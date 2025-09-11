High School

Chicago Metro High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 11-13, 2025

Get Chicago Metro schedules and scores as Week 3 of the 2025 Illinois high school football season rolls on from September 11-13, 2025

There are 162 games being played across the Chicago Metro this weekend from Thursday, September 11 to Saturday, September 13 including 16 games from top ranked Illinois teams. You can follow every game live on our Chicago Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee match ups of the week are games featuring ranked teams as No. 6 Brother Rice hosts No. 10 St. Rita as well as No. 4 Loyola Academy traveling to No. 16 St. Francis and both games are on Friday, September 12, 2025.

Chicago High School Football Schedule - Thursday, September 11, 2025

There are 7 Chicago high school football games in Illinois on Thursday, September 11, 2025. The first game, Mather vs Senn, starts at 4:15 PM. There is one game including ranked teams, Simeon vs Brooks at 5:00 PM.

Brooks vs Simeon

Catalyst-Maria vs Gage Park

Corliss vs Carver

Curie vs Prosser

Foreman vs Fenger

Muchin College Prep vs ITW David Speer Academy

Senn vs Mather

Chicago High School Football Schedule - Friday, September 12, 2025

There are 129 Chicago high school football games in Illinois on Friday, September 12, 2025. The first game, Leyden vs Willowbrook, starts at 12 PM. Follow all games live on our Chicago Metro scoreboard.

Addison Trail vs Downers Grove South

Andrew vs Lincoln-Way West

Andrean vs Munster

Antioch vs Grayslake Central

Argo vs Blue Island Eisenhower

Aurora Christian vs St. Edward

Aurora East vs Streamwood

Barrington vs Glenbrook South

Bartlett vs Glenbard East

Batavia vs Glenbard North

Benet Academy vs De La Salle

Berwyn/Cicero Morton vs Lyons

Bishop McNamara vs Christ the King

Bloom vs Coal City

Bolingbrook vs Oswego

Boone Grove vs Griffith

Bowman Academy vs East Chicago Central

Bowen vs Chicago Washington

Bradley-Bourbonnais vs Waubonsie Valley

Bremen vs Lemont

Brother Rice vs St. Rita

Buffalo Grove vs Deerfield

Burlington Central vs Jacobs

Byron Center vs Hammond Morton

Calumet Christian vs Whiting

Calumet New Tech vs Highland

Carl Sandburg vs Naperville Central

Carmel vs Providence Catholic

Cary-Grove vs McHenry

Chesterton vs LaPorte

Chicago Christian vs Wheaton Academy

Chicago Hope Academy vs Marian Central Catholic

Chicago Mt. Carmel vs Nazareth Academy

Chicago Sullivan vs Lake View

Chicago Washington vs Bowen

Christ the King vs Bishop McNamara

Christian Life vs Westminster Christian

Clemente vs Hubbard

Clinton vs Seneca

Coal City vs Bloom

Conant vs Vernon Hills

Crete-Monee vs Thornton

Crown Point vs Lake Central

Crystal Lake South vs Huntley

Deerfield vs Buffalo Grove

DeKalb vs Kaneland

De La Salle vs Benet Academy

DePaul College Prep vs Marian Catholic

Downers Grove North vs Hinsdale Central

Downers Grove South vs Addison Trail

East Chicago Central vs Bowman Academy

Edgar vs Marquette

Elgin vs West Aurora

Elk Grove vs Glenbrook North

Elmwood Park vs Fenton

Evanston vs Fremd

Evergreen Park vs Tinley Park

Fenwick vs Joliet Catholic

Fenton vs Elmwood Park

Fremd vs Evanston

Gary West Side vs River Forest

Geneva vs St. Charles North

Genoa-Kingston vs Winnebago

Glenbard East vs Bartlett

Glenbard North vs Batavia

Glenbard South vs West Chicago

Glenbard West vs Oak Park-River Forest

Glenn vs Jimtown

Grant vs Lakes

Grayslake Central vs Antioch

Grayslake North vs Round Lake

Griffith vs Boone Grove

Hall vs Mendota

Hammond Bishop Noll vs Wheeler

Hammond Morton vs Byron Center

Hampshire vs Prairie Ridge

Hanover Central vs Lowell

Harvard vs Woodstock

Hersey vs Maine West

Herscher vs Manteno

Highland vs Calumet New Tech

Highland Park vs Schaumburg

Hillcrest vs Thornton Fractional North

Hinsdale Central vs Downers Grove North

Hinsdale South vs Proviso East

Hobart vs Kankakee Valley

Hoffman Estates vs New Trier

Homewood-Flossmoor vs Lockport

Hubbard vs Clemente

Huntley vs Crystal Lake South

Hyde Park vs Lindblom

IC Catholic Prep vs Saint Ignatius College Prep

Jacobs vs Burlington Central

Jimtown vs Glenn

Johnson vs Phillips

Johnsburg vs Richmond-Burton

Joliet Catholic vs Fenwick

Joliet Central vs Plainfield East

Joliet West vs Plainfield South

Kankakee vs Thornridge

Kankakee Valley vs Hobart

Kaneland vs DeKalb

Kennedy vs Phoenix Military

Lake Central vs Crown Point

Lake Forest vs Warren Township

Lake Park vs Wheaton North

Lakes vs Grant

Lake View vs Chicago Sullivan

Lake Zurich vs Waukegan

Lane Tech vs Lincoln Park

LaPorte vs Chesterton

Larkin vs South Elgin

LaSalle-Peru vs Ottawa

Lemont vs Bremen

Lena-Winslow vs Rochelle

Leyden vs Willowbrook

Libertyville vs Stevenson

Lincoln Park vs Lane Tech

Lincoln-Way Central vs Stagg

Lincoln-Way East vs Neuqua Valley

Lincoln-Way West vs Andrew

Lindblom vs Hyde Park

Lockport vs Homewood-Flossmoor

Lowell vs Hanover Central

Loyola Academy vs St. Francis

Lyons vs Berwyn/Cicero Morton

Mahomet-Seymour vs Sycamore

Maine East vs Wheeling

Maine South vs Palatine

Maine West vs Hersey

Manteno vs Herscher

Marengo vs Woodstock North

Marian Catholic vs DePaul College Prep

Marian Central Catholic vs Chicago Hope Academy

Marist vs Montini Catholic

Marmion vs Saint Viator

Marquette vs Edgar

Mather vs Senn

McHenry vs Cary-Grove

Mendota vs Hall

Merrillville vs Portage

Metea Valley vs Naperville North

Michigan City vs Valparaiso

Minooka vs Yorkville

Momence vs Westville

Montini Catholic vs Marist

Mundelein vs Zion-Benton

Munster vs Andrean

Naperville Central vs Carl Sandburg

Naperville North vs Metea Valley

Nazareth Academy vs Chicago Mt. Carmel

Neuqua Valley vs Lincoln-Way East

New Prairie vs South Bend Adams

New Trier vs Hoffman Estates

Niles North vs Rolling Meadows

Niles West vs Prospect

North Boone vs St. Bede

North Chicago vs Wauconda

North Newton vs South Newton

North White vs Tri-County

Notre Dame vs St. Laurence

Oak Forest vs Thornton Fractional South

Oak Lawn Community vs Shepard

Oak Park-River Forest vs Glenbard West

Oswego vs Bolingbrook

Oswego East vs Plainfield North

Ottawa vs LaSalle-Peru

Palatine vs Maine South

Payton College Prep vs Taft

Peotone vs Wilmington

Phillips vs Johnson

Phoenix Military vs Kennedy

Plainfield Central vs Romeoville

Plainfield East vs Joliet Central

Plainfield North vs Oswego East

Plainfield South vs Joliet West

Plano vs Sandwich

Portage vs Merrillville

Prairie Ridge vs Hampshire

Prospect vs Niles West

Providence Catholic vs Carmel

Proviso East vs Hinsdale South

Proviso West vs York

Reavis vs Richards

Reed-Custer vs Streator

Rensselaer Central vs West Lafayette

Rich Township vs Thornwood

Richmond-Burton vs Johnsburg

Ridgewood vs Riverside-Brookfield

River Forest vs Gary West Side

Riverside-Brookfield vs Ridgewood

Rochelle vs Lena-Winslow

Rolling Meadows vs Niles North

Romeoville vs Plainfield Central

Round Lake vs Grayslake North

Saint Ignatius College Prep vs IC Catholic Prep

Saint Viator vs Marmion

Sandwich vs Plano

Schaumburg vs Highland Park

Seneca vs Clinton

Senn vs Mather

Shepard vs Oak Lawn Community

South Bend Adams vs New Prairie

South Central vs Triton

South Elgin vs Larkin

South Newton vs North Newton

St. Bede vs North Boone

St. Charles East vs Wheaton-Warrenville South

St. Charles North vs Geneva

St. Edward vs Aurora Christian

St. Francis vs Loyola Academy

St. Laurence vs Notre Dame

St. Rita vs Brother Rice

Stagg vs Lincoln-Way Central

Stevenson vs Libertyville

Streamwood vs Aurora East

Streator vs Reed-Custer

Sycamore vs Mahomet-Seymour

Taft vs Payton College Prep

Thomas Edison vs West Central

Thornridge vs Kankakee

Thornton vs Crete-Monee

Thornton Fractional North vs Hillcrest

Thornton Fractional South vs Oak Forest

Thornwood vs Rich Township

Tinley Park vs Evergreen Park

Tri-County vs North White

Triton vs South Central

Valparaiso vs Michigan City

Vernon Hills vs Conant

Warren Township vs Lake Forest

Waubonsie Valley vs Bradley-Bourbonnais

Wauconda vs North Chicago

Waukegan vs Lake Zurich

West Aurora vs Elgin

West Central vs Thomas Edison

West Chicago vs Glenbard South

West Lafayette vs Rensselaer Central

Westminster Christian vs Christian Life

Westville vs Momence

Wheaton Academy vs Chicago Christian

Wheaton North vs Lake Park

Wheaton-Warrenville South vs St. Charles East

Wheeler vs Hammond Bishop Noll

Wheeling vs Maine East

Whiting vs Calumet Christian

Whitney Young vs Westinghouse

Willowbrook vs Leyden

Wilmington vs Peotone

Winnebago vs Genoa-Kingston

Woodstock vs Harvard

Woodstock North vs Marengo

York vs Proviso West

Yorkville vs Minooka

Zion-Benton vs Mundelein

Chicago High School Football Schedule - Saturday, September 13, 2025

There are 26 Chicago high school football games in Illinois on Saturday, September 13, 2025. The first game, Crystal Lake Central vs Dundee-Crown, starts at 7:00 AM. There are 3 games including ranked teams, highlighted by Clark vs Kenwood at 1:30 PM.

Agricultural Science vs Chicago Marshall

Amundsen vs King

Aurora Central Catholic vs Walther Christian

Back of the Yards College Prep vs Julian

Bogan vs Uplift

Bulls College Prep vs Morgan Park

Chicago Marshall vs Agricultural Science

Chicago Vocational vs Crane Medical

Clark vs Kenwood

Collins vs Richards

Comer vs Rauner

Crystal Lake Central vs Dundee-Crown

DuSable vs Golder

Dyett vs Perspectives Leadership/Technology

Englewood STEM High School vs Schurz

Hansberry vs Von Steuben

Harlan vs Kelly

Leo vs St. Patrick

Little Village vs Woodlawn

Longwood vs Rowe-Clark

Marine Leadership Academy vs Noble Charter-DRW Trading

Morris vs Peoria

Noble Street College Prep vs Steinmetz

North Lawndale vs Urban Prep-Bronzeville

Pritzker vs Urban Prep-Bronzeville

Solorio vs UIC College Prep

