custer 28, Streator 21

Rich Township 19, Thornwood 12

Richards 22, Reavis 15

Richland County 57, Lawrenceville 14

Richmond-Burton 49, Johnsburg 14

Ridgeview/Lexington 43, Fisher 7

Ridgewood 12, Riverside-Brookfield 51

River Ridge 28, Orangeville 24

Riverdale 21, Rockridge 49

Riverside-Brookfield 51, Ridgewood 12

Riverview Gardens 0, Mascoutah 36

Riverton 0, Williamsville 48

Rochester 56, Lincoln 0

Rochelle 7, Lena-Winslow 20

Rock Island 10, Geneseo 45

Rockford Auburn 13, Guilford 56

Rockford East 0, Belvidere North 42

Rockridge 49, Riverdale 21

Rolling Meadows 55, Niles North 0

Romeoville 32, Plainfield Central 16

Round Lake 7, Grayslake North 21

Roxana 40, Civic Memorial 13

Rushville-Industry 40, Princeville 34

Sacred Heart-Griffin 55, Jacksonville 20

Saint Ignatius College Prep 12, IC Catholic Prep 33

Saint Viator 0, Marmion 28

Salem 23, Mattoon 13

Sandwich 32, Plano 30

Saxony Lutheran 30, Sparta 36

Schaumburg 26, Highland Park 24

Schlarman 0, Blue Ridge 2

Seneca 50, Clinton 0

Shelbyville 51, Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington 48

Shepard 27, Oak Lawn Community 28

Sherrard 0, Princeton 2

South Elgin 55, Larkin 13

South Fork 28, Unity Christian/Mt. Pulaski 8

Southwestern 34, North Mac 49

Sparta 36, Saxony Lutheran 30

Springfield 63, Lanphier 0

St. Bede 14, North Boone 20

St. Charles East 12, Wheaton-Warrenville South 37

St. Charles North 21, Geneva 7

St. Edward 0, Aurora Christian 63

St. Joseph-Ogden 51, Illinois Valley Central 16

St. Laurence 15, Notre Dame 14

St. Mary's 33, O'Fallon 21

Stagg 0, Lincoln-Way Central 43

Stark County 42, Havana 36

Staunton 59, Litchfield 24

Sterling 20, Moline 36

Stevenson 31, Libertyville 6

Stillman Valley 50, Lutheran 20

Stockton 48, Dakota 8

Streamwood 27, Aurora East 7

Sycamore 16, Mahomet-Seymour 45

Taft 0, Payton College Prep 3

Taylorville 14, Freeburg 22

T.L. Hanna 40, Wren 25

Thornridge 6, Kankakee 82

Thornton 6, Crete-Monee 49

Thornton Fractional North 19, Hillcrest 18

Thornwood 12, Rich Township 19

Tinley Park 12, Evergreen Park 39

Tolono Unity 27, Bloomington Central Catholic 34

Tremont 42, Fieldcrest 14

Triad 14, Alton 0

Tri-Valley 27, Tuscola 28

Triopia 0, Camp Point Central 44

Tuscola 28, Tri-Valley 27

Unity Christian/Mt. Pulaski 8, South Fork 28

Unity/Seymour 40, Beardstown 19

Vandalia 40, Pana 26

Vernon Hills 0, Conant 21

Villa Grove 2, Cerro Gordo 0

Warren Township 22, Lake Forest 6

Washington 24, Metamora 0

Watseka 13, Oakwood 48

Waubonsie Valley 6, Bradley-Bourbonnais 35

Wauconda 47, North Chicago 6

Waukegan 0, Lake Zurich 48

West Chicago 27, Glenbard South 34

West Hancock High School 28, Abingdon/Avon 26

Wesclin 41, Nashville 62

Westminster Christian 41, Christian Life 50

Westville 63, Momence 18

Wethersfield/Annawan 48, Monmouth United 8

Wheaton Academy 49, Chicago Christian 14

Wheaton North 30, Lake Park 20

Wheaton-Warrenville South 37, St. Charles East 12

Wheeling 46, Maine East 0

Whitney Young 42, Westinghouse 0

Willowbrook 40, Leyden 8

Wilmington 41, Peotone 13

Williamsville 48, Riverton 0

Woodmont 6, Woodruff 10

Woodstock 27, Harvard 20

Woodstock North 13, Marengo 14

York 49, Proviso West 17

Yorkville 14, Minooka 13

Zeigler-Royalton 22, Flora 35

Zion-Benton 19, Mundelein 14

