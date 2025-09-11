Chicago Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 11-13, 2025
There are 162 games being played across the Chicago Metro this weekend from Thursday, September 11 to Saturday, September 13 including 16 games from top ranked Illinois teams. You can follow every game live on our Chicago Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee match ups of the week are games featuring ranked teams as No. 6 Brother Rice hosts No. 10 St. Rita as well as No. 4 Loyola Academy traveling to No. 16 St. Francis and both games are on Friday, September 12, 2025.
Chicago High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 11, 2025
There are 7 Chicago high school football games in Illinois on Thursday, September 11, 2025. The first game, Mather vs Senn, starts at 4:15 PM. There is one game including ranked teams, Simeon vs Brooks at 5:00 PM.
Brooks vs Simeon
Catalyst-Maria vs Gage Park
Corliss vs Carver
Curie vs Prosser
Foreman vs Fenger
Muchin College Prep vs ITW David Speer Academy
Senn vs Mather
Chicago High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025
There are 129 Chicago high school football games in Illinois on Friday, September 12, 2025. The first game, Leyden vs Willowbrook, starts at 12 PM. Follow all games live on our Chicago Metro scoreboard.
Addison Trail vs Downers Grove South
Andrew vs Lincoln-Way West
Andrean vs Munster
Antioch vs Grayslake Central
Argo vs Blue Island Eisenhower
Aurora Christian vs St. Edward
Aurora East vs Streamwood
Barrington vs Glenbrook South
Bartlett vs Glenbard East
Batavia vs Glenbard North
Benet Academy vs De La Salle
Berwyn/Cicero Morton vs Lyons
Bishop McNamara vs Christ the King
Bloom vs Coal City
Bolingbrook vs Oswego
Boone Grove vs Griffith
Bowman Academy vs East Chicago Central
Bowen vs Chicago Washington
Bradley-Bourbonnais vs Waubonsie Valley
Bremen vs Lemont
Brother Rice vs St. Rita
Buffalo Grove vs Deerfield
Burlington Central vs Jacobs
Byron Center vs Hammond Morton
Calumet Christian vs Whiting
Calumet New Tech vs Highland
Carl Sandburg vs Naperville Central
Carmel vs Providence Catholic
Cary-Grove vs McHenry
Chesterton vs LaPorte
Chicago Christian vs Wheaton Academy
Chicago Hope Academy vs Marian Central Catholic
Chicago Mt. Carmel vs Nazareth Academy
Chicago Sullivan vs Lake View
Chicago Washington vs Bowen
Christ the King vs Bishop McNamara
Christian Life vs Westminster Christian
Clemente vs Hubbard
Clinton vs Seneca
Coal City vs Bloom
Conant vs Vernon Hills
Crete-Monee vs Thornton
Crown Point vs Lake Central
Crystal Lake South vs Huntley
Deerfield vs Buffalo Grove
DeKalb vs Kaneland
De La Salle vs Benet Academy
DePaul College Prep vs Marian Catholic
Downers Grove North vs Hinsdale Central
Downers Grove South vs Addison Trail
East Chicago Central vs Bowman Academy
Edgar vs Marquette
Elgin vs West Aurora
Elk Grove vs Glenbrook North
Elmwood Park vs Fenton
Evanston vs Fremd
Evergreen Park vs Tinley Park
Fenwick vs Joliet Catholic
Fenton vs Elmwood Park
Fremd vs Evanston
Gary West Side vs River Forest
Geneva vs St. Charles North
Genoa-Kingston vs Winnebago
Glenbard East vs Bartlett
Glenbard North vs Batavia
Glenbard South vs West Chicago
Glenbard West vs Oak Park-River Forest
Glenn vs Jimtown
Grant vs Lakes
Grayslake Central vs Antioch
Grayslake North vs Round Lake
Griffith vs Boone Grove
Hall vs Mendota
Hammond Bishop Noll vs Wheeler
Hammond Morton vs Byron Center
Hampshire vs Prairie Ridge
Hanover Central vs Lowell
Harvard vs Woodstock
Hersey vs Maine West
Herscher vs Manteno
Highland vs Calumet New Tech
Highland Park vs Schaumburg
Hillcrest vs Thornton Fractional North
Hinsdale Central vs Downers Grove North
Hinsdale South vs Proviso East
Hobart vs Kankakee Valley
Hoffman Estates vs New Trier
Homewood-Flossmoor vs Lockport
Hubbard vs Clemente
Huntley vs Crystal Lake South
Hyde Park vs Lindblom
IC Catholic Prep vs Saint Ignatius College Prep
Jacobs vs Burlington Central
Jimtown vs Glenn
Johnson vs Phillips
Johnsburg vs Richmond-Burton
Joliet Catholic vs Fenwick
Joliet Central vs Plainfield East
Joliet West vs Plainfield South
Kankakee vs Thornridge
Kankakee Valley vs Hobart
Kaneland vs DeKalb
Kennedy vs Phoenix Military
Lake Central vs Crown Point
Lake Forest vs Warren Township
Lake Park vs Wheaton North
Lakes vs Grant
Lake View vs Chicago Sullivan
Lake Zurich vs Waukegan
Lane Tech vs Lincoln Park
LaPorte vs Chesterton
Larkin vs South Elgin
LaSalle-Peru vs Ottawa
Lemont vs Bremen
Lena-Winslow vs Rochelle
Leyden vs Willowbrook
Libertyville vs Stevenson
Lincoln Park vs Lane Tech
Lincoln-Way Central vs Stagg
Lincoln-Way East vs Neuqua Valley
Lincoln-Way West vs Andrew
Lindblom vs Hyde Park
Lockport vs Homewood-Flossmoor
Lowell vs Hanover Central
Loyola Academy vs St. Francis
Lyons vs Berwyn/Cicero Morton
Mahomet-Seymour vs Sycamore
Maine East vs Wheeling
Maine South vs Palatine
Maine West vs Hersey
Manteno vs Herscher
Marengo vs Woodstock North
Marian Catholic vs DePaul College Prep
Marian Central Catholic vs Chicago Hope Academy
Marist vs Montini Catholic
Marmion vs Saint Viator
Marquette vs Edgar
Mather vs Senn
McHenry vs Cary-Grove
Mendota vs Hall
Merrillville vs Portage
Metea Valley vs Naperville North
Michigan City vs Valparaiso
Minooka vs Yorkville
Momence vs Westville
Montini Catholic vs Marist
Mundelein vs Zion-Benton
Munster vs Andrean
Naperville Central vs Carl Sandburg
Naperville North vs Metea Valley
Nazareth Academy vs Chicago Mt. Carmel
Neuqua Valley vs Lincoln-Way East
New Prairie vs South Bend Adams
New Trier vs Hoffman Estates
Niles North vs Rolling Meadows
Niles West vs Prospect
North Boone vs St. Bede
North Chicago vs Wauconda
North Newton vs South Newton
North White vs Tri-County
Notre Dame vs St. Laurence
Oak Forest vs Thornton Fractional South
Oak Lawn Community vs Shepard
Oak Park-River Forest vs Glenbard West
Oswego vs Bolingbrook
Oswego East vs Plainfield North
Ottawa vs LaSalle-Peru
Palatine vs Maine South
Payton College Prep vs Taft
Peotone vs Wilmington
Phillips vs Johnson
Phoenix Military vs Kennedy
Plainfield Central vs Romeoville
Plainfield East vs Joliet Central
Plainfield North vs Oswego East
Plainfield South vs Joliet West
Plano vs Sandwich
Portage vs Merrillville
Prairie Ridge vs Hampshire
Prospect vs Niles West
Providence Catholic vs Carmel
Proviso East vs Hinsdale South
Proviso West vs York
Reavis vs Richards
Reed-Custer vs Streator
Rensselaer Central vs West Lafayette
Rich Township vs Thornwood
Richmond-Burton vs Johnsburg
Ridgewood vs Riverside-Brookfield
River Forest vs Gary West Side
Riverside-Brookfield vs Ridgewood
Rochelle vs Lena-Winslow
Rolling Meadows vs Niles North
Romeoville vs Plainfield Central
Round Lake vs Grayslake North
Saint Ignatius College Prep vs IC Catholic Prep
Saint Viator vs Marmion
Sandwich vs Plano
Schaumburg vs Highland Park
Seneca vs Clinton
Senn vs Mather
Shepard vs Oak Lawn Community
South Bend Adams vs New Prairie
South Central vs Triton
South Elgin vs Larkin
South Newton vs North Newton
St. Bede vs North Boone
St. Charles East vs Wheaton-Warrenville South
St. Charles North vs Geneva
St. Edward vs Aurora Christian
St. Francis vs Loyola Academy
St. Laurence vs Notre Dame
St. Rita vs Brother Rice
Stagg vs Lincoln-Way Central
Stevenson vs Libertyville
Streamwood vs Aurora East
Streator vs Reed-Custer
Sycamore vs Mahomet-Seymour
Taft vs Payton College Prep
Thomas Edison vs West Central
Thornridge vs Kankakee
Thornton vs Crete-Monee
Thornton Fractional North vs Hillcrest
Thornton Fractional South vs Oak Forest
Thornwood vs Rich Township
Tinley Park vs Evergreen Park
Tri-County vs North White
Triton vs South Central
Valparaiso vs Michigan City
Vernon Hills vs Conant
Warren Township vs Lake Forest
Waubonsie Valley vs Bradley-Bourbonnais
Wauconda vs North Chicago
Waukegan vs Lake Zurich
West Aurora vs Elgin
West Central vs Thomas Edison
West Chicago vs Glenbard South
West Lafayette vs Rensselaer Central
Westminster Christian vs Christian Life
Westville vs Momence
Wheaton Academy vs Chicago Christian
Wheaton North vs Lake Park
Wheaton-Warrenville South vs St. Charles East
Wheeler vs Hammond Bishop Noll
Wheeling vs Maine East
Whiting vs Calumet Christian
Whitney Young vs Westinghouse
Willowbrook vs Leyden
Wilmington vs Peotone
Winnebago vs Genoa-Kingston
Woodstock vs Harvard
Woodstock North vs Marengo
York vs Proviso West
Yorkville vs Minooka
Zion-Benton vs Mundelein
Chicago High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 13, 2025
There are 26 Chicago high school football games in Illinois on Saturday, September 13, 2025. The first game, Crystal Lake Central vs Dundee-Crown, starts at 7:00 AM. There are 3 games including ranked teams, highlighted by Clark vs Kenwood at 1:30 PM.
Agricultural Science vs Chicago Marshall
Amundsen vs King
Aurora Central Catholic vs Walther Christian
Back of the Yards College Prep vs Julian
Bogan vs Uplift
Bulls College Prep vs Morgan Park
Chicago Marshall vs Agricultural Science
Chicago Vocational vs Crane Medical
Clark vs Kenwood
Collins vs Richards
Comer vs Rauner
Crystal Lake Central vs Dundee-Crown
DuSable vs Golder
Dyett vs Perspectives Leadership/Technology
Englewood STEM High School vs Schurz
Hansberry vs Von Steuben
Harlan vs Kelly
Leo vs St. Patrick
Little Village vs Woodlawn
Longwood vs Rowe-Clark
Marine Leadership Academy vs Noble Charter-DRW Trading
Morris vs Peoria
Noble Street College Prep vs Steinmetz
North Lawndale vs Urban Prep-Bronzeville
Pritzker vs Urban Prep-Bronzeville
Solorio vs UIC College Prep
Create an account to get alerts for your favorite teams!
Get even closer to the action by creating a free account. Follow your
favorite teams and get score updates, breaking news and alerts when new
photo galleries are available. Sign up for free here