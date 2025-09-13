Illinois high school football final scores, results — September 12, 2025
The 2025 Illinois High School Football season rolled into Week 3 on Friday, September 12, and High School on SI has all of the final scores from the weekend.
Addison Trail 22, Downers Grove South 21
Alden-Hebron 48, Hiawatha 12
Antioch 47, Grayslake Central 0
Argenta-Oreana 45, Arcola 7
Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond 35, Cumberland 20
Astoria/VIT 20, ROWVA 6
Athens 33, Pleasant Plains 19
Aurora Christian 63, St. Edward 0
Barrington 51, Glenbrook South 16
Batavia 41, Glenbard North 13
Belleville East 31, Althoff Catholic 17
Belvidere North 42, Rockford East 0
Benton 42, Murphysboro 7
Bismarck-Henning 40, Hoopeston 6
Bishop Gorman 35, East St. Louis 3
Bishop McNamara 52, Christ the King 6
Bloomington 48, Manual 6
Bloomington Central Catholic 34, Tolono Unity 27
Blue Island Eisenhower 42, Argo 0
Blue Ridge 2, Schlarman 0
Bowen 36, Chicago Washington 8
Bradley-Bourbonnais 35, Waubonsie Valley 6
Bremen 7, Lemont 49
Buffalo Grove 27, Deerfield 24
Burlington Central 21, Jacobs 12
Byron 35, Oregon 7
Cahokia 62, Granite City 0
Calhoun/Brussels 50, Pleasant Hill 8
Cambridge 56, West Prairie 6
Camp Point Central 44, Triopia 0
Carl Sandburg 5, Naperville Central 3
Carlinville 35, Greenville 28
Carrollton 13, Greenfield/Northwestern 7
Carterville 49, Charleston 13
Cary-Grove 36, McHenry 23
Catlin 47, Iroquois West 7
Centennial 46, Richwoods 0
Chicago Hope Academy 47, Marian Central Catholic 7
Chicago Sullivan 58, Lake View 46
Christian Life 50, Westminster Christian 41
Clemente 14, Hubbard 12
Clifton Central 48, Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0
Coal City 49, Bloom 0
Collinsville 7, Carbondale 6
Columbia 54, Red Bud 13
Conant 21, Vernon Hills 0
Cornell-Woodland 60, Galva 25
Crete-Monee 49, Thornton 6
Crystal Lake Central 8, Dundee-Crown 56
Crystal Lake South 7, Huntley 28
Dakota 8, Stockton 48
Danville 6, Normal West 49
Deer Creek-Mackinaw 0, El Paso-Gridley 41
DeKalb 7, Kaneland 35
DePaul College Prep 43, Marian Catholic 19
Dixon 70, Rock Falls 0
Downers Grove North 10, Hinsdale Central 25
Dunlap 28, Pekin 27
DuQuoin 47, Herrin 6
Durand/Pecatonica 55, Morrison 7
Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington 48, Shelbyville 51
East Moline United 56, Galesburg 16
East Peoria 35, Limestone 7
Edgar 9, Marquette 6
Edwardsville 28, Jackson 33
Effingham 24, Mater Dei 14
El Paso-Gridley 41, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 0
Eldorado 12, Fairfield 24
Elk Grove 13, Glenbrook North 31
Elmwood 43, Lewistown 8
Elmwood Park 6, Fenton 55
Eureka 0, Farmington 38
Evergreen Park 39, Tinley Park 12
Fairfield 24, Eldorado 12
Farmington 38, Eureka 0
Fenwick 43, Joliet Catholic 26
Fenton 55, Elmwood Park 6
Fieldcrest 14, Tremont 42
Fisher 7, Ridgeview/Lexington 43
Flora 35, Zeigler-Royalton 22
Forreston 36, Fulton 28
Freeport 20, Belvidere 9
Fremd 34, Evanston 7
Freeburg 22, Taylorville 14
Galena 27, Pearl City-Eastland 16
Galesburg 16, East Moline United 56
Galva 25, Cornell-Woodland 60
Gateway Tech 0, Highland 2
Geneva 7, St. Charles North 21
Genoa-Kingston 48, Winnebago 21
Georgetown-Ridge Farm 0, Clifton Central 48
Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 21, LeRoy 12
Gillespie 30, Hillsboro 43
Glenbard East 30, Bartlett 15
Glenbard North 13, Batavia 41
Glenbard South 34, West Chicago 27
Glenbard West 26, Oak Park-River Forest 8
Glenbrook North 31, Elk Grove 13
Glenbrook South 16, Barrington 51
Glenwood 65, Decatur Eisenhower 6
Grant 18, Lakes 20
Granite City 0, Cahokia 62
Grayslake Central 0, Antioch 47
Grayslake North 21, Round Lake 7
Greenfield/Northwestern 7, Carrollton 13
Greenville 28, Carlinville 35
Guilford 56, Rockford Auburn 13
Hall 18, Mendota 6
Hamilton County 32, Carmi-White County 16
Harlem 24, Hononegah 2
Harvard 20, Woodstock 27
Havana 36, Stark County 42
Hersey 48, Maine West 0
Herscher 28, Manteno 23
Herrin 6, DuQuoin 47
Heyworth 48, Carlyle 0
Hiawatha 12, Alden-Hebron 48
Highland 2, Gateway Tech 0
Highland Park 24, Schaumburg 26
Hillcrest 18, Thornton Fractional North 19
Hillsboro 43, Gillespie 30
Hinsdale South 34, Proviso East 14
Hoffman Estates 28, New Trier 21
Homewood-Flossmoor 28, Lockport 13
Hononegah 2, Harlem 24
Hoopeston 6, Bismarck-Henning 40
Hubbard 12, Clemente 14
Hyde Park 30, Lindblom 7
IC Catholic Prep 33, Saint Ignatius College Prep 12
Illinois Valley Central 16, St. Joseph-Ogden 51
Illini West 6, Macomb 27
Iroquois West 7, Salt Fork 47
Jackson 33, Edwardsville 28
Jacksonville 20, Sacred Heart-Griffin 55
Jacobs 12, Burlington Central 21
Jefferson 13, Boylan Catholic 7
Johnsburg 14, Richmond-Burton 49
Johnson 0, Phillips 47
Joliet Catholic 26, Fenwick 43
Joliet Central 6, Plainfield East 55
Joliet West 30, Plainfield South 22
Kankakee 82, Thornridge 6
Kaneland 35, DeKalb 7
Kennedy 18, Phoenix Military 14
Kewanee 7, Monmouth-Roseville 55
Knoxville 31, Bureau Valley 8
Lakes 20, Grant 18
Lake Forest 6, Warren Township 22
Lake Park 20, Wheaton North 30
Lake View 46, Chicago Sullivan 58
Lake Zurich 48, Waukegan 0
Lane Tech 30, Lincoln Park 0
Lanphier 0, Springfield 63
Larkin 13, South Elgin 55
LaSalle-Peru 41, Ottawa 24
Lawrenceville 14, Richland County 57
Lemont 49, Bremen 7
Lena-Winslow 20, Rochelle 7
LeRoy 12, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 21
Lewistown 8, Elmwood 43
Leyden 8, Willowbrook 40
Libertyville 6, Stevenson 31
Lincoln 0, Rochester 56
Lincoln Park 0, Lane Tech 30
Lincoln-Way Central 43, Stagg 0
Lincoln-Way West 17, Andrew 7
Limestone 7, East Peoria 35
Lindblom 7, Hyde Park 30
Litchfield 24, Staunton 59
Lockport 13, Homewood-Flossmoor 28
Lutheran 20, Stillman Valley 50
Lyons 55, Berwyn/Cicero Morton 24
MacArthur 28, Normal University 27
Macomb 27, Illini West 6
Mahomet-Seymour 45, Sycamore 16
Maine East 0, Wheeling 46
Maine South 52, Palatine 23
Maine West 0, Hersey 48
Manteno 23, Herscher 28
Manual 6, Bloomington 48
Marengo 14, Woodstock North 13
Marian Catholic 19, DePaul College Prep 43
Marian Central Catholic 7, Chicago Hope Academy 47
Marion 56, Mt. Vernon 21
Marmion 28, Saint Viator 0
Maroa-Forsyth 48, Auburn 14
Marquette 6, Edgar 9
Marshall 34, Paris 30
Mascoutah 36, Riverview Gardens 0
Massac County 42, Anna-Jonesboro 0
Mater Dei 14, Effingham 24
Mattoon 13, Salem 23
McHenry 23, Cary-Grove 36
Mendota 6, Hall 18
Mercer County 20, Orion 47
Metamora 0, Washington 24
Metea Valley 14, Naperville North 35
Milford 42, Oblong 24
Milledgeville 64, Ashton-Franklin Center 6
Minooka 13, Yorkville 14
Moline 36, Sterling 20
Momence 18, Westville 63
Monmouth United 8, Wethersfield/Annawan 48
Monmouth-Roseville 55, Kewanee 7
Monticello 36, Rantoul 14
Montini Catholic 28, Marist 21
Morrison 7, Durand/Pecatonica 55
Morton 49, Canton 0
Mt. Carmel 41, Robinson 13
Mt. Vernon 21, Marion 56
Mt. Zion 38, Breese Central 28
Mundelein 14, Zion-Benton 19
Murphysboro 7, Benton 42
Naperville Central 3, Carl Sandburg 5
Naperville North 35, Metea Valley 14
Nashville 62, Wesclin 41
Nazareth Academy 23, Chicago Mt. Carmel 1
Neuqua Valley 7, Lincoln-Way East 2
New Berlin 8, PORTA 31
New Trier 21, Hoffman Estates 28
Niles North 0, Rolling Meadows 55
Niles West 7, Prospect 60
Normal University 27, MacArthur 28
Normal West 49, Danville 6
North Boone 20, St. Bede 14
North Chicago 6, Wauconda 47
North Mac 49, Southwestern 34
Northwestern 2, South Pointe 4
Notre Dame 14, St. Laurence 15
Oak Forest 42, Thornton Fractional South 7
Oak Lawn Community 28, Shepard 27
Oakwood 48, Watseka 13
Oblong 24, Milford 42
O'Fallon 21, St. Mary's 33
Orangeville 24, River Ridge 28
Oregon 7, Byron 35
Orion 47, Mercer County 20
Oswego 42, Bolingbrook 7
Oswego East 21, Plainfield North 9
Ottawa 24, LaSalle-Peru 41
Palatine 23, Maine South 52
Pana 26, Vandalia 40
Paris 30, Marshall 34
Paxton-Buckley-Loda 48, Pontiac 22
Payton College Prep 3, Taft 0
Pearl City-Eastland 16, Galena 27
Pekin 27, Dunlap 28
Peoria Notre Dame 58, Champaign Central 26
Peotone 13, Wilmington 41
Phillips 47, Johnson 0
Phoenix Military 14, Kennedy 18
Pinckneyville 27, Dupo 41
Plainfield Central 16, Romeoville 32
Plainfield East 55, Joliet Central 6
Plainfield North 9, Oswego East 21
Plainfield South 22, Joliet West 30
Plano 30, Sandwich 32
Pleasant Hill 8, Calhoun/Brussels 50
Pleasant Plains 19, Athens 33
Polo 30, West Carroll 20
Pontiac 22, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 48
PORTA 31, New Berlin 8
Prairie Ridge 52, Hampshire 21
Princeton 2, Sherrard 0
Princeville 34, Rushville-Industry 40
Prospect 60, Niles West 7
Proviso East 14, Hinsdale South 34
Proviso West 14, York 17
Providence Catholic 35, Carmel 28
Quincy 49, Alleman 0
Rantoul 14, Monticello 36
Reavis 15, Richards 22
Red Bud 13, Columbia 54
Red Hill 14, Sesser-Valier 6
Reed-Custer 28, Streator 21
Rich Township 19, Thornwood 12
Richards 22, Reavis 15
Richland County 57, Lawrenceville 14
Richwoods 0, Centennial 46
Richmond-Burton 49, Johnsburg 14
Ridgeview/Lexington 43, Fisher 7
Ridgewood 12, Riverside-Brookfield 51
River Ridge 28, Orangeville 24
Riverdale 21, Rockridge 49
Riverside-Brookfield 51, Ridgewood 12
Riverview Gardens 0, Mascoutah 36
Riverton 0, Williamsville 48
Robinson 13, Mt. Carmel 41
Rochester 56, Lincoln 0
Rochelle 7, Lena-Winslow 20
Rock Falls 0, Dixon 70
Rock Island 10, Geneseo 45
Rockford Auburn 13, Guilford 56
Rockford East 0, Belvidere North 42
Rockridge 49, Riverdale 21
Rolling Meadows 55, Niles North 0
Romeoville 32, Plainfield Central 16
Round Lake 7, Grayslake North 21
ROWVA 6, Astoria/VIT 20
Roxana 40, Civic Memorial 13
Rushville-Industry 40, Princeville 34
Sacred Heart-Griffin 55, Jacksonville 20
Saint Ignatius College Prep 12, IC Catholic Prep 33
Saint Viator 0, Marmion 28
Salem 23, Mattoon 13
Salt Fork 47, Iroquois West 7
Sandwich 32, Plano 30
Saxony Lutheran 30, Sparta 36
Schaumburg 26, Highland Park 24
Schlarman 0, Blue Ridge 2
Seneca 50, Clinton 0
Sesser-Valier 6, Red Hill 14
Shelbyville 51, Dwight/Gardner-South Wilmington 48
Shepard 27, Oak Lawn Community 28
Sherrard 0, Princeton 2
South Elgin 55, Larkin 13
South Fork 28, Unity Christian/Mt. Pulaski 8
South Pointe 27, Northwestern 23
Southwestern 34, North Mac 49
Sparta 36, Saxony Lutheran 30
Springfield 63, Lanphier 0
St. Bede 14, North Boone 20
St. Charles East 12, Wheaton-Warrenville South 37
St. Edward 0, Aurora Christian 63
St. Francis 21, Loyola Academy 4
St. Joseph-Ogden 51, Illinois Valley Central 16
St. Laurence 15, Notre Dame 14
St. Mary's 33, O'Fallon 21
St. Rita 10, Brother Rice 6
Stagg 0, Lincoln-Way Central 43
Stark County 42, Havana 36
Staunton 59, Litchfield 24
Sterling 20, Moline 36
Stevenson 31, Libertyville 6
Stillman Valley 50, Lutheran 20
Stockton 48, Dakota 8
Streator 21, Reed-Custer 28
Streamwood 27, Aurora East 7
Sycamore 16, Mahomet-Seymour 45
Taft 0, Payton College Prep 3
Taylorville 14, Freeburg 22
T.L. Hanna 40, Wren 25
Thornridge 6, Kankakee 82
Thornton 6, Crete-Monee 49
Thornton Fractional North 19, Hillcrest 18
Thornton Fractional South 7, Oak Forest 42
Thornwood 12, Rich Township 19
Tinley Park 12, Evergreen Park 39
Tolono Unity 27, Bloomington Central Catholic 34
Tremont 42, Fieldcrest 14
Triad 14, Alton 0
Tri-Valley 27, Tuscola 28
Triopia 0, Camp Point Central 44
Tuscola 28, Tri-Valley 27
Unity Christian/Mt. Pulaski 8, South Fork 28
Unity/Seymour 40, Beardstown 19
Urbana 7, Normal Community 18
Vandalia 40, Pana 26
Vernon Hills 0, Conant 21
Villa Grove 2, Cerro Gordo 0
Warren Township 22, Lake Forest 6
Washington 24, Metamora 0
Watseka 13, Oakwood 48
Waubonsie Valley 6, Bradley-Bourbonnais 35
Wauconda 47, North Chicago 6
Waukegan 0, Lake Zurich 48
West Carroll 20, Polo 30
West Chicago 27, Glenbard South 34
West Hancock High School 28, Abingdon/Avon 26
West Prairie 6, Cambridge 56
Wesclin 41, Nashville 62
Westminster Christian 41, Christian Life 50
Westville 63, Momence 18
Wethersfield/Annawan 48, Monmouth United 8
Wheaton Academy 49, Chicago Christian 14
Wheaton North 30, Lake Park 20
Wheaton-Warrenville South 37, St. Charles East 12
Wheeling 46, Maine East 0
Whitney Young 42, Westinghouse 0
Willowbrook 40, Leyden 8
Wilmington 41, Peotone 13
Williamsville 48, Riverton 0
Winnebago 21, Genoa-Kingston 48
Woodruff 48, Woodmont 6
Woodstock 27, Harvard 20
Woodstock North 13, Marengo 14
Yorkville 14, Minooka 13
Zeigler-Royalton 22, Flora 35
Zion-Benton 19, Mundelein 14